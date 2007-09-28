Strategy Tester Report
Visual_Handle_Tranning_51_4
Alpari-Demo (Build 210)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2007.09.28 00:00 - 2007.10.23 20:00 (2007.09.28 - 2007.10.24)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersLots=1; TrailingStop=50;
Bars in test5109Ticks modelled91880Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors4
Initial deposit50000.00
Total net profit1600.00Gross profit1600.00Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff800.00
Absolute drawdown130.00Maximal drawdown450.00 (0.89%)Relative drawdown0.89% (450.00)
Total trades2Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)2 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)2 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade970.00loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade800.00loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (1600.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1600.00 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.09.28 04:06buy11.001.41630.00000.0000
22007.09.28 08:10modify11.001.41631.41130.0000
32007.09.28 08:10modify11.001.41630.00001.4363
42007.09.28 08:11modify11.001.41631.41131.4363
52007.09.28 12:26buy stop21.001.41980.00000.0000
62007.09.28 13:40buy21.001.41980.00000.0000
72007.09.28 19:48close11.001.42601.41131.4363970.0050970.00
82007.09.28 19:48close21.001.42610.00000.0000630.0051600.00