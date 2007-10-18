ODL Securities

Account: 21871 Name: Richard Benson Currency: USD 2007 October 19, 19:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13677182007.10.18 08:45buy0.10gbpusd2.04540.00000.00002007.10.18 18:352.04540.000.000.000.00
13752542007.10.18 16:27sell0.10gbpjpy236.45235.750.002007.10.19 08:30235.750.000.00-3.0360.72
13770162007.10.18 22:03sell0.10eurjpy165.11164.560.002007.10.19 16:45164.270.000.000.0072.93
13772452007.10.18 23:05buy0.10eurusd1.42921.43030.00002007.10.19 06:101.43030.000.000.0011.00
  0.00 0.00 -3.03 144.65
Closed P/L: 141.62
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13884602007.10.19 14:31sell0.10gbpjpy235.710.000.00 235.160.000.000.0047.95
13679822007.10.18 08:58sell0.10usdchf1.17280.00000.0000 1.16790.000.00-0.7741.96
13751722007.10.18 16:12sell0.10usdjpy115.520.000.00 114.710.000.00-1.2570.61
13913922007.10.19 19:04sell0.10eurjpy164.040.000.00 163.910.000.000.0011.33
  0.00 0.00 -2.02 171.85
 Floating P/L: 169.83
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 141.62 Floating P/L: 169.83 Margin: 547.74
Balance: 2 157.91 Equity: 2 327.74 Free Margin: 1 780.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 141.62 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 141.62
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 35.41  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 72.93 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 35.41 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (141.62) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 141.62 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0