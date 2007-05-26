Alpari Ltd

Account: 482122 Name: fozzy_EA1 Currency: USD 2007 September 21, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
131241552007.05.26 08:40balanceDeposit50 000.00
133028152007.06.07 01:00sell1.00gbpjpy241.08241.88239.082007.06.07 08:04241.880.000.000.00-461.62
133028212007.06.07 01:01buy1.00usdcad1.05881.06031.07882007.06.15 14:441.06030.000.0011.37141.47
133784072007.06.12 01:00buy1.00usdchf1.23861.24381.25862007.06.13 14:181.24380.000.007.33418.11
134251382007.06.14 01:00sell2.00audusd0.83990.00000.81992007.08.15 23:020.81990.000.00-405.004 000.00
134447252007.06.15 01:00buy1.00gbpjpy242.23243.82244.232007.06.15 16:18244.230.000.000.001 132.23
134447382007.06.15 01:00buy1.00usdjpy122.99123.35124.992007.06.19 15:28123.350.000.0022.67291.85
134595942007.06.15 16:22buy1.00gbpjpy244.35244.56246.352007.06.18 11:58244.560.000.0016.90119.14
135354882007.06.21 01:01sell1.00usdcad1.06741.07291.04742007.06.21 15:391.07290.000.000.00-512.63
136268142007.06.26 01:00sell1.00usdcad1.07011.05561.05012007.06.29 12:011.05010.000.00-22.001 905.12
136967142007.06.28 01:00sell1.00usdjpy123.170.00121.172007.07.11 00:08121.170.000.00-162.831 650.71
137247252007.06.29 01:00sell1.00gbpjpy246.59247.39244.592007.06.29 07:55247.390.000.000.00-453.59
138508792007.07.06 01:00sell0.70gbpusd2.01150.00001.99152007.08.15 06:151.99150.000.00-161.561 400.00
138716062007.07.09 01:00sell1.00eurusd1.36251.36801.34252007.07.10 15:151.36800.000.002.30-550.00
138897342007.07.10 01:00buy1.00usdchf1.21691.21141.23692007.07.10 13:471.21140.000.000.00-454.02
139167372007.07.11 01:00sell1.00eurusd1.37591.38141.35592007.07.13 14:371.38140.000.008.60-550.00
139438892007.07.12 01:00buy1.00usdcad1.05511.04961.07512007.07.12 10:091.04960.000.000.00-524.01
139666902007.07.13 01:00buy1.00usdjpy122.40121.85124.402007.07.16 00:01121.850.000.009.02-451.37
139667112007.07.13 01:01buy1.00gbpchf2.44242.44262.46242007.07.13 15:262.44260.000.000.0011.66
139667202007.07.13 01:02buy1.00usdchf1.20351.19801.22352007.07.17 09:161.19800.000.0012.05-459.29
140431842007.07.17 09:16buy1.00usdchf1.19781.20041.21782007.07.18 00:551.20040.000.005.74216.59
140836842007.07.19 01:00buy1.00usdjpy121.90121.35123.902007.07.20 16:21121.350.000.008.44-453.23
141720762007.07.25 01:14sell1.00usdcad1.03640.00001.01642007.09.18 21:001.01640.000.00-188.501 967.73
142027352007.07.26 01:00buy1.00gbpjpy247.34246.54249.342007.07.26 09:19246.540.000.000.00-465.62
142725342007.07.30 01:00sell1.00gbpchf2.44462.44342.42462007.07.30 02:152.44340.000.000.0099.41
143933362007.08.03 01:01buy1.00usdjpy119.16118.61121.162007.08.03 16:00118.610.000.000.00-463.70
145117392007.08.09 01:00buy1.00gbpjpy243.87243.07245.872007.08.09 08:53243.070.000.000.00-670.46
145471812007.08.10 01:00buy1.00gbpchf2.42172.41622.44172007.08.10 07:542.41620.000.000.00-459.37
147365602007.08.17 01:00sell1.00usdjpy114.05113.86112.052007.08.17 01:48113.860.000.000.00166.87
149853952007.08.24 01:02buy1.00gbpusd2.00312.00922.02312007.08.24 19:182.00920.000.000.00610.00
150264572007.08.27 01:00buy1.00gbpjpy235.24234.44237.242007.08.27 03:42234.440.000.000.00-688.23
151184542007.08.29 01:00buy1.00usdjpy114.37114.68116.372007.08.29 14:18114.680.000.000.00270.32
153538752007.09.06 01:00sell1.00gbpusd2.01992.02541.99992007.09.06 09:352.02540.000.000.00-550.00
153538982007.09.06 01:02sell1.00eurusd1.36521.37071.34522007.09.06 17:031.37070.000.000.00-550.00
154633572007.09.11 01:00sell1.00gbpchf2.40372.40922.38372007.09.11 07:452.40920.000.000.00-462.57
154944562007.09.12 01:00sell1.00gbpusd2.03252.02932.01272007.09.13 10:042.02930.000.00-21.00320.00
156373412007.09.18 01:00sell1.00usdjpy115.03115.58113.032007.09.18 14:15115.580.000.000.00-475.57
156815782007.09.19 01:00sell1.00audusd0.85000.85550.83002007.09.19 16:180.85550.000.000.00-550.00
  0.00 0.00 -856.47 4 515.93
Closed P/L: 3 659.46
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 659.46 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 53 659.46 Equity: 53 659.46 Free Margin: 53 659.46
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 13 824.33 Gross Loss: 10 164.87 Total Net Profit: 3 659.46
Profit Factor: 1.36 Expected Payoff: 98.90  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 023.03 Maximal Drawdown: 4 125.54 (7.77%) Relative Drawdown: 7.77% (4 125.54)
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 18 (44.44%) Long Positions (won %): 19 (47.37%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (45.95%) Loss trades (% of total): 20 (54.05%)
Largest profit trade: 3 595.00 loss trade: -688.23
Average profit trade: 813.20 loss trade: -508.24
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (2 161.07) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1 593.53)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 5 610.31 (4) consecutive loss (count): -1 593.53 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2