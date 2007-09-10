|Account: 959922
|Name: pradip
|Currency: USD
|2007 October 9, 08:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11665409
|2007.09.10 18:00
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|12430449
|2007.10.08 05:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.9956
|0.9911
|0.0000
|2007.10.09 00:01
|0.9869
|cancelled
|12124992
|2007.09.26 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0031
|0.9981
|0.0000
|2007.10.02 12:13
|0.9981
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.54
|50.10
|12351327
|2007.10.04 05:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.9940
|0.9985
|0.0000
|2007.10.05 00:01
|0.9964
|cancelled
|12351441
|2007.10.04 05:04
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1709
|1.1754
|0.0000
|2007.10.05 00:01
|1.1743
|cancelled
|12284195
|2007.10.02 12:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4177
|1.4115
|0.0000
|2007.10.04 11:55
|1.4115
|0.00
|0.00
|1.27
|62.00
|12124971
|2007.09.26 11:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4114
|1.4159
|0.0000
|2007.09.27 09:48
|1.4159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|-45.00
|12250264
|2007.10.01 05:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4152
|1.4197
|0.0000
|2007.10.02 00:00
|1.4231
|cancelled
|12250275
|2007.10.01 05:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0182
|2.0227
|0.0000
|2007.10.02 00:01
|2.0431
|cancelled
|12158683
|2007.09.27 09:14
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0197
|2.0247
|0.0000
|2007.09.27 16:01
|2.0247
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|12284153
|2007.10.02 05:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0299
|2.0344
|0.0000
|2007.10.03 00:00
|2.0414
|cancelled
|12351331
|2007.10.04 17:27
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0408
|2.0363
|0.0000
|2007.10.05 08:31
|2.0363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-45.00
|12124974
|2007.09.26 11:21
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.12
|115.62
|0.00
|2007.09.27 20:40
|115.62
|0.00
|0.00
|3.24
|43.25
|12250266
|2007.10.01 10:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.29
|115.79
|0.00
|2007.10.01 17:29
|115.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.18
|12351322
|2007.10.04 05:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.98
|116.43
|0.00
|2007.10.05 00:00
|116.45
|cancelled
|12430484
|2007.10.08 05:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.99
|117.44
|0.00
|2007.10.09 00:05
|117.40
|cancelled
|12158634
|2007.09.27 05:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|162.02
|162.47
|0.00
|2007.09.28 00:00
|163.64
|cancelled
|12250263
|2007.10.01 05:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.49
|163.94
|0.00
|2007.10.02 00:00
|164.68
|cancelled
|12284127
|2007.10.02 09:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.84
|164.29
|0.00
|2007.10.02 11:24
|164.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.91
|
|0.00
|0.00
|3.96
|119.62
|Closed P/L:
|123.58
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12430446
|2007.10.08 10:49
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpy
|99.12
|99.57
|0.00
|
|98.72
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|34.12
|12430442
|2007.10.08 19:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|164.74
|165.17
|0.00
|
|164.34
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|34.12
|12430445
|2007.10.08 09:22
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4115
|1.4052
|0.0000
|
|1.4021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|94.00
|12430469
|2007.10.08 20:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0345
|2.0390
|0.0000
|
|2.0335
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|10.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.44
|172.24
|
|Floating P/L:
|169.80
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|12462416
|2007.10.09 05:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1770
|1.1815
|0.0000
|
|1.1875
|OilFxPro Stochastics: 1 Min
|12462360
|2007.10.09 05:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.68
|117.13
|0.00
|
|117.21
|OilFxPro Stochastics: 1 Min
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|123.58
|Floating P/L:
|169.80
|Margin:
|284.86
|Balance:
|5 123.58
|Equity:
|5 293.38
|Free Margin:
|5 008.52
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|251.50
|Gross Loss:
|127.92
|Total Net Profit:
|123.58
|Profit Factor:
|1.97
|Expected Payoff:
|15.45
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|44.33
|Maximal Drawdown:
|44.68 (0.86%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.89% (44.33)
|
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (62.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (37.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|63.27
|loss trade:
|-44.68
|Average
|profit trade:
|50.30
|loss trade:
|-42.64
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (139.67)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-44.68)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|139.67 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-44.68 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1