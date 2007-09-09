|Account: 38132
|Name: pradip
|Currency: USD
|2007 September 25, 18:31
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|825905
|2007.09.09 12:31
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|888294
|2007.09.17 07:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|159.23
|159.76
|158.13
|2007.09.17 07:54
|159.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.74
|889523
|2007.09.17 09:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0326
|1.0291
|1.0426
|2007.09.18 09:00
|1.0277
|cancelled
|890255
|2007.09.17 10:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0127
|2.0087
|2.0257
|2007.09.18 10:00
|1.9930
|cancelled
|900777
|2007.09.18 06:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3848
|1.3808
|1.3903
|2007.09.18 18:15
|1.3903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|901358
|2007.09.18 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3841
|1.3873
|1.3761
|2007.09.18 07:51
|1.3857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|903244
|2007.09.18 10:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0305
|2.0265
|2.0435
|2007.09.19 10:00
|2.0008
|cancelled
|904673
|2007.09.18 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|159.73
|159.39
|160.83
|2007.09.18 12:39
|160.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.97
|905300
|2007.09.18 12:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.46
|115.86
|114.66
|2007.09.18 12:40
|115.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.52
|909921
|2007.09.18 18:25
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.48
|115.88
|114.68
|2007.09.18 18:41
|115.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.52
|910102
|2007.09.18 18:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1832
|1.1885
|1.1722
|2007.09.19 23:12
|1.1834
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.38
|-1.69
|910107
|2007.09.18 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3940
|1.3956
|1.4060
|2007.09.19 09:33
|1.3956
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|16.00
|918256
|2007.09.19 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0051
|2.0035
|1.9906
|2007.09.19 23:11
|2.0016
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.35
|35.00
|918257
|2007.09.19 09:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0283
|1.0248
|1.0383
|2007.09.20 09:05
|1.0117
|cancelled
|918971
|2007.09.19 10:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0170
|2.0130
|2.0300
|2007.09.20 10:00
|2.0084
|cancelled
|928475
|2007.09.20 06:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3996
|1.4046
|1.3866
|2007.09.20 07:20
|1.4046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|929342
|2007.09.20 07:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.56
|115.16
|116.36
|2007.09.20 11:13
|115.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.73
|931223
|2007.09.20 09:05
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0255
|1.0220
|1.0355
|2007.09.21 09:04
|0.9993
|cancelled
|931986
|2007.09.21 09:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0170
|2.0130
|2.0300
|2007.09.21 10:34
|2.0130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|932099
|2007.09.20 10:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.37
|115.17
|116.17
|2007.09.20 11:13
|115.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.37
|941089
|2007.09.21 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|161.80
|161.46
|163.01
|2007.09.21 07:01
|161.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.44
|941493
|2007.09.21 04:58
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4096
|1.4136
|1.4041
|2007.09.21 16:32
|1.4080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|942197
|2007.09.21 06:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4117
|1.4137
|1.4062
|2007.09.21 08:38
|1.4062
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|944124
|2007.09.21 09:04
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0115
|1.0080
|1.0215
|2007.09.21 16:32
|0.9978
|cancelled
|952874
|2007.09.24 05:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4118
|1.4089
|1.4063
|2007.09.25 07:14
|1.4063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|55.00
|955145
|2007.09.24 09:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0115
|1.0080
|1.0215
|2007.09.25 09:01
|1.0037
|cancelled
|955540
|2007.09.25 07:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0083
|2.0123
|1.9953
|2007.09.25 08:18
|2.0123
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|960218
|2007.09.24 18:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0206
|2.0190
|2.0045
|2007.09.25 06:16
|2.0116
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|90.00
|964602
|2007.09.25 07:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4067
|1.4027
|1.4122
|2007.09.25 13:38
|1.4122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|966809
|2007.09.25 10:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.56
|114.16
|115.36
|2007.09.25 12:35
|114.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.04
|967219
|2007.09.25 11:21
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.37
|114.17
|115.17
|2007.09.25 12:34
|114.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.52
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.38
|162.76
|Closed P/L:
|157.38
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|961818
|2007.09.25 00:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|161.48
|160.78
|162.58
|161.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.94
|967085
|2007.09.25 11:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|161.18
|160.78
|162.28
|161.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.15
|968746
|2007.09.25 13:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4129
|1.4169
|1.4074
|1.4143
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|969518
|2007.09.25 14:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.54
|114.14
|115.34
|114.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.99
|970267
|2007.09.25 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.35
|114.15
|115.15
|114.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.61
|971262
|2007.09.25 17:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4148
|1.4168
|1.4093
|1.4143
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|89.71
|Floating P/L:
|89.71
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|965948
|2007.09.25 09:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0115
|1.0080
|1.0215
|1.0018
|buy
|966560
|2007.09.25 10:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0083
|2.0123
|1.9953
|2.0176
|sell
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|157.38
|Floating P/L:
|89.71
|Margin:
|764.33
|Balance:
|100 157.38
|Equity:
|100 247.09
|Free Margin:
|99 482.76
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|482.15
|Gross Loss:
|324.77
|Total Net Profit:
|157.38
|Profit Factor:
|1.48
|Expected Payoff:
|7.15
|Absolute Drawdown:
|14.26
|Maximal Drawdown:
|107.17 (0.11%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.11% (107.17)
|Total Trades:
|22
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|94.97
|loss trade:
|-50.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|43.83
|loss trade:
|-29.52
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (160.87)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-107.17)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|160.87 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-107.17 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2