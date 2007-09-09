ODL Securities

Account: 38132 Name: pradip Currency: USD 2007 September 25, 18:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8259052007.09.09 12:31balanceDeposit100 000.00
8882942007.09.17 07:30sell0.10eurjpy159.23159.76158.132007.09.17 07:54159.210.000.000.001.74
8895232007.09.17 09:00buy stop0.10usdcad1.03261.02911.04262007.09.18 09:001.0277cancelled
8902552007.09.17 10:00buy stop0.10gbpusd2.01272.00872.02572007.09.18 10:001.9930cancelled
9007772007.09.18 06:08buy0.10eurusd1.38481.38081.39032007.09.18 18:151.39030.000.000.0055.00
9013582007.09.18 07:00sell0.10eurusd1.38411.38731.37612007.09.18 07:511.38570.000.000.00-16.00
9032442007.09.18 10:00buy stop0.10gbpusd2.03052.02652.04352007.09.19 10:002.0008cancelled
9046732007.09.18 12:00buy0.10eurjpy159.73159.39160.832007.09.18 12:39160.830.000.000.0094.97
9053002007.09.18 12:33sell0.10usdjpy115.46115.86114.662007.09.18 12:40115.860.000.000.00-34.52
9099212007.09.18 18:25sell0.10usdjpy115.48115.88114.682007.09.18 18:41115.880.000.000.00-34.52
9101022007.09.18 18:30sell0.10usdchf1.18321.18851.17222007.09.19 23:121.18340.000.00-3.38-1.69
9101072007.09.18 18:30buy0.10eurusd1.39401.39561.40602007.09.19 09:331.39560.000.00-0.5216.00
9182562007.09.19 09:00sell0.10gbpusd2.00512.00351.99062007.09.19 23:112.00160.000.00-1.3535.00
9182572007.09.19 09:00buy stop0.10usdcad1.02831.02481.03832007.09.20 09:051.0117cancelled
9189712007.09.19 10:00buy stop0.10gbpusd2.01702.01302.03002007.09.20 10:002.0084cancelled
9284752007.09.20 06:30sell0.10eurusd1.39961.40461.38662007.09.20 07:201.40460.000.000.00-50.00
9293422007.09.20 07:13buy0.10usdjpy115.56115.16116.362007.09.20 11:13115.160.000.000.00-34.73
9312232007.09.20 09:05buy stop0.10usdcad1.02551.02201.03552007.09.21 09:040.9993cancelled
9319862007.09.21 09:48buy0.10gbpusd2.01702.01302.03002007.09.21 10:342.01300.000.000.00-40.00
9320992007.09.20 10:07buy0.10usdjpy115.37115.17116.172007.09.20 11:13115.170.000.000.00-17.37
9410892007.09.21 04:00buy0.10eurjpy161.80161.46163.012007.09.21 07:01161.920.000.000.0010.44
9414932007.09.21 04:58sell0.10eurusd1.40961.41361.40412007.09.21 16:321.40800.000.000.0016.00
9421972007.09.21 06:35sell0.10eurusd1.41171.41371.40622007.09.21 08:381.40620.000.000.0055.00
9441242007.09.21 09:04buy stop0.10usdcad1.01151.00801.02152007.09.21 16:320.9978cancelled
9528742007.09.24 05:59sell0.10eurusd1.41181.40891.40632007.09.25 07:141.40630.000.000.4255.00
9551452007.09.24 09:00buy stop0.10usdcad1.01151.00801.02152007.09.25 09:011.0037cancelled
9555402007.09.25 07:38sell0.10gbpusd2.00832.01231.99532007.09.25 08:182.01230.000.000.00-40.00
9602182007.09.24 18:30sell0.10gbpusd2.02062.01902.00452007.09.25 06:162.01160.000.00-0.5590.00
9646022007.09.25 07:03buy0.10eurusd1.40671.40271.41222007.09.25 13:381.41220.000.000.0055.00
9668092007.09.25 10:34buy0.10usdjpy114.56114.16115.362007.09.25 12:35114.160.000.000.00-35.04
9672192007.09.25 11:21buy0.10usdjpy114.37114.17115.172007.09.25 12:34114.170.000.000.00-17.52
  0.00 0.00 -5.38 162.76
Closed P/L: 157.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9618182007.09.25 00:26buy0.10eurjpy161.48160.78162.58 161.880.000.000.0034.94
9670852007.09.25 11:01buy0.10eurjpy161.18160.78162.28 161.880.000.000.0061.15
9687462007.09.25 13:44sell0.10eurusd1.41291.41691.4074 1.41430.000.000.00-14.00
9695182007.09.25 14:13buy0.10usdjpy114.54114.14115.34 114.460.000.000.00-6.99
9702672007.09.25 15:00buy0.10usdjpy114.35114.15115.15 114.460.000.000.009.61
9712622007.09.25 17:16sell0.10eurusd1.41481.41681.4093 1.41430.000.000.005.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 89.71
 Floating P/L: 89.71
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
9659482007.09.25 09:01buy stop0.10usdcad1.01151.00801.0215 1.0018buy
9665602007.09.25 10:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.00832.01231.9953 2.0176sell
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 157.38 Floating P/L: 89.71 Margin: 764.33
Balance: 100 157.38 Equity: 100 247.09 Free Margin: 99 482.76
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 482.15 Gross Loss: 324.77 Total Net Profit: 157.38
Profit Factor: 1.48 Expected Payoff: 7.15  
Absolute Drawdown: 14.26 Maximal Drawdown: 107.17 (0.11%) Relative Drawdown: 0.11% (107.17)
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 12 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 94.97 loss trade: -50.00
Average profit trade: 43.83 loss trade: -29.52
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (160.87) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-107.17)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 160.87 (3) consecutive loss (count): -107.17 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2