ODL Securities

Account: 47277 Name: pradip Currency: USD 2007 October 9, 05:52
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
11842732007.10.06 18:17balanceDeposit10 000.00
11884502007.10.08 06:10sell0.10eurusd1.41231.41261.40532007.10.08 15:461.40530.000.000.0070.00
11884752007.10.08 05:01sell stop0.10usdchf1.17671.18071.16572007.10.09 05:011.1874expiration [2007.10.09 05:01]
11945862007.10.08 15:45sell0.10gbpusd2.03592.03940.00002007.10.08 23:002.03550.000.00-0.554.00
11945872007.10.08 11:07buy0.10gbpusd2.03972.03620.00002007.10.08 15:442.03620.000.000.00-35.00
11960032007.10.08 15:46sell0.10gbpusd2.03552.03900.00002007.10.08 23:002.03550.000.00-0.550.00
11960042007.10.08 11:07buy0.10gbpusd2.03972.03620.00002007.10.08 15:442.03620.000.000.00-35.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.10 4.00
Closed P/L: 2.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
11884532007.10.08 16:31sell0.10eurjpy164.84164.95163.74 164.340.000.00-1.3642.68
12117692007.10.09 01:14buy0.10eurusd1.40361.39961.4091 1.40250.000.000.00-11.00
12142652007.10.09 03:28buy0.10eurusd1.40171.39971.4072 1.40250.000.000.008.00
11884822007.10.08 05:18sell0.10gbpusd2.04112.03952.0301 2.03380.000.00-0.5573.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.91 112.68
 Floating P/L: 110.77
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
12157562007.10.09 05:00buy stop0.10eurusd1.41101.40801.4180 1.4027buy
12158012007.10.09 05:01sell stop0.10usdchf1.18061.18461.1696 1.1867sell
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2.90 Floating P/L: 110.77 Margin: 625.16
Balance: 10 002.90 Equity: 10 113.67 Free Margin: 9 488.51
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 73.45 Gross Loss: 70.55 Total Net Profit: 2.90
Profit Factor: 1.04 Expected Payoff: 0.58  
Absolute Drawdown: 70.00 Maximal Drawdown: 70.00 (0.70%) Relative Drawdown: 0.70% (70.00)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%)
Largest profit trade: 70.00 loss trade: -35.00
Average profit trade: 36.73 loss trade: -23.52
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (70.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-70.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 70.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -70.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2