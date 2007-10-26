Belvedere Inc.

Account: 33290 Name: Blessing Currency: USD 2007 October 30, 10:02
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9455602007.10.26 16:12balanceDeposit10 000.00
9456382007.10.26 16:33buy0.30usdjpy114.430.00124.112007.10.26 18:08114.190.000.000.00-63.05
9456392007.10.26 16:33sell0.30usdjpy114.410.00104.412007.10.26 18:08114.210.000.000.0052.53
9456752007.10.26 16:45buy0.60usdjpy114.330.00124.112007.10.26 18:08114.190.000.000.00-73.56
9458152007.10.26 17:41buy1.20usdjpy114.220.00124.112007.10.26 18:08114.190.000.000.00-31.53
9458482007.10.26 17:45buy2.40usdjpy114.110.00124.112007.10.26 18:08114.190.000.000.00168.14
9489832007.10.29 16:32buy0.30usdjpy114.790.00124.792007.10.29 16:32114.770.000.000.00-5.23
9489842007.10.29 16:32sell0.30usdjpy114.770.00104.772007.10.29 16:32114.790.000.000.00-5.23
9497162007.10.29 22:32buy3.40eurgbp0.69920.00000.00002007.10.29 23:540.69940.000.000.00140.24
9497592007.10.29 23:01buy3.00eurusd1.44260.00000.00002007.10.30 03:351.44060.000.000.00-600.00
9498502007.10.30 00:13sell3.20eurusd1.44250.00000.00002007.10.30 01:171.44230.000.000.0064.00
9498702007.10.30 00:28buy3.10eurgbp0.69930.00000.00002007.10.30 01:550.69950.000.000.00127.79
9499402007.10.30 01:34sell2.80eurusd1.44240.00000.00002007.10.30 02:031.44200.000.000.00112.00
9500882007.10.30 03:38buy3.40eurusd1.44040.00000.00002007.10.30 06:061.44060.000.000.0068.00
9501792007.10.30 04:46buy3.00eurchf1.67890.00000.00002007.10.30 09:001.67830.000.000.00-154.48
9503212007.10.30 06:27buy3.10eurchf1.67860.00000.00002007.10.30 06:461.67880.000.000.0053.21
9505682007.10.30 08:41buy3.10eurusd1.43930.00000.00002007.10.30 08:411.44040.000.000.00341.00
9505712007.10.30 08:41sell2.90eurusd1.44040.00000.00002007.10.30 08:471.44010.000.000.0087.00
9505842007.10.30 08:58sell3.20eurusd1.44040.00000.00002007.10.30 09:141.44000.000.000.00128.00
9506742007.10.30 09:30buy3.60eurusd1.43860.00000.00002007.10.30 09:321.43880.000.000.0072.00
9506802007.10.30 09:31sell3.20eurusd1.43850.00000.00002007.10.30 09:461.43820.000.000.0096.00
9507222007.10.30 09:50sell3.60eurusd1.43840.00000.00002007.10.30 10:001.43910.000.000.00-252.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 324.83
Closed P/L: 324.83
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 324.83 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 324.83 Equity: 10 324.83 Free Margin: 10 324.83
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 509.91 Gross Loss: 1 185.08 Total Net Profit: 324.83
Profit Factor: 1.27 Expected Payoff: 15.47  
Absolute Drawdown: 113.90 Maximal Drawdown: 600.00 (5.72%) Relative Drawdown: 5.72% (600.00)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (53.85%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (61.90%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (38.10%)
Largest profit trade: 341.00 loss trade: -600.00
Average profit trade: 116.15 loss trade: -148.14
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (549.21) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-147.07)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 549.21 (4) consecutive loss (count): -600.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2