|Account: 1015146
|Name: euroX2dmbsysV2.e
|Currency: USD
|2007 October 30, 12:07
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13095240
|2007.10.26 10:21
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|13165491
|2007.10.30 00:31
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.6993
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 01:41
|0.6995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.37
|13171240
|2007.10.30 04:35
|buy
|0.30
|eurchf
|1.6788
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 08:00
|1.6783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.49
|Closed P/L:
|-0.49
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-0.49
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 999.51
|Equity:
|4 999.51
|Free Margin:
|4 999.51
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|12.37
|Gross Loss:
|12.86
|Total Net Profit:
|-0.49
|Profit Factor:
|0.96
|Expected Payoff:
|-0.25
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.49
|Maximal Drawdown:
|12.86 (0.26%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.26% (12.86)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|12.37
|loss trade:
|-12.86
|Average
|profit trade:
|12.37
|loss trade:
|-12.86
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (12.37)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-12.86)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|12.37 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-12.86 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1