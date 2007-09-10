FXDD

Account: 959922 Name: pradip Currency: USD 2007 October 4, 13:11
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
116654092007.09.10 18:00balanceDeposit5 000.00
121249922007.09.26 15:30sell0.10usdcad1.00310.99810.00002007.10.02 12:130.99810.000.00-1.5450.10
122841952007.10.02 12:12sell0.10eurusd1.41771.41150.00002007.10.04 11:551.41150.000.001.2762.00
121249712007.09.26 11:32sell0.10eurusd1.41141.41590.00002007.09.27 09:481.41590.000.000.67-45.00
122502642007.10.01 05:00sell stop0.10eurusd1.41521.41970.00002007.10.02 00:001.4231cancelled
122502752007.10.01 05:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.01822.02270.00002007.10.02 00:012.0431cancelled
121586832007.09.27 09:14buy0.10gbpusd2.01972.02470.00002007.09.27 16:012.02470.000.000.0050.00
122841532007.10.02 05:01sell stop0.10gbpusd2.02992.03440.00002007.10.03 00:002.0414cancelled
121249742007.09.26 11:21buy0.10usdjpy115.12115.620.002007.09.27 20:40115.620.000.003.2443.25
122502662007.10.01 10:25buy0.10usdjpy115.29115.790.002007.10.01 17:29115.790.000.000.0043.18
121586342007.09.27 05:00sell stop0.10eurjpy162.02162.470.002007.09.28 00:00163.64cancelled
122502632007.10.01 05:00sell stop0.10eurjpy163.49163.940.002007.10.02 00:00164.68cancelled
122841272007.10.02 09:11sell0.10eurjpy163.84164.290.002007.10.02 11:24164.290.000.000.00-38.91
  0.00 0.00 3.64 164.62
Closed P/L: 168.26
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
123513312007.10.04 05:00buy stop0.10gbpusd2.04082.03630.0000 2.0337OilFxPro Stochastics: 1 Min
123513272007.10.04 05:00sell stop0.10usdcad0.99400.99850.0000 0.9971OilFxPro Stochastics: 1 Min
123514412007.10.04 05:04sell stop0.10usdchf1.17091.17540.0000 1.1773OilFxPro Stochastics: 1 Min
123513222007.10.04 05:00sell stop0.10usdjpy115.98116.430.00 116.62OilFxPro Stochastics: 1 Min
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 168.26 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 168.26 Equity: 5 168.26 Free Margin: 5 168.26
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 251.50 Gross Loss: 83.24 Total Net Profit: 168.26
Profit Factor: 3.02 Expected Payoff: 24.04  
Absolute Drawdown: 44.33 Maximal Drawdown: 44.33 (0.89%) Relative Drawdown: 0.89% (44.33)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 63.27 loss trade: -44.33
Average profit trade: 50.30 loss trade: -41.62
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (139.67) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-44.33)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 139.67 (3) consecutive loss (count): -44.33 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1