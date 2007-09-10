FXDD

Account: 959922 Name: pradip Currency: USD 2007 October 9, 08:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
116654092007.09.10 18:00balanceDeposit5 000.00
124304492007.10.08 05:00buy stop0.10usdcad0.99560.99110.00002007.10.09 00:010.9869cancelled
121249922007.09.26 15:30sell0.10usdcad1.00310.99810.00002007.10.02 12:130.99810.000.00-1.5450.10
123513272007.10.04 05:00sell stop0.10usdcad0.99400.99850.00002007.10.05 00:010.9964cancelled
123514412007.10.04 05:04sell stop0.10usdchf1.17091.17540.00002007.10.05 00:011.1743cancelled
122841952007.10.02 12:12sell0.10eurusd1.41771.41150.00002007.10.04 11:551.41150.000.001.2762.00
121249712007.09.26 11:32sell0.10eurusd1.41141.41590.00002007.09.27 09:481.41590.000.000.67-45.00
122502642007.10.01 05:00sell stop0.10eurusd1.41521.41970.00002007.10.02 00:001.4231cancelled
122502752007.10.01 05:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.01822.02270.00002007.10.02 00:012.0431cancelled
121586832007.09.27 09:14buy0.10gbpusd2.01972.02470.00002007.09.27 16:012.02470.000.000.0050.00
122841532007.10.02 05:01sell stop0.10gbpusd2.02992.03440.00002007.10.03 00:002.0414cancelled
123513312007.10.04 17:27buy0.10gbpusd2.04082.03630.00002007.10.05 08:312.03630.000.000.32-45.00
121249742007.09.26 11:21buy0.10usdjpy115.12115.620.002007.09.27 20:40115.620.000.003.2443.25
122502662007.10.01 10:25buy0.10usdjpy115.29115.790.002007.10.01 17:29115.790.000.000.0043.18
123513222007.10.04 05:00sell stop0.10usdjpy115.98116.430.002007.10.05 00:00116.45cancelled
124304842007.10.08 05:01sell stop0.10usdjpy116.99117.440.002007.10.09 00:05117.40cancelled
121586342007.09.27 05:00sell stop0.10eurjpy162.02162.470.002007.09.28 00:00163.64cancelled
122502632007.10.01 05:00sell stop0.10eurjpy163.49163.940.002007.10.02 00:00164.68cancelled
122841272007.10.02 09:11sell0.10eurjpy163.84164.290.002007.10.02 11:24164.290.000.000.00-38.91
  0.00 0.00 3.96 119.62
Closed P/L: 123.58
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
124304462007.10.08 10:49sell0.10chfjpy99.1299.570.00 98.720.000.00-0.4234.12
124304422007.10.08 19:40sell0.10eurjpy164.74165.170.00 164.340.000.00-1.6034.12
124304452007.10.08 09:22sell0.10eurusd1.41151.40520.0000 1.40210.000.000.2694.00
124304692007.10.08 20:17sell0.10gbpusd2.03452.03900.0000 2.03350.000.00-0.6810.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.44 172.24
 Floating P/L: 169.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
124624162007.10.09 05:00sell stop0.10usdchf1.17701.18150.0000 1.1875OilFxPro Stochastics: 1 Min
124623602007.10.09 05:00sell stop0.10usdjpy116.68117.130.00 117.21OilFxPro Stochastics: 1 Min
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 123.58 Floating P/L: 169.80 Margin: 284.86
Balance: 5 123.58 Equity: 5 293.38 Free Margin: 5 008.52
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 251.50 Gross Loss: 127.92 Total Net Profit: 123.58
Profit Factor: 1.97 Expected Payoff: 15.45  
Absolute Drawdown: 44.33 Maximal Drawdown: 44.68 (0.86%) Relative Drawdown: 0.89% (44.33)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (62.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (37.50%)
Largest profit trade: 63.27 loss trade: -44.68
Average profit trade: 50.30 loss trade: -42.64
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (139.67) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-44.68)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 139.67 (3) consecutive loss (count): -44.68 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1