|Account: 696119
|Name: Richard Benson
|Currency: USD
|2007 October 9, 23:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14288694
|2007.10.09 20:51
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|14289524
|2007.10.09 21:05
|buy
|4.20
|audusd
|0.8965
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.09 21:07
|0.8967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|14291597
|2007.10.09 21:52
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|238.52
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.10.09 22:47
|238.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.49
|14293579
|2007.10.09 22:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|238.77
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.10.09 23:09
|238.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.38
|14294108
|2007.10.09 22:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|238.77
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.10.09 23:09
|238.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.94
|14294112
|2007.10.09 22:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|238.77
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.10.09 23:12
|238.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.65
|14294451
|2007.10.09 23:28
|buy
|0.80
|audusd
|0.9000
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.09 23:36
|0.9007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|154.48
|Closed P/L:
|154.48
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14289689
|2007.10.09 21:08
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.05
|0.00
|0.00
|117.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.60
|14291054
|2007.10.09 21:47
|sell
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.4078
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.4120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-106.49
|14294106
|2007.10.09 23:09
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|238.94
|0.00
|0.00
|238.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.80
|14294164
|2007.10.09 23:12
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|238.97
|0.00
|0.00
|238.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.47
|14294169
|2007.10.09 23:12
|buy
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.1837
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.1829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.58
|14294172
|2007.10.09 23:12
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|239.01
|0.00
|0.00
|238.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-265.65
|Floating P/L:
|-265.65
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|154.48
|Floating P/L:
|-265.65
|Margin:
|3 444.79
|Balance:
|5 154.48
|Equity:
|4 888.83
|Free Margin:
|1 444.04
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|174.97
|Gross Loss:
|20.49
|Total Net Profit:
|154.48
|Profit Factor:
|8.54
|Expected Payoff:
|25.75
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|20.49 (0.40%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.40% (20.49)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|84.00
|loss trade:
|-20.49
|Average
|profit trade:
|34.99
|loss trade:
|-20.49
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (90.97)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-20.49)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|90.97 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-20.49 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1