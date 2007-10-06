|Account: 47277
|Name: pradip
|Currency: USD
|2007 October 9, 14:09
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1184273
|2007.10.06 18:17
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1188450
|2007.10.08 06:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4123
|1.4126
|1.4053
|2007.10.08 15:46
|1.4053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|1188475
|2007.10.08 05:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1767
|1.1807
|1.1657
|2007.10.09 05:01
|1.1874
|expiration [2007.10.09 05:01]
|1188482
|2007.10.08 05:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0411
|2.0393
|2.0301
|2007.10.09 09:35
|2.0301
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|110.00
|1194586
|2007.10.08 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0359
|2.0394
|0.0000
|2007.10.08 23:00
|2.0355
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|4.00
|1194587
|2007.10.08 11:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0397
|2.0362
|0.0000
|2007.10.08 15:44
|2.0362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|1196003
|2007.10.08 15:46
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0355
|2.0390
|0.0000
|2007.10.08 23:00
|2.0355
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|0.00
|1196004
|2007.10.08 11:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0397
|2.0362
|0.0000
|2007.10.08 15:44
|2.0362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.65
|114.00
|Closed P/L:
|112.35
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1188453
|2007.10.08 16:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|164.84
|164.95
|163.74
|
|164.29
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.36
|47.03
|1211769
|2007.10.09 01:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4036
|1.3996
|1.4091
|
|1.4046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1214265
|2007.10.09 03:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4017
|1.3997
|1.4072
|
|1.4046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.00
|1222551
|2007.10.09 09:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0323
|2.0298
|0.0000
|
|2.0281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|1224502
|2007.10.09 11:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0282
|2.0317
|0.0000
|
|2.0281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.36
|129.03
|
|Floating P/L:
|127.67
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|1215756
|2007.10.09 05:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4110
|1.4080
|1.4180
|
|1.4048
|buy
|1222537
|2007.10.09 09:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0360
|2.0325
|0.0000
|
|2.0281
|GaoXing DB TF1
|1224405
|2007.10.09 10:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0360
|2.0325
|0.0000
|
|2.0281
|GaoXing DB TF2
|1215801
|2007.10.09 05:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1806
|1.1846
|1.1696
|
|1.1869
|sell
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|112.35
|Floating P/L:
|127.67
|Margin:
|827.10
|Balance:
|10 112.35
|Equity:
|10 240.02
|Free Margin:
|9 412.92
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|182.90
|Gross Loss:
|70.55
|Total Net Profit:
|112.35
|Profit Factor:
|2.59
|Expected Payoff:
|18.73
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|70.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|70.00 (0.70%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.70% (70.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|109.45
|loss trade:
|-35.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|60.97
|loss trade:
|-23.52
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (73.45)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-70.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|109.45 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-70.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2