|Account: 505825
|Name: euroX2dmbsysV2.e
|Currency: USD
|2007 October 29, 09:02
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9314064
|2007.10.25 23:28
|sell
|0.60
|eurchf
|1.6700
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.25 23:29
|1.6698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.30
|9314141
|2007.10.25 23:30
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.4324
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.26 00:18
|1.4322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|9314091
|2007.10.25 23:29
|buy
|0.60
|eurchf
|1.6700
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.26 02:14
|1.6703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.44
|9317418
|2007.10.26 02:54
|sell
|0.70
|eurchf
|1.6705
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.26 02:54
|1.6703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|9317432
|2007.10.26 02:55
|sell
|0.70
|eurchf
|1.6704
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.26 02:55
|1.6702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.01
|9319576
|2007.10.26 05:07
|sell
|0.70
|eurchf
|1.6704
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.26 05:07
|1.6702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|9319579
|2007.10.26 05:07
|buy
|0.60
|eurchf
|1.6703
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.26 08:00
|1.6698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.75
|9340388
|2007.10.26 20:10
|buy
|0.70
|eurgbp
|0.7012
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.26 22:44
|0.7014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.73
|9343412
|2007.10.28 23:01
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.4411
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.28 23:02
|1.4408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|9343358
|2007.10.28 23:01
|sell
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.4407
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.29 00:35
|1.4405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|9344055
|2007.10.28 23:19
|buy
|0.60
|eurchf
|1.6755
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.29 05:29
|1.6757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.32
|9348497
|2007.10.29 04:52
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.4411
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.29 06:07
|1.4414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|137.05
|Closed P/L:
|137.05
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|137.05
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 181.90
|Equity:
|5 181.90
|Free Margin:
|5 181.90
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|162.80
|Gross Loss:
|25.75
|Total Net Profit:
|137.05
|Profit Factor:
|6.32
|Expected Payoff:
|11.42
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|25.75 (0.50%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.50% (25.75)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (91.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (8.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|28.73
|loss trade:
|-25.75
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.80
|loss trade:
|-25.75
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (73.75)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-25.75)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|89.05 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-25.75 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1