FXLite LLC

Account: 1015146 Name: euroX2dmbsysV2.e Currency: USD 2007 October 30, 12:07
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
130952402007.10.26 10:21balanceDeposit5 000.00
131654912007.10.30 00:31buy0.30eurgbp0.69930.00000.00002007.10.30 01:410.69950.000.000.0012.37
131712402007.10.30 04:35buy0.30eurchf1.67880.00000.00002007.10.30 08:001.67830.000.000.00-12.86
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.49
Closed P/L: -0.49
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -0.49 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 999.51 Equity: 4 999.51 Free Margin: 4 999.51
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 12.37 Gross Loss: 12.86 Total Net Profit: -0.49
Profit Factor: 0.96 Expected Payoff: -0.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.49 Maximal Drawdown: 12.86 (0.26%) Relative Drawdown: 0.26% (12.86)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 12.37 loss trade: -12.86
Average profit trade: 12.37 loss trade: -12.86
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (12.37) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-12.86)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 12.37 (1) consecutive loss (count): -12.86 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1