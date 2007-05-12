North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 480440 Name: signaltrader Currency: USD 2007 May 21, 13:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
96438302007.05.12 20:07balanceDeposit5 000.00
96731242007.05.15 10:15sell stop1.00usdjpy120.03120.48119.032007.05.15 19:09120.23cancelled
96731492007.05.15 10:16buy stop1.00usdjpy120.61120.06121.612007.05.15 19:09120.26cancelled
96735432007.05.15 17:50buy1.00eurusd1.35941.35601.36142007.05.15 19:091.35980.000.000.0040.00
96735542007.05.15 10:26sell stop1.00eurusd1.35021.35271.34022007.05.15 17:501.3594cancelled
96747182007.05.15 17:50sell1.00usdchf1.21401.21771.21182007.05.15 19:101.21470.000.000.00-57.63
96747242007.05.15 11:06buy stop1.00usdchf1.22151.21881.23152007.05.15 17:511.2140cancelled
97012932007.05.16 10:04buy stop1.00eurusd1.36331.35861.36472007.05.16 18:081.3561cancelled
97013332007.05.16 18:08sell1.00eurusd1.35601.36031.35392007.05.16 18:121.35390.000.000.00210.00
97013482007.05.16 10:07sell stop1.00usdchf1.21141.21621.20912007.05.16 14:411.2177cancelled
97013602007.05.16 14:40buy1.00usdchf1.21791.21361.22012007.05.16 18:091.22010.000.000.00180.31
97014832007.05.16 10:14buy stop1.00gbpusd1.99071.98651.99492007.05.16 15:411.9811cancelled
97015252007.05.16 15:41sell1.00gbpusd1.98091.98041.97732007.05.16 18:591.97730.000.000.00360.00
97015592007.05.16 15:02buy1.00usdjpy120.55120.09120.882007.05.16 22:58120.770.000.000.00182.16
97015812007.05.16 10:19sell stop1.00usdjpy120.03120.49119.802007.05.16 15:02120.51cancelled
97263242007.05.17 09:58sell stop1.20usdchf1.21931.22471.21832007.05.17 13:201.2241cancelled
97263332007.05.17 13:20buy1.20usdchf1.22441.21731.22652007.05.17 15:321.22650.000.000.00205.45
97265422007.05.17 10:02buy stop1.20eurusd1.35641.35261.35822007.05.17 14:161.3510cancelled
97265612007.05.17 14:16sell1.20eurusd1.35071.35401.34902007.05.17 15:381.34900.000.000.00204.00
97266262007.05.17 10:06sell stop1.20usdjpy120.49120.83120.332007.05.17 15:33121.18cancelled
97266772007.05.17 15:33buy1.20usdjpy121.22120.73121.382007.05.17 22:57121.320.000.000.0098.91
97268112007.05.17 10:17buy stop1.20gbpusd1.98121.97581.98362007.05.17 16:131.9738cancelled
97268122007.05.17 16:13sell1.20gbpusd1.97331.97981.97062007.05.17 23:321.97460.000.000.00-156.00
97499402007.05.18 11:11buy1.30eurusd1.35051.34781.35232007.05.18 11:351.34970.000.000.00-104.00
97499522007.05.18 09:31sell stop1.30eurusd1.34641.34811.34532007.05.18 11:111.3504cancelled
97501592007.05.18 09:44buy stop1.30usdjpy124.01120.52125.772007.05.18 09:51121.22cancelled
97502892007.05.18 09:50buy stop1.30gbpusd1.97641.97331.97742007.05.18 10:131.9756cancelled
97503652007.05.18 13:26sell1.30usdjpy121.01121.36120.902007.05.18 13:52120.900.000.000.00118.28
97504002007.05.18 09:55buy stop1.30usdjpy122.38120.52125.772007.05.18 13:26121.04cancelled
97513142007.05.18 10:21sell1.30usdchf1.22631.22801.22502007.05.18 11:121.22500.000.000.00137.96
97516002007.05.18 10:26buy1.20gbpusd1.97601.97331.97742007.05.18 11:111.97740.000.000.00168.00
97792672007.05.21 09:30sell stop1.30usdchf1.22251.22661.22052007.05.21 13:241.2305cancelled
97792782007.05.21 13:24buy1.30usdchf1.23101.22851.23222007.05.21 13:371.23220.000.000.00126.59
97793492007.05.21 09:35buy stop1.30gbpusd1.97751.97111.97952007.05.21 10:261.9717cancelled
97793552007.05.21 10:26sell1.30gbpusd1.97131.97611.96972007.05.21 13:341.96970.000.000.00208.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 922.03
Closed P/L: 1 922.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 922.03 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 6 922.03 Equity: 6 922.03 Free Margin: 6 922.03
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 239.66 Gross Loss: 317.63 Total Net Profit: 1 922.03
Profit Factor: 7.05 Expected Payoff: 120.13  
Absolute Drawdown: 17.63 Maximal Drawdown: 156.00 (2.43%) Relative Drawdown: 2.43% (156.00)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (81.25%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (18.75%)
Largest profit trade: 360.00 loss trade: -156.00
Average profit trade: 172.28 loss trade: -105.88
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (1 440.83) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-156.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 440.83 (7) consecutive loss (count): -156.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1