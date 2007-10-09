North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 696119 Name: Richard Benson Currency: USD 2007 October 9, 23:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
142886942007.10.09 20:51balanceDeposit5 000.00
142895242007.10.09 21:05buy4.20audusd0.89650.00000.00002007.10.09 21:070.89670.000.000.0084.00
142915972007.10.09 21:52sell0.10gbpjpy238.520.000.002007.10.09 22:47238.760.000.000.00-20.49
142935792007.10.09 22:47buy0.10gbpjpy238.770.000.002007.10.09 23:09238.880.000.000.009.38
142941082007.10.09 22:47buy0.10gbpjpy238.770.000.002007.10.09 23:09238.910.000.000.0011.94
142941122007.10.09 22:47buy0.10gbpjpy238.770.000.002007.10.09 23:12238.930.000.000.0013.65
142944512007.10.09 23:28buy0.80audusd0.90000.00000.00002007.10.09 23:360.90070.000.000.0056.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 154.48
Closed P/L: 154.48
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
142896892007.10.09 21:08sell0.40usdjpy117.050.000.00 117.210.000.000.00-54.60
142910542007.10.09 21:47sell0.30gbpchf2.40780.00000.0000 2.41200.000.000.00-106.49
142941062007.10.09 23:09buy0.30gbpjpy238.940.000.00 238.890.000.000.00-12.80
142941642007.10.09 23:12buy0.30gbpjpy238.970.000.00 238.890.000.000.00-20.47
142941692007.10.09 23:12buy0.60usdchf1.18370.00000.0000 1.18290.000.000.00-40.58
142941722007.10.09 23:12buy0.30gbpjpy239.010.000.00 238.890.000.000.00-30.71
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -265.65
 Floating P/L: -265.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 154.48 Floating P/L: -265.65 Margin: 3 444.79
Balance: 5 154.48 Equity: 4 888.83 Free Margin: 1 444.04
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 174.97 Gross Loss: 20.49 Total Net Profit: 154.48
Profit Factor: 8.54 Expected Payoff: 25.75  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 20.49 (0.40%) Relative Drawdown: 0.40% (20.49)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 84.00 loss trade: -20.49
Average profit trade: 34.99 loss trade: -20.49
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (90.97) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-20.49)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 90.97 (4) consecutive loss (count): -20.49 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1