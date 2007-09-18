Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 51950 Name: XXXX. Currency: USD 2007 October 1, 19:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28455792007.09.18 08:20buy1.89eurusd1.38371.382030.00002007.09.18 08:401.38420.000.000.0094.50
28461772007.09.18 09:01buy1.92eurusd1.38411.382430.00002007.09.18 09:091.38450.000.000.0076.80
28635372007.09.18 20:14buy1.95eurusd1.38921.386730.00002007.09.18 20:151.39020.000.000.00195.00
28725452007.09.19 02:49buy2.01eurusd1.39621.394530.00002007.09.19 02:561.39650.000.000.0060.30
28727552007.09.19 03:08buy2.03eurusd1.39651.394830.00002007.09.19 04:011.39690.000.000.0081.20
28737532007.09.19 05:23buy2.05eurusd1.39741.395730.00002007.09.19 05:391.39780.000.000.0082.00
28754752007.09.19 08:19buy2.08eurusd1.39831.396630.00002007.09.19 09:361.39660.000.000.00-353.60
28873172007.09.19 14:36buy1.96eurusd1.39621.394530.00002007.09.19 14:481.39660.000.000.0078.40
29001812007.09.19 20:40buy1.99eurusd1.39631.394630.00002007.09.20 01:161.39680.000.00-44.7899.50
29036692007.09.20 07:34buy2.00eurusd1.39771.396030.00002007.09.20 07:481.39800.000.000.0060.00
29056742007.09.20 09:15buy2.02eurusd1.40341.401730.00002007.09.20 09:181.40390.000.000.00101.00
29067052007.09.20 09:52buy2.05eurusd1.40391.402230.00002007.09.20 09:571.40440.000.000.00102.50
29081622007.09.20 11:11buy2.09eurusd1.40411.402430.00002007.09.20 14:051.40470.000.000.00125.40
29204432007.09.20 16:35buy2.13eurusd1.40621.404530.00002007.09.20 16:391.40690.000.000.00149.10
29242162007.09.20 18:01buy2.18eurusd1.40881.407130.00002007.09.20 18:041.40920.000.000.0087.20
29332092007.09.21 12:09buy2.22eurusd1.40591.404230.00002007.09.21 13:371.40660.000.000.00155.40
29564362007.09.24 17:34buy2.27eurusd1.40691.405230.00002007.09.24 17:371.40740.000.000.00113.50
29763682007.09.25 16:13buy2.30eurusd1.41321.411530.00002007.09.25 18:201.41370.000.000.00115.00
29928852007.09.26 10:28buy2.34eurusd1.41171.410030.00002007.09.26 10:371.41220.000.000.00117.00
29936672007.09.26 11:01buy2.38eurusd1.41161.409930.00002007.09.26 11:231.41210.000.000.00119.00
30067552007.09.27 01:24buy2.42eurusd1.41291.411230.00002007.09.27 03:521.41320.000.000.0072.60
30136652007.09.27 09:58buy2.45eurusd1.41351.411830.00002007.09.27 11:071.41410.000.000.00147.00
30404202007.09.28 13:22buy2.49eurusd1.41821.416530.00002007.09.28 13:301.41870.000.000.00124.50
  0.00 0.00 -44.78 2 003.30
Closed P/L: 1 958.52
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 958.52 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 7 549.68 Equity: 7 549.68 Free Margin: 7 549.68
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 312.12 Gross Loss: 353.60 Total Net Profit: 1 958.52
Profit Factor: 6.54 Expected Payoff: 85.15  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 353.60 (5.72%) Relative Drawdown: 5.72% (353.60)
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 23 (95.65%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 22 (95.65%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (4.35%)
Largest profit trade: 195.00 loss trade: -353.60
Average profit trade: 105.10 loss trade: -353.60
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (1 722.32) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-353.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 722.32 (16) consecutive loss (count): -353.60 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 11 consecutive losses: 1