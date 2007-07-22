Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 1000168554
|Name: sbs_new
|Currency: USD
|2007 September 20, 13:20
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3785875
|2007.07.22 18:42
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|3787563
|2007.07.23 11:39
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2016
|1.1855
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 07:00
|1.2049
|0.00
|0.00
|4.23
|136.94
|3787564
|2007.07.23 07:02
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.1966
|1.2127
|0.0000
|2007.07.23 11:39
|1.2014
|cancelled
|3788239
|2007.07.23 09:00
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3857
|1.3733
|0.0000
|2007.07.23 10:31
|1.3824
|cancelled
|3788241
|2007.07.23 10:30
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3819
|1.3942
|0.0000
|2007.07.25 09:00
|1.3816
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|15.00
|3788248
|2007.07.23 09:00
|buy stop
|0.50
|gbpusd
|2.0623
|2.0406
|0.0000
|2007.07.23 12:41
|2.0564
|cancelled
|3788249
|2007.07.23 12:41
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|2.0558
|2.0774
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 09:01
|2.0508
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.25
|250.00
|3788842
|2007.07.23 12:49
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|121.41
|118.34
|0.00
|2007.07.27 00:28
|118.34
|0.00
|0.00
|28.70
|-1 297.11
|3788844
|2007.07.23 10:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.54
|123.62
|0.00
|2007.07.23 12:49
|121.37
|cancelled
|3797442
|2007.07.24 07:00
|buy stop
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2072
|1.1893
|0.0000
|2007.07.24 15:02
|1.2018
|cancelled
|3797444
|2007.07.24 15:02
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2017
|1.2195
|0.0000
|2007.08.06 07:00
|1.1842
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.14
|591.12
|3809557
|2007.07.25 09:46
|buy stop
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3827
|1.3732
|0.0000
|2007.07.25 10:16
|1.3799
|cancelled
|3809560
|2007.07.25 10:16
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3796
|1.3891
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 09:00
|1.3721
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|300.00
|3819773
|2007.07.26 19:27
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3748
|1.3514
|0.0000
|2007.08.06 09:00
|1.3810
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.44
|248.00
|3819776
|2007.07.26 09:00
|sell stop
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3680
|1.3914
|0.0000
|2007.07.26 19:27
|1.3751
|cancelled
|3834084
|2007.07.27 09:00
|buy stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0473
|2.0223
|0.0000
|2007.07.27 09:09
|2.0406
|cancelled
|3834097
|2007.07.27 09:09
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0399
|2.0650
|0.0000
|2007.07.30 09:29
|2.0238
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|644.00
|3835461
|2007.07.27 10:48
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|119.00
|114.17
|0.00
|2007.07.31 10:00
|119.07
|0.00
|0.00
|7.73
|23.52
|3835466
|2007.07.27 10:00
|sell stop
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.67
|122.49
|0.00
|2007.07.27 10:49
|118.98
|cancelled
|3846289
|2007.07.31 02:01
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0287
|1.9823
|0.0000
|2007.08.02 09:00
|2.0303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|64.00
|3846297
|2007.07.30 09:29
|sell stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0157
|2.0620
|0.0000
|2007.07.31 02:01
|2.0282
|cancelled
|3859549
|2007.07.31 12:02
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|119.33
|117.11
|0.00
|2007.08.09 10:00
|119.34
|0.00
|0.00
|42.50
|3.35
|3859550
|2007.07.31 10:00
|sell stop
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.69
|120.91
|0.00
|2007.07.31 12:02
|119.32
|cancelled
|3876752
|2007.08.03 13:08
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0356
|2.0079
|0.0000
|2007.08.06 09:01
|2.0429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|292.00
|3876755
|2007.08.02 09:01
|sell stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0261
|2.0520
|0.0000
|2007.08.03 13:09
|2.0350
|cancelled
|3885074
|2007.08.06 19:41
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.1893
|1.1408
|0.0000
|2007.08.07 07:02
|1.1900
|0.00
|0.00
|4.28
|29.41
|3885076
|2007.08.06 07:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.1758
|1.2242
|0.0000
|2007.08.06 19:41
|1.1888
|cancelled
|3885789
|2007.08.06 09:00
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3846
|1.3548
|0.0000
|2007.08.07 09:00
|1.3807
|cancelled
|3885792
|2007.08.06 09:01
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3762
|1.4060
|0.0000
|2007.08.07 09:00
|1.3805
|cancelled
|3885800
|2007.08.06 09:38
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|2.0458
|2.0224
|0.0000
|2007.08.07 16:19
|2.0224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-1 170.00
|3885802
|2007.08.06 09:01
|sell stop
|0.50
|gbpusd
|2.0388
|2.0622
|0.0000
|2007.08.06 09:38
|2.0455
|cancelled
|3896920
|2007.08.07 13:11
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.1925
|1.1729
|0.0000
|2007.08.08 07:00
|1.1964
|0.00
|0.00
|4.26
|162.99
|3896922
|2007.08.07 07:02
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.1865
|1.2061
|0.0000
|2007.08.07 13:11
|1.1921
|cancelled
|3897630
|2007.08.07 09:00
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3819
|1.3708
|0.0000
|2007.08.07 14:38
|1.3786
|cancelled
|3897633
|2007.08.07 14:37
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3784
|1.3894
|0.0000
|2007.08.08 09:00
|1.3750
|0.00
|0.00
|1.75
|170.00
|3908110
|2007.08.08 09:47
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.1986
|1.1813
|0.0000
|2007.08.13 07:06
|1.1987
|0.00
|0.00
|21.30
|4.17
|3908113
|2007.08.08 07:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.1933
|1.2106
|0.0000
|2007.08.08 09:47
|1.1983
|cancelled
|3908712
|2007.08.08 09:00
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3764
|1.3621
|0.0000
|2007.08.08 09:17
|1.3724
|cancelled
|3908713
|2007.08.08 09:17
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3721
|1.3863
|0.0000
|2007.08.10 09:00
|1.3669
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|260.00
|3921061
|2007.08.09 09:02
|buy stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0441
|1.9979
|0.0000
|2007.08.09 13:03
|2.0312
|cancelled
|3921063
|2007.08.09 13:02
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0311
|2.0773
|0.0000
|2007.08.10 09:00
|2.0203
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|432.00
|3938519
|2007.08.10 12:19
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.22
|115.05
|0.00
|2007.08.13 10:00
|118.35
|0.00
|0.00
|4.85
|54.92
|3938533
|2007.08.10 10:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.33
|120.50
|0.00
|2007.08.10 12:19
|118.21
|cancelled
|3954505
|2007.08.13 09:33
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3701
|1.3578
|0.0000
|2007.08.14 10:50
|1.3578
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.95
|-615.00
|3954512
|2007.08.13 09:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3663
|1.3786
|0.0000
|2007.08.13 09:33
|1.3698
|cancelled
|3955487
|2007.08.13 10:00
|buy stop
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.68
|115.83
|0.00
|2007.08.13 12:45
|117.95
|cancelled
|3955490
|2007.08.13 12:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.87
|120.72
|0.00
|2007.08.14 10:09
|117.86
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.56
|4.24
|3970321
|2007.08.14 09:56
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2058
|1.1893
|0.0000
|2007.08.15 07:00
|1.2119
|0.00
|0.00
|4.21
|251.67
|3970324
|2007.08.14 07:02
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2007
|1.2172
|0.0000
|2007.08.14 09:56
|1.2054
|cancelled
|3971169
|2007.08.14 09:00
|buy stop
|0.50
|gbpusd
|2.0147
|1.9843
|0.0000
|2007.08.14 11:30
|2.0045
|cancelled
|3971177
|2007.08.14 11:30
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|2.0059
|2.0363
|0.0000
|2007.08.15 09:01
|1.9895
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.45
|820.00
|3986432
|2007.08.15 10:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2141
|1.1972
|0.0000
|2007.08.16 07:00
|1.2209
|0.00
|0.00
|12.55
|278.48
|3986434
|2007.08.15 07:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2088
|1.2257
|0.0000
|2007.08.15 10:15
|1.2136
|cancelled
|3988359
|2007.08.15 09:00
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3516
|1.3239
|0.0000
|2007.08.16 00:06
|1.3438
|cancelled
|3988366
|2007.08.16 00:05
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3437
|1.3715
|0.0000
|2007.08.17 09:00
|1.3420
|0.00
|0.00
|1.75
|85.00
|3989798
|2007.08.15 16:55
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.19
|113.60
|0.00
|2007.08.16 13:36
|113.60
|0.00
|0.00
|14.80
|-1 580.11
|3989804
|2007.08.15 10:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.18
|119.77
|0.00
|2007.08.15 16:55
|117.16
|cancelled
|4005695
|2007.08.16 07:00
|buy stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2234
|1.2028
|0.0000
|2007.08.16 10:01
|1.2174
|cancelled
|4005697
|2007.08.16 10:01
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2172
|1.2377
|0.0000
|2007.08.17 07:00
|1.2162
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.21
|41.11
|4007315
|2007.08.16 09:00
|buy stop
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9878
|1.9582
|0.0000
|2007.08.16 13:32
|1.9800
|cancelled
|4007317
|2007.08.16 13:32
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9792
|2.0089
|0.0000
|2007.08.17 09:00
|1.9774
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.45
|90.00
|4031453
|2007.08.17 07:00
|buy stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2178
|1.2023
|0.0000
|2007.08.17 09:22
|1.2136
|cancelled
|4031457
|2007.08.17 09:22
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2129
|1.2285
|0.0000
|2007.08.20 07:00
|1.2059
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.27
|290.24
|4034762
|2007.08.17 11:28
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|113.33
|105.25
|0.00
|2007.08.20 10:00
|114.79
|0.00
|0.00
|5.04
|635.94
|4034784
|2007.08.17 10:01
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdjpy
|111.14
|119.22
|0.00
|2007.08.17 11:28
|113.28
|cancelled
|4056701
|2007.08.20 07:00
|buy stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2094
|1.1758
|0.0000
|2007.08.21 07:00
|1.2060
|cancelled
|4056704
|2007.08.20 07:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.1998
|1.2334
|0.0000
|2007.08.21 07:00
|1.2056
|cancelled
|4058367
|2007.08.20 09:00
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3538
|1.3207
|0.0000
|2007.08.21 09:01
|1.3473
|cancelled
|4058372
|2007.08.20 09:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3445
|1.3775
|0.0000
|2007.08.21 09:01
|1.3470
|cancelled
|4059895
|2007.08.20 11:12
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|115.49
|109.16
|0.00
|2007.08.23 10:00
|115.78
|0.00
|0.00
|24.99
|125.24
|4059896
|2007.08.20 10:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdjpy
|113.76
|120.09
|0.00
|2007.08.20 11:13
|115.43
|cancelled
|4082237
|2007.08.21 07:13
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2066
|1.1992
|0.0000
|2007.08.23 07:11
|1.2065
|0.00
|0.00
|16.91
|-4.14
|4082241
|2007.08.21 07:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2038
|1.2112
|0.0000
|2007.08.21 07:13
|1.2060
|cancelled
|4085762
|2007.08.21 09:01
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3487
|1.3395
|0.0000
|2007.08.21 12:30
|1.3461
|cancelled
|4085770
|2007.08.21 12:29
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3457
|1.3548
|0.0000
|2007.08.22 18:28
|1.3548
|0.00
|0.00
|1.75
|-455.00
|4120445
|2007.08.22 13:07
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9861
|1.9625
|0.0000
|2007.08.23 09:00
|1.9963
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|510.00
|4120449
|2007.08.22 09:01
|sell stop
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9791
|2.0026
|0.0000
|2007.08.22 13:07
|1.9859
|cancelled
|4155522
|2007.08.23 12:31
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3567
|1.3386
|0.0000
|2007.08.24 09:01
|1.3566
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.95
|-5.00
|4155530
|2007.08.23 09:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3514
|1.3694
|0.0000
|2007.08.23 12:31
|1.3567
|cancelled
|4157824
|2007.08.23 12:15
|buy
|0.60
|usdjpy
|116.08
|113.52
|0.00
|2007.08.24 10:49
|116.09
|0.00
|0.00
|5.94
|5.17
|4157830
|2007.08.23 10:00
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdjpy
|115.34
|117.91
|0.00
|2007.08.23 12:15
|116.05
|cancelled
|4186939
|2007.08.24 09:35
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2074
|1.1960
|0.0000
|2007.08.28 13:50
|1.1960
|0.00
|0.00
|8.48
|-476.59
|4186951
|2007.08.24 07:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2036
|1.2150
|0.0000
|2007.08.24 09:35
|1.2070
|cancelled
|4188121
|2007.08.24 11:46
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|2.0063
|1.9767
|0.0000
|2007.08.27 09:00
|2.0175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|560.00
|4188127
|2007.08.24 09:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9977
|2.0274
|0.0000
|2007.08.24 11:47
|2.0056
|cancelled
|4215325
|2007.08.27 09:00
|buy stop
|0.60
|gbpusd
|2.0222
|1.9817
|0.0000
|2007.08.28 00:40
|2.0112
|cancelled
|4215330
|2007.08.28 00:40
|sell
|0.60
|gbpusd
|2.0107
|2.0512
|0.0000
|2007.08.29 09:01
|1.9999
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|648.00
|4216563
|2007.08.27 10:01
|buy stop
|0.60
|usdjpy
|116.48
|114.18
|0.00
|2007.08.28 00:02
|115.86
|cancelled
|4216565
|2007.08.28 00:02
|sell
|0.60
|usdjpy
|115.82
|118.12
|0.00
|2007.08.29 10:00
|114.42
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.14
|734.14
|4238615
|2007.08.28 10:15
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3638
|1.3532
|0.0000
|2007.08.30 09:12
|1.3655
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.80
|85.00
|4238619
|2007.08.28 09:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3604
|1.3711
|0.0000
|2007.08.28 10:15
|1.3636
|cancelled
|4262270
|2007.08.29 10:04
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2036
|1.1884
|0.0000
|2007.09.03 07:00
|1.2067
|0.00
|0.00
|21.21
|128.45
|4262274
|2007.08.29 07:01
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.1988
|1.2140
|0.0000
|2007.08.29 10:04
|1.2033
|cancelled
|4264503
|2007.08.29 10:31
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|2.0036
|1.9694
|0.0000
|2007.08.30 09:12
|2.0147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|666.00
|4264506
|2007.08.29 09:01
|sell stop
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9938
|2.0280
|0.0000
|2007.08.29 10:31
|2.0032
|cancelled
|4290592
|2007.08.30 10:20
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdjpy
|114.90
|118.68
|0.00
|2007.08.30 18:07
|115.94
|cancelled
|4290594
|2007.08.30 18:07
|buy
|0.60
|usdjpy
|115.96
|112.18
|0.00
|2007.08.31 10:05
|116.40
|0.00
|0.00
|5.95
|226.80
|4310928
|2007.08.31 12:28
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|2.0182
|1.9918
|0.0000
|2007.09.03 09:00
|2.0187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|30.00
|4310935
|2007.08.31 09:00
|sell stop
|0.60
|gbpusd
|2.0104
|2.0368
|0.0000
|2007.08.31 12:29
|2.0185
|cancelled
|4330520
|2007.09.03 14:06
|buy
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.2091
|1.1901
|0.0000
|2007.09.04 07:01
|1.2094
|0.00
|0.00
|5.07
|14.88
|4330528
|2007.09.03 07:01
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.2033
|1.2223
|0.0000
|2007.09.03 14:06
|1.2086
|cancelled
|4332206
|2007.09.03 09:00
|buy stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3668
|1.3480
|0.0000
|2007.09.04 09:00
|1.3627
|cancelled
|4333378
|2007.09.03 12:54
|buy
|0.70
|usdjpy
|116.11
|114.00
|0.00
|2007.09.07 16:11
|114.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.81
|-1 295.61
|4333388
|2007.09.03 10:00
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdjpy
|115.50
|117.61
|0.00
|2007.09.03 12:54
|116.09
|cancelled
|4350037
|2007.09.04 07:01
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.2106
|1.2030
|0.0000
|2007.09.04 08:59
|1.2084
|cancelled
|4350039
|2007.09.04 08:59
|sell
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.2078
|1.2154
|0.0000
|2007.09.04 15:48
|1.2154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-437.72
|4351581
|2007.09.04 09:00
|buy stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3637
|1.3542
|0.0000
|2007.09.04 10:21
|1.3609
|cancelled
|4351591
|2007.09.04 10:20
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3606
|1.3701
|0.0000
|2007.09.05 09:00
|1.3580
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|156.00
|4373828
|2007.09.05 07:38
|buy
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.2117
|1.1971
|0.0000
|2007.09.07 15:31
|1.1971
|0.00
|0.00
|20.35
|-731.89
|4373835
|2007.09.05 07:00
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.2071
|1.2217
|0.0000
|2007.09.05 07:38
|1.2115
|cancelled
|4376566
|2007.09.05 11:26
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.3451
|0.0000
|2007.09.06 09:01
|1.3646
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.22
|306.00
|4376568
|2007.09.05 09:00
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3551
|1.3696
|0.0000
|2007.09.05 11:26
|1.3590
|cancelled
|4401546
|2007.09.06 10:24
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|2.0237
|1.9892
|0.0000
|2007.09.10 09:01
|2.0298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|366.00
|4401549
|2007.09.06 09:01
|sell stop
|0.60
|gbpusd
|2.0138
|2.0484
|0.0000
|2007.09.06 10:24
|2.0237
|cancelled
|4424204
|2007.09.07 11:52
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3693
|1.3550
|0.0000
|2007.09.10 09:00
|1.3780
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.74
|522.00
|4424214
|2007.09.07 09:01
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3649
|1.3792
|0.0000
|2007.09.07 11:52
|1.3691
|cancelled
|4445848
|2007.09.10 07:00
|buy stop
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.1912
|1.1586
|0.0000
|2007.09.11 07:01
|1.1867
|cancelled
|4445850
|2007.09.10 07:00
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.1818
|1.2145
|0.0000
|2007.09.11 07:00
|1.1863
|cancelled
|4447192
|2007.09.10 16:02
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3811
|1.3555
|0.0000
|2007.09.12 09:00
|1.3865
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.48
|324.00
|4447195
|2007.09.10 09:00
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3738
|1.3994
|0.0000
|2007.09.10 16:02
|1.3809
|cancelled
|4448180
|2007.09.10 11:54
|buy
|0.60
|usdjpy
|113.64
|108.48
|0.00
|2007.09.12 10:00
|113.94
|0.00
|0.00
|12.11
|157.98
|4448187
|2007.09.10 10:00
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdjpy
|112.22
|117.39
|0.00
|2007.09.10 11:54
|113.58
|cancelled
|4463187
|2007.09.11 08:17
|buy
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.1875
|1.1802
|0.0000
|2007.09.12 07:00
|1.1876
|0.00
|0.00
|5.15
|5.05
|4463192
|2007.09.11 07:01
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.1848
|1.1920
|0.0000
|2007.09.11 08:17
|1.1870
|cancelled
|4464498
|2007.09.11 11:48
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|2.0277
|2.0141
|0.0000
|2007.09.12 09:01
|2.0344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|402.00
|4464503
|2007.09.11 09:00
|sell stop
|0.60
|gbpusd
|2.0233
|2.0370
|0.0000
|2007.09.11 11:48
|2.0275
|cancelled
|4483686
|2007.09.12 07:00
|buy stop
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.1891
|1.1775
|0.0000
|2007.09.12 08:23
|1.1857
|cancelled
|4483688
|2007.09.12 08:23
|sell
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.1853
|1.1969
|0.0000
|2007.09.19 07:00
|1.1817
|0.00
|0.00
|-53.51
|182.79
|4485575
|2007.09.12 14:14
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3888
|1.3700
|0.0000
|2007.09.13 09:00
|1.3893
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.22
|30.00
|4485590
|2007.09.12 09:00
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3832
|1.4020
|0.0000
|2007.09.12 14:14
|1.3884
|cancelled
|4486325
|2007.09.12 10:46
|buy
|0.70
|usdjpy
|114.16
|112.36
|0.00
|2007.09.13 10:01
|114.26
|0.00
|0.00
|21.13
|61.26
|4486332
|2007.09.12 10:01
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdjpy
|113.63
|115.43
|0.00
|2007.09.12 10:47
|114.12
|cancelled
|4504082
|2007.09.13 11:08
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|2.0298
|2.0105
|0.0000
|2007.09.14 14:22
|2.0105
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|-1 158.00
|4504089
|2007.09.13 09:00
|sell stop
|0.60
|gbpusd
|2.0239
|2.0433
|0.0000
|2007.09.13 11:08
|2.0293
|cancelled
|4505093
|2007.09.13 10:25
|buy
|0.70
|usdjpy
|114.43
|113.19
|0.00
|2007.09.14 10:00
|115.32
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|540.24
|4505095
|2007.09.13 10:01
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdjpy
|114.04
|115.28
|0.00
|2007.09.13 10:25
|114.42
|cancelled
|4526303
|2007.09.14 09:56
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3886
|1.3763
|0.0000
|2007.09.19 09:00
|1.3979
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.22
|558.00
|4526314
|2007.09.14 09:00
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3848
|1.3971
|0.0000
|2007.09.14 09:56
|1.3883
|cancelled
|4527454
|2007.09.14 10:00
|buy stop
|0.60
|usdjpy
|115.60
|113.24
|0.00
|2007.09.14 10:55
|114.97
|cancelled
|4527461
|2007.09.14 10:54
|sell
|0.60
|usdjpy
|114.92
|117.27
|0.00
|2007.09.17 10:28
|114.91
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.06
|5.22
|4559188
|2007.09.18 10:59
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9962
|1.9531
|0.0000
|2007.09.19 09:00
|2.0143
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|1 086.00
|4559220
|2007.09.18 09:12
|sell stop
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9841
|2.0272
|0.0000
|2007.09.18 10:59
|1.9957
|cancelled
|4560242
|2007.09.18 10:58
|buy
|0.60
|usdjpy
|114.99
|113.82
|0.00
|2007.09.19 10:12
|115.85
|0.00
|0.00
|5.95
|445.40
|4560252
|2007.09.18 10:00
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdjpy
|114.62
|115.80
|0.00
|2007.09.18 10:58
|114.95
|cancelled
|4580701
|2007.09.19 07:00
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.1779
|1.1967
|0.0000
|2007.09.19 15:37
|1.1833
|cancelled
|4582205
|2007.09.19 09:00
|buy stop
|0.70
|gbpusd
|2.0204
|1.9675
|0.0000
|2007.09.19 11:42
|2.0060
|cancelled
|4582902
|2007.09.19 10:12
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdjpy
|115.35
|118.32
|0.00
|2007.09.19 16:52
|116.16
|cancelled
|
|0.00
|0.00
|105.39
|5 833.55
|Closed P/L:
|5 938.94
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4582206
|2007.09.19 11:42
|sell
|0.70
|gbpusd
|2.0057
|2.0585
|0.0000
|
|2.0073
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.09
|-112.00
|4580700
|2007.09.19 15:37
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.1837
|1.1649
|0.0000
|
|1.1722
|0.00
|0.00
|18.08
|-686.74
|4582899
|2007.09.19 16:52
|buy
|0.70
|usdjpy
|116.19
|113.23
|0.00
|
|115.44
|0.00
|0.00
|20.79
|-454.78
|
|0.00
|0.00
|32.78
|-1 253.52
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1 220.74
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|5 938.94
|Floating P/L:
|-1 220.74
|Margin:
|1 402.00
|Balance:
|15 938.94
|Equity:
|14 718.20
|Free Margin:
|13 316.21
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|15 057.70
|Gross Loss:
|9 118.76
|Total Net Profit:
|5 938.94
|Profit Factor:
|1.65
|Expected Payoff:
|88.64
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|561.79
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 965.34 (13.62%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|13.62% (1 965.34)
|
|Total Trades:
|67
|Short Positions (won %):
|21 (80.95%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|46 (80.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|54 (80.60%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (19.40%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 086.24
|loss trade:
|-1 565.31
|Average
|profit trade:
|278.85
|loss trade:
|-701.44
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (2 426.20)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-1 965.34)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 540.78 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 965.34 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1