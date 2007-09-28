|Account: 59082
|Name: oil trader
|Currency: USD
|2007 October 5, 18:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3029321
|2007.09.28 01:38
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3035722
|2007.09.28 09:35
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0251
|2.0333
|2.0371
|2007.09.28 14:46
|2.0371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|3035731
|2007.09.28 09:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0190
|2.0225
|2.0070
|2007.09.28 23:59
|2.0473
|expiration [2007.09.28 23:59]
|3036779
|2007.09.28 10:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0256
|2.0337
|2.0376
|2007.09.28 14:52
|2.0376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|3036785
|2007.09.28 10:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0190
|2.0225
|2.0070
|2007.09.28 23:59
|2.0473
|expiration [2007.09.28 23:59]
|3058402
|2007.10.01 09:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0451
|2.0415
|0.0000
|2007.10.01 14:36
|2.0415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|3058430
|2007.10.01 09:23
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0495
|2.0460
|2.0615
|2007.10.01 09:36
|2.0460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3058440
|2007.10.01 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0446
|2.0404
|2.0326
|2007.10.01 14:08
|2.0404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|3058482
|2007.10.01 09:02
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0498
|2.0463
|0.0000
|2007.10.01 23:01
|2.0434
|cancelled
|3060193
|2007.10.01 10:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0500
|2.0465
|0.0000
|2007.10.01 23:01
|2.0434
|cancelled
|3060341
|2007.10.01 10:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0443
|2.0404
|0.0000
|2007.10.01 14:08
|2.0404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|3081807
|2007.10.02 09:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0369
|2.0404
|0.0000
|2007.10.02 09:25
|2.0404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3081822
|2007.10.02 12:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0427
|2.0392
|0.0000
|2007.10.02 12:40
|2.0392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3083003
|2007.10.02 10:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0363
|2.0398
|0.0000
|2007.10.02 23:00
|2.0414
|cancelled
|3083004
|2007.10.02 12:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0427
|2.0392
|0.0000
|2007.10.02 12:40
|2.0392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3101664
|2007.10.03 10:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0389
|2.0383
|0.0000
|2007.10.03 11:34
|2.0383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|3101666
|2007.10.03 09:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0427
|2.0392
|0.0000
|2007.10.03 23:01
|2.0320
|cancelled
|3102645
|2007.10.03 10:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0389
|2.0383
|0.0000
|2007.10.03 11:34
|2.0383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|3102648
|2007.10.03 10:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0430
|2.0395
|0.0000
|2007.10.03 23:01
|2.0320
|cancelled
|3122821
|2007.10.04 09:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0278
|2.0313
|0.0000
|2007.10.04 10:55
|2.0313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3122828
|2007.10.04 10:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0316
|2.0325
|0.0000
|2007.10.04 14:41
|2.0325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|3123643
|2007.10.04 10:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0273
|2.0308
|0.0000
|2007.10.04 23:00
|2.0385
|cancelled
|3123652
|2007.10.04 10:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0316
|2.0325
|0.0000
|2007.10.04 14:41
|2.0325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|3142254
|2007.10.05 09:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0346
|2.0381
|0.0000
|2007.10.05 12:32
|2.0381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3142256
|2007.10.05 12:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0389
|2.0354
|0.0000
|2007.10.05 14:30
|2.0316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.00
|3143373
|2007.10.05 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0316
|2.0361
|0.0000
|2007.10.05 15:37
|2.0361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.00
|3143377
|2007.10.05 12:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0389
|2.0354
|0.0000
|2007.10.05 14:30
|2.0316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|Closed P/L:
|-14.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-14.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 986.00
|Equity:
|4 986.00
|Free Margin:
|4 986.00
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|387.00
|Gross Loss:
|401.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-14.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.97
|Expected Payoff:
|-0.78
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|14.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|336.00 (6.31%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.31% (336.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (55.56%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (44.44%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|120.00
|loss trade:
|-73.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|43.00
|loss trade:
|-44.56
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (117.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-226.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|240.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-226.00 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2