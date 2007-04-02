North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 363455 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 April 4, 14:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
87402842007.04.02 03:13buy1.30chfjpy97.0995.2897.372007.04.03 08:2297.180.000.001.9999.06
 4342010.3DS buy order
87408772007.04.02 03:43buy2.60chfjpy96.9195.2897.192007.04.03 08:2197.190.000.003.97616.27
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
87673472007.04.03 08:22buy1.40chfjpy97.2195.4097.492007.04.03 11:5197.310.000.000.00118.19
 4342010.3DS buy order
87402762007.04.02 03:12buy1.30eurjpy157.54155.73157.822007.04.02 11:03157.250.000.000.00-320.11
 4342010.3DS buy order
87406302007.04.02 03:28buy2.60eurjpy157.35155.72157.632007.04.02 11:03157.230.000.000.00-264.93
 4342010.3DS buy order
87418292007.04.02 04:47buy5.20eurjpy157.16155.71157.442007.04.02 11:03157.240.000.000.00353.23
 4342010.3DS buy order
87464962007.04.02 09:46buy10.40eurjpy156.96155.69157.242007.04.02 11:03157.240.000.000.002 472.61
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
87489032007.04.02 11:03buy1.40eurjpy157.32155.51157.602007.04.03 02:34157.600.000.004.87332.68
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
87642702007.04.03 02:35sell1.40eurjpy157.60159.41157.322007.04.03 20:58158.520.000.000.00-1 083.17
 4342010.3DS sell order
87669592007.04.03 07:59sell2.80eurjpy157.78159.41157.502007.04.03 20:58158.510.000.000.00-1 718.94
 4342010.3DS sell order
87685172007.04.03 09:21sell5.60eurjpy157.96159.41157.682007.04.03 20:58158.480.000.000.00-2 448.91
 4342010.3DS sell order
87701422007.04.03 10:09sell11.20eurjpy158.15159.42157.872007.04.03 20:58158.490.000.000.00-3 202.43
 4342010.3DS sell order
87714432007.04.03 10:43sell22.40eurjpy158.34159.43158.062007.04.03 20:58158.510.000.000.00-3 202.42
 4342010.3DS sell order
87777682007.04.03 15:08sell44.80eurjpy158.52159.43158.242007.04.03 20:58158.520.000.000.000.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
87804142007.04.03 16:37sell89.60eurjpy158.71159.44158.432007.04.03 20:57158.530.000.000.0013 563.20
 4342010.3DS sell order
87863532007.04.03 20:59sell1.40eurjpy158.46160.27158.182007.04.03 22:52158.550.000.000.00-105.95
 4342010.3DS sell order
79019592007.03.02 05:18sell2.20eurusd1.31711.33521.31432007.03.05 02:421.31780.000.003.30-154.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
79330982007.03.02 19:20sell4.40eurusd1.31891.33521.31612007.03.05 02:421.31780.000.006.60484.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
79367852007.03.05 01:01sell8.80eurusd1.32071.33521.31792007.03.05 02:421.31790.000.000.002 464.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
79425332007.03.05 02:42buy2.60eurusd1.31771.29961.32052007.03.05 07:221.31640.000.000.00-338.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79456282007.03.05 03:28buy5.20eurusd1.31591.29961.31872007.03.05 07:221.31660.000.000.00364.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79468012007.03.05 03:43buy10.40eurusd1.31371.29921.31652007.03.05 07:211.31650.000.000.002 912.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
79584582007.03.05 07:23sell2.90eurusd1.31651.33461.31372007.03.05 09:011.31370.000.000.00812.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
79650202007.03.05 09:01sell3.00eurusd1.31341.33151.31062007.03.05 12:051.31250.000.000.00270.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
79675492007.03.05 09:33sell6.00eurusd1.31531.33161.31252007.03.05 12:041.31250.000.000.001 680.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
79733632007.03.05 12:05buy3.30eurusd1.31201.29391.31482007.03.05 17:021.31090.000.000.00-363.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79760812007.03.05 13:35buy6.60eurusd1.31021.29391.31302007.03.05 17:021.31110.000.000.00594.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79793542007.03.05 14:48buy13.20eurusd1.30831.29381.31112007.03.05 17:021.31110.000.000.003 696.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
79857142007.03.05 17:02buy3.70eurusd1.31121.29311.31402007.03.06 09:441.31210.000.00-13.69333.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79936132007.03.05 18:50buy7.40eurusd1.30941.29311.31222007.03.06 09:441.31220.000.00-27.382 072.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
80259122007.03.06 09:44buy4.00eurusd1.31251.29441.31532007.03.06 21:281.31150.000.000.00-400.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
80301652007.03.06 12:00buy8.00eurusd1.31071.29441.31352007.03.06 21:281.31160.000.000.00720.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
80431372007.03.06 16:00buy16.00eurusd1.30891.29441.31172007.03.06 21:271.31170.000.000.004 480.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
80519282007.03.06 21:28buy4.60eurusd1.31181.29371.31462007.03.07 17:171.31460.000.00-17.021 288.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
81751682007.03.09 05:31buy4.70eurusd1.31531.29721.31812007.03.09 18:251.31140.000.000.00-1 833.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
81903612007.03.09 15:32buy9.40eurusd1.31241.29611.31522007.03.09 18:251.31150.000.000.00-846.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
81917682007.03.09 15:42buy18.80eurusd1.31061.29611.31342007.03.09 18:251.31160.000.000.001 880.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
81953322007.03.09 16:28buy37.60eurusd1.30881.29611.31162007.03.09 18:251.31160.000.000.0010 528.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
82197022007.03.12 02:05buy5.90eurusd1.31241.29431.31522007.03.12 11:091.31520.000.000.001 652.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
82391422007.03.12 11:09buy6.10eurusd1.31541.29731.31822007.03.12 17:121.31820.000.000.001 708.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
82586802007.03.12 17:12buy6.30eurusd1.31841.30031.32122007.03.13 14:471.32020.000.00-23.311 134.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
82816192007.03.13 09:02buy12.60eurusd1.31661.30031.31942007.03.13 14:291.31940.000.000.003 528.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
82983482007.03.13 14:47buy6.90eurusd1.32041.30231.32322007.03.13 19:021.32140.000.000.00690.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
83085832007.03.13 18:03buy13.80eurusd1.31861.30231.32142007.03.13 19:021.32140.000.000.003 864.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
83135452007.03.13 19:03buy7.40eurusd1.32151.30341.32432007.03.14 16:031.32050.000.00-27.38-740.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
83180252007.03.13 20:56buy14.80eurusd1.31961.30331.32242007.03.14 16:031.32070.000.00-54.761 628.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
83543692007.03.14 13:19buy29.60eurusd1.31781.30331.32062007.03.14 16:031.32060.000.000.008 288.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
83593302007.03.14 16:03buy8.50eurusd1.32061.30251.32342007.03.14 18:011.32340.000.000.002 380.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
83689162007.03.14 18:01buy8.80eurusd1.32361.30551.32642007.03.15 14:011.32180.000.00-97.68-1 584.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
83758212007.03.14 20:20buy17.60eurusd1.32181.30551.32462007.03.15 14:011.32180.000.00-195.360.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
83986852007.03.15 11:08buy35.20eurusd1.32001.30551.32282007.03.15 14:011.32180.000.000.006 336.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
84024272007.03.15 14:04buy9.30eurusd1.32201.30391.32482007.03.15 17:411.32480.000.000.002 604.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
84095622007.03.15 17:41buy9.60eurusd1.32501.30691.32782007.03.16 01:211.32620.000.00-35.521 152.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
84109782007.03.15 18:22buy19.20eurusd1.32321.30691.32602007.03.16 01:211.32600.000.00-71.045 376.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
84163432007.03.16 01:21sell10.40eurusd1.32661.34471.32382007.03.19 04:121.33000.000.0015.60-3 536.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
84183092007.03.16 02:53sell20.80eurusd1.32841.34471.32562007.03.19 04:121.33000.000.0031.20-3 328.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
84195962007.03.16 03:59sell41.60eurusd1.33021.34471.32742007.03.19 04:121.32990.000.0062.401 248.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
84288272007.03.16 11:18sell83.20eurusd1.33201.34471.32922007.03.19 04:121.32990.000.00124.8017 472.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
84499682007.03.19 04:13buy11.90eurusd1.33001.31191.33282007.03.19 19:431.32880.000.000.00-1 428.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
84590742007.03.19 12:20buy23.80eurusd1.32821.31191.33102007.03.19 19:431.32870.000.000.001 190.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
84694382007.03.19 19:45sell11.80eurusd1.32901.34711.32622007.03.20 04:461.32790.000.0017.701 298.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
84741622007.03.20 00:45sell23.60eurusd1.33081.34711.32802007.03.20 04:461.32800.000.000.006 608.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
84781182007.03.20 04:47sell12.80eurusd1.32771.34581.32492007.03.21 11:221.33020.000.0019.20-3 200.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
84804882007.03.20 07:43sell25.60eurusd1.32961.34591.32682007.03.21 11:221.33020.000.0038.40-1 536.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
85005142007.03.20 19:56sell51.20eurusd1.33161.34611.32992007.03.21 11:221.33020.000.0076.807 168.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
85154962007.03.21 11:30sell4.40eurusd1.33011.34821.32732007.03.21 20:021.33010.000.000.000.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
85461932007.03.22 11:47sell44.00eurusd1.33591.35401.33312007.03.22 11:511.33560.000.000.001 320.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
85465002007.03.22 11:56sell4.40eurusd1.33521.35331.33242007.03.22 18:321.33390.000.000.00572.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
85531052007.03.22 16:09sell8.80eurusd1.33701.35331.33422007.03.22 18:311.33420.000.000.002 464.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
85564882007.03.22 18:32sell4.60eurusd1.33381.35191.33102007.03.23 11:131.33100.000.006.901 288.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
85727462007.03.23 11:14sell4.60eurusd1.33081.34891.32802007.03.23 16:211.32980.000.000.00460.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
85775312007.03.23 14:17sell9.20eurusd1.33261.34891.32982007.03.23 16:211.32980.000.000.002 576.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
85818092007.03.23 16:21buy4.70eurusd1.32981.31171.33262007.03.26 16:511.32880.000.00-17.39-470.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
85922302007.03.26 01:47buy9.40eurusd1.32801.31171.33082007.03.26 16:511.32890.000.000.00846.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
85923562007.03.26 01:49buy18.80eurusd1.32611.31161.32892007.03.26 16:511.32890.000.000.005 264.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
86095912007.03.26 16:51sell5.00eurusd1.32881.34691.32602007.03.27 01:321.33270.000.007.50-1 950.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
86100762007.03.26 17:00sell10.00eurusd1.33061.34691.32782007.03.27 01:321.33270.000.0015.00-2 100.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
86110462007.03.26 17:07sell20.00eurusd1.33261.34711.32982007.03.27 01:321.33270.000.0030.00-200.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
86125722007.03.26 17:26sell40.00eurusd1.33451.34721.33172007.03.27 01:321.33260.000.0060.007 600.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
86536692007.03.28 11:00sell51.00eurusd1.33341.35151.33062007.03.28 11:341.33340.000.000.000.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
87005592007.03.30 03:00sell1.30eurusd1.33271.35081.32992007.03.30 10:561.33160.000.000.00143.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
87065362007.03.30 07:44sell2.60eurusd1.33451.35081.33172007.03.30 10:561.33170.000.000.00728.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
87137962007.03.30 11:30sell1.30eurusd1.33101.34911.32822007.03.30 15:401.32940.000.000.00208.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
87194092007.03.30 15:29sell2.60eurusd1.33281.34911.33002007.03.30 15:391.33000.000.000.00728.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
87401952007.04.02 03:07sell13.00eurusd1.33531.35341.33252007.04.02 03:151.33540.000.000.00-130.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
87403122007.04.02 03:15sell1.30eurusd1.33511.35321.33232007.04.03 20:481.33390.000.001.95156.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
87551662007.04.02 15:51sell2.80eurusd1.33691.35321.33412007.04.03 20:481.33410.000.004.20784.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
87401962007.04.02 03:07buy13.00usdchf1.21521.19711.21802007.04.02 03:151.21490.000.000.00-321.01
 4342010.3DS buy order
87403562007.04.02 03:16buy1.30usdchf1.21541.19731.21822007.04.03 08:531.21610.000.002.8974.83
 4342010.3DS buy order
87532862007.04.02 14:47buy2.80usdchf1.21351.19721.21632007.04.03 08:521.21630.000.006.22644.58
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
87678522007.04.03 08:54buy1.40usdchf1.21671.19861.21952007.04.03 11:511.21680.000.000.0011.51
 4342010.3DS buy order
87402222007.04.02 03:10buy1.30usdjpy117.93116.12118.212007.04.02 11:41117.830.000.000.00-110.33
 4342010.3DS buy order
87418602007.04.02 04:48buy2.60usdjpy117.75116.12118.032007.04.02 11:41117.830.000.000.00176.53
 4342010.3DS buy order
87463112007.04.02 09:43buy5.20usdjpy117.56116.11117.842007.04.02 11:41117.840.000.000.001 235.57
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
87497252007.04.02 11:41buy1.40usdjpy117.86116.05118.142007.04.03 06:43117.950.000.007.49106.82
 4342010.3DS buy order
87535242007.04.02 14:52buy2.80usdjpy117.67116.04117.952007.04.03 06:43117.950.000.0014.98664.69
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
87659652007.04.03 06:43buy1.40usdjpy117.99116.18118.272007.04.03 09:59118.270.000.000.00331.44
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
87698202007.04.03 09:59buy1.40usdjpy118.30116.49118.582007.04.03 11:52118.450.000.000.00177.29
 4342010.3DS buy order
  0.00 0.00 -16.57 119 102.30
Closed P/L: 119 085.73
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
87403862007.04.02 03:18sell1.30eurchf1.62241.64051.6196 1.62990.000.00-17.92-798.26
 4342010.3DS sell order
87629202007.04.02 22:44sell2.80eurchf1.62421.64051.6214 1.62990.000.00-38.60-1 306.70
 4342010.3DS sell order
87715062007.04.03 10:44sell5.60eurchf1.62611.64061.6233 1.62990.000.00-38.48-1 742.26
 4342010.3DS sell order
87737892007.04.03 12:10sell11.20eurchf1.62801.64071.6252 1.62990.000.00-76.96-1 742.26
 4342010.3DS sell order
87859452007.04.03 20:48sell1.40eurusd1.33391.35201.3311 1.33470.000.002.10-112.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
87980782007.04.04 10:37sell2.80eurusd1.33571.35201.3329 1.33470.000.000.00280.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
  0.00 0.00 -169.86 -5 421.48
 Floating P/L: -5 591.34
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 119 085.73 Floating P/L: -5 591.34 Margin: 6 707.64
Balance: 137 317.15 Equity: 131 725.81 Free Margin: 125 018.17
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 156 177.54 Gross Loss: 37 091.81 Total Net Profit: 119 085.73
Profit Factor: 4.21 Expected Payoff: 1215.16  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 11 761.82 (7.89%) Relative Drawdown: 7.89% (11 761.82)
 
Total Trades: 98 Short Positions (won %): 42 (64.29%) Long Positions (won %): 56 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 69 (70.41%) Loss trades (% of total): 29 (29.59%)
Largest profit trade: 17 596.80 loss trade: -3 520.40
Average profit trade: 2 263.44 loss trade: -1 279.03
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (17 729.12) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-11 761.82)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 27 932.64 (5) consecutive loss (count): -11 761.82 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2