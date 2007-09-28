Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 59082 Name: oil trader Currency: USD 2007 October 5, 18:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30293212007.09.28 01:38balanceDeposit5 000.00
30357222007.09.28 09:35buy0.10gbpusd2.02512.03332.03712007.09.28 14:462.03710.000.000.00120.00
30357312007.09.28 09:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.01902.02252.00702007.09.28 23:592.0473expiration [2007.09.28 23:59]
30367792007.09.28 10:22buy0.10gbpusd2.02562.03372.03762007.09.28 14:522.03760.000.000.00120.00
30367852007.09.28 10:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.01902.02252.00702007.09.28 23:592.0473expiration [2007.09.28 23:59]
30584022007.10.01 09:59sell0.10gbpusd2.04512.04150.00002007.10.01 14:362.04150.000.000.0036.00
30584302007.10.01 09:23buy0.10gbpusd2.04952.04602.06152007.10.01 09:362.04600.000.000.00-35.00
30584402007.10.01 10:00sell0.10gbpusd2.04462.04042.03262007.10.01 14:082.04040.000.000.0042.00
30584822007.10.01 09:02buy stop0.10gbpusd2.04982.04630.00002007.10.01 23:012.0434cancelled
30601932007.10.01 10:00buy stop0.10gbpusd2.05002.04650.00002007.10.01 23:012.0434cancelled
30603412007.10.01 10:09sell0.10gbpusd2.04432.04040.00002007.10.01 14:082.04040.000.000.0039.00
30818072007.10.02 09:02sell0.10gbpusd2.03692.04040.00002007.10.02 09:252.04040.000.000.00-35.00
30818222007.10.02 12:07buy0.10gbpusd2.04272.03920.00002007.10.02 12:402.03920.000.000.00-35.00
30830032007.10.02 10:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.03632.03980.00002007.10.02 23:002.0414cancelled
30830042007.10.02 12:07buy0.10gbpusd2.04272.03920.00002007.10.02 12:402.03920.000.000.00-35.00
31016642007.10.03 10:23sell0.10gbpusd2.03892.03830.00002007.10.03 11:342.03830.000.000.006.00
31016662007.10.03 09:00buy stop0.10gbpusd2.04272.03920.00002007.10.03 23:012.0320cancelled
31026452007.10.03 10:23sell0.10gbpusd2.03892.03830.00002007.10.03 11:342.03830.000.000.006.00
31026482007.10.03 10:00buy stop0.10gbpusd2.04302.03950.00002007.10.03 23:012.0320cancelled
31228212007.10.04 09:40sell0.10gbpusd2.02782.03130.00002007.10.04 10:552.03130.000.000.00-35.00
31228282007.10.04 10:55buy0.10gbpusd2.03162.03250.00002007.10.04 14:412.03250.000.000.009.00
31236432007.10.04 10:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.02732.03080.00002007.10.04 23:002.0385cancelled
31236522007.10.04 10:55buy0.10gbpusd2.03162.03250.00002007.10.04 14:412.03250.000.000.009.00
31422542007.10.05 09:03sell0.10gbpusd2.03462.03810.00002007.10.05 12:322.03810.000.000.00-35.00
31422562007.10.05 12:36buy0.10gbpusd2.03892.03540.00002007.10.05 14:302.03160.000.000.00-73.00
31433732007.10.05 14:30sell0.10gbpusd2.03162.03610.00002007.10.05 15:372.03610.000.000.00-45.00
31433772007.10.05 12:36buy0.10gbpusd2.03892.03540.00002007.10.05 14:302.03160.000.000.00-73.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -14.00
Closed P/L: -14.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -14.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 986.00 Equity: 4 986.00 Free Margin: 4 986.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 387.00 Gross Loss: 401.00 Total Net Profit: -14.00
Profit Factor: 0.97 Expected Payoff: -0.78  
Absolute Drawdown: 14.00 Maximal Drawdown: 336.00 (6.31%) Relative Drawdown: 6.31% (336.00)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 9 (55.56%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (44.44%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 120.00 loss trade: -73.00
Average profit trade: 43.00 loss trade: -44.56
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (117.00) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-226.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 240.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -226.00 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2