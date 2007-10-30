|Account: 1689613
|Name: Kerry Lucky
|Currency: USD
|2007 October 30, 23:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|58547826
|2007.10.30 14:48
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|58579279
|2007.10.30 19:13
|sell
|1.95
|eurusdm
|1.4439
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 19:27
|1.4437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.90
|291007
|LuckyEURUSDm
|58596042
|2007.10.30 21:24
|sell
|1.72
|eurchfm
|1.6737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 21:25
|1.6733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.93
|1010
|LuckyEURCHFm
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.83
|Closed P/L:
|9.83
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|58595206
|2007.10.30 21:20
|sell
|1.96
|eurgbpm
|0.6978
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.6983
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.26
|1001
|LuckyEURGBPm
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.26
|Floating P/L:
|-20.26
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|9.83
|Floating P/L:
|-20.26
|Margin:
|98.00
|Balance:
|1 009.83
|Equity:
|989.57
|Free Margin:
|891.57
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|9.83
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|9.83
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|4.92
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|5.93
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.92
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (9.83)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|9.83 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0