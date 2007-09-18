|Account: 51950
|Name: XXXX.
|Currency: USD
|2007 October 1, 19:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2845579
|2007.09.18 08:20
|buy
|1.89
|eurusd
|1.3837
|1.3820
|30.0000
|2007.09.18 08:40
|1.3842
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.50
|2846177
|2007.09.18 09:01
|buy
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.3841
|1.3824
|30.0000
|2007.09.18 09:09
|1.3845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.80
|2863537
|2007.09.18 20:14
|buy
|1.95
|eurusd
|1.3892
|1.3867
|30.0000
|2007.09.18 20:15
|1.3902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|195.00
|2872545
|2007.09.19 02:49
|buy
|2.01
|eurusd
|1.3962
|1.3945
|30.0000
|2007.09.19 02:56
|1.3965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.30
|2872755
|2007.09.19 03:08
|buy
|2.03
|eurusd
|1.3965
|1.3948
|30.0000
|2007.09.19 04:01
|1.3969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|81.20
|2873753
|2007.09.19 05:23
|buy
|2.05
|eurusd
|1.3974
|1.3957
|30.0000
|2007.09.19 05:39
|1.3978
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.00
|2875475
|2007.09.19 08:19
|buy
|2.08
|eurusd
|1.3983
|1.3966
|30.0000
|2007.09.19 09:36
|1.3966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-353.60
|2887317
|2007.09.19 14:36
|buy
|1.96
|eurusd
|1.3962
|1.3945
|30.0000
|2007.09.19 14:48
|1.3966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.40
|2900181
|2007.09.19 20:40
|buy
|1.99
|eurusd
|1.3963
|1.3946
|30.0000
|2007.09.20 01:16
|1.3968
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.78
|99.50
|2903669
|2007.09.20 07:34
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3977
|1.3960
|30.0000
|2007.09.20 07:48
|1.3980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|2905674
|2007.09.20 09:15
|buy
|2.02
|eurusd
|1.4034
|1.4017
|30.0000
|2007.09.20 09:18
|1.4039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|101.00
|2906705
|2007.09.20 09:52
|buy
|2.05
|eurusd
|1.4039
|1.4022
|30.0000
|2007.09.20 09:57
|1.4044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.50
|2908162
|2007.09.20 11:11
|buy
|2.09
|eurusd
|1.4041
|1.4024
|30.0000
|2007.09.20 14:05
|1.4047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|125.40
|2920443
|2007.09.20 16:35
|buy
|2.13
|eurusd
|1.4062
|1.4045
|30.0000
|2007.09.20 16:39
|1.4069
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|149.10
|2924216
|2007.09.20 18:01
|buy
|2.18
|eurusd
|1.4088
|1.4071
|30.0000
|2007.09.20 18:04
|1.4092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|87.20
|2933209
|2007.09.21 12:09
|buy
|2.22
|eurusd
|1.4059
|1.4042
|30.0000
|2007.09.21 13:37
|1.4066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|155.40
|2956436
|2007.09.24 17:34
|buy
|2.27
|eurusd
|1.4069
|1.4052
|30.0000
|2007.09.24 17:37
|1.4074
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|113.50
|2976368
|2007.09.25 16:13
|buy
|2.30
|eurusd
|1.4132
|1.4115
|30.0000
|2007.09.25 18:20
|1.4137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.00
|2992885
|2007.09.26 10:28
|buy
|2.34
|eurusd
|1.4117
|1.4100
|30.0000
|2007.09.26 10:37
|1.4122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|117.00
|2993667
|2007.09.26 11:01
|buy
|2.38
|eurusd
|1.4116
|1.4099
|30.0000
|2007.09.26 11:23
|1.4121
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|119.00
|3006755
|2007.09.27 01:24
|buy
|2.42
|eurusd
|1.4129
|1.4112
|30.0000
|2007.09.27 03:52
|1.4132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.60
|3013665
|2007.09.27 09:58
|buy
|2.45
|eurusd
|1.4135
|1.4118
|30.0000
|2007.09.27 11:07
|1.4141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|147.00
|3040420
|2007.09.28 13:22
|buy
|2.49
|eurusd
|1.4182
|1.4165
|30.0000
|2007.09.28 13:30
|1.4187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|124.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.78
|2 003.30
|Closed P/L:
|1 958.52
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 958.52
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|7 549.68
|Equity:
|7 549.68
|Free Margin:
|7 549.68
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 312.12
|Gross Loss:
|353.60
|Total Net Profit:
|1 958.52
|Profit Factor:
|6.54
|Expected Payoff:
|85.15
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|353.60 (5.72%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.72% (353.60)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|23 (95.65%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|22 (95.65%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (4.35%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|195.00
|loss trade:
|-353.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|105.10
|loss trade:
|-353.60
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (1 722.32)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-353.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 722.32 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-353.60 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|11
|consecutive losses:
|1