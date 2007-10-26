|Account: 33290
|Name: Blessing
|Currency: USD
|2007 October 30, 10:02
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|945560
|2007.10.26 16:12
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|945638
|2007.10.26 16:33
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|114.43
|0.00
|124.11
|2007.10.26 18:08
|114.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.05
|945639
|2007.10.26 16:33
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|114.41
|0.00
|104.41
|2007.10.26 18:08
|114.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.53
|945675
|2007.10.26 16:45
|buy
|0.60
|usdjpy
|114.33
|0.00
|124.11
|2007.10.26 18:08
|114.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.56
|945815
|2007.10.26 17:41
|buy
|1.20
|usdjpy
|114.22
|0.00
|124.11
|2007.10.26 18:08
|114.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.53
|945848
|2007.10.26 17:45
|buy
|2.40
|usdjpy
|114.11
|0.00
|124.11
|2007.10.26 18:08
|114.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.14
|948983
|2007.10.29 16:32
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|114.79
|0.00
|124.79
|2007.10.29 16:32
|114.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.23
|948984
|2007.10.29 16:32
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|114.77
|0.00
|104.77
|2007.10.29 16:32
|114.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.23
|949716
|2007.10.29 22:32
|buy
|3.40
|eurgbp
|0.6992
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.29 23:54
|0.6994
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.24
|949759
|2007.10.29 23:01
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.4426
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 03:35
|1.4406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-600.00
|949850
|2007.10.30 00:13
|sell
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.4425
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 01:17
|1.4423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|949870
|2007.10.30 00:28
|buy
|3.10
|eurgbp
|0.6993
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 01:55
|0.6995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|127.79
|949940
|2007.10.30 01:34
|sell
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.4424
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 02:03
|1.4420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|950088
|2007.10.30 03:38
|buy
|3.40
|eurusd
|1.4404
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 06:06
|1.4406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|950179
|2007.10.30 04:46
|buy
|3.00
|eurchf
|1.6789
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 09:00
|1.6783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-154.48
|950321
|2007.10.30 06:27
|buy
|3.10
|eurchf
|1.6786
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 06:46
|1.6788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.21
|950568
|2007.10.30 08:41
|buy
|3.10
|eurusd
|1.4393
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 08:41
|1.4404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|341.00
|950571
|2007.10.30 08:41
|sell
|2.90
|eurusd
|1.4404
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 08:47
|1.4401
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|87.00
|950584
|2007.10.30 08:58
|sell
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.4404
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 09:14
|1.4400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|950674
|2007.10.30 09:30
|buy
|3.60
|eurusd
|1.4386
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 09:32
|1.4388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|950680
|2007.10.30 09:31
|sell
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.4385
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 09:46
|1.4382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|950722
|2007.10.30 09:50
|sell
|3.60
|eurusd
|1.4384
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 10:00
|1.4391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-252.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|324.83
|Closed P/L:
|324.83
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|324.83
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 324.83
|Equity:
|10 324.83
|Free Margin:
|10 324.83
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 509.91
|Gross Loss:
|1 185.08
|Total Net Profit:
|324.83
|Profit Factor:
|1.27
|Expected Payoff:
|15.47
|Absolute Drawdown:
|113.90
|Maximal Drawdown:
|600.00 (5.72%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.72% (600.00)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (53.85%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (61.90%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (38.10%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|341.00
|loss trade:
|-600.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|116.15
|loss trade:
|-148.14
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (549.21)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-147.07)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|549.21 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-600.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2