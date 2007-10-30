Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1689613 Name: Kerry Lucky Currency: USD 2007 October 30, 23:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
585478262007.10.30 14:48balanceDeposit1 000.00
585792792007.10.30 19:13sell1.95eurusdm1.44390.00000.00002007.10.30 19:271.44370.000.000.003.90
 291007LuckyEURUSDm
585960422007.10.30 21:24sell1.72eurchfm1.67370.00000.00002007.10.30 21:251.67330.000.000.005.93
 1010LuckyEURCHFm
  0.00 0.00 0.00 9.83
Closed P/L: 9.83
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
585952062007.10.30 21:20sell1.96eurgbpm0.69780.00000.0000 0.69830.000.000.00-20.26
 1001LuckyEURGBPm
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -20.26
 Floating P/L: -20.26
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 9.83 Floating P/L: -20.26 Margin: 98.00
Balance: 1 009.83 Equity: 989.57 Free Margin: 891.57
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 9.83 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 9.83
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 4.92  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 5.93 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 4.92 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (9.83) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 9.83 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0