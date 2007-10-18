|Account: 21871
|Name: Richard Benson
|Currency: USD
|2007 October 19, 19:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1367718
|2007.10.18 08:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0454
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.18 18:35
|2.0454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1375254
|2007.10.18 16:27
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.45
|235.75
|0.00
|2007.10.19 08:30
|235.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.03
|60.72
|1377016
|2007.10.18 22:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|165.11
|164.56
|0.00
|2007.10.19 16:45
|164.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.93
|1377245
|2007.10.18 23:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4292
|1.4303
|0.0000
|2007.10.19 06:10
|1.4303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.03
|144.65
|Closed P/L:
|141.62
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1388460
|2007.10.19 14:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|235.71
|0.00
|0.00
|235.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.95
|1367982
|2007.10.18 08:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1728
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.1679
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.77
|41.96
|1375172
|2007.10.18 16:12
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.52
|0.00
|0.00
|114.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.25
|70.61
|1391392
|2007.10.19 19:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|164.04
|0.00
|0.00
|163.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.33
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.02
|171.85
|Floating P/L:
|169.83
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|141.62
|Floating P/L:
|169.83
|Margin:
|547.74
|Balance:
|2 157.91
|Equity:
|2 327.74
|Free Margin:
|1 780.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|141.62
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|141.62
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|35.41
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|72.93
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|35.41
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (141.62)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|141.62 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0