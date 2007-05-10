Strategy Tester Report
bouncingPipEA_mpowerV2

Symbol GBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs. Japanese Yen)
Period 1 Hour (H1) 2007.05.01 00:00 - 2007.09.12 00:00 (2007.05.01 - 2007.09.12)
Model Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
Parameters MagicID=12345; Lots=1; s0="---StopLoss Method---"; s1=" 1. User Input"; s2=" 2. Candle High/Low + UserInput"; s3=" 3. Candle High/Low + Spread"; StopLossMethod=3; StopLoss=30; TakeProfit=0; f="---Filter settings---"; Wick=0; WaitSignal=2; f0="FilterMethod"; f1="1. No Filter"; f2="2. Heiken Ashi"; f3="3. Heiken Ashi Smoothed"; f4="4. Stochastic"; f5="5. CCI"; FilterMethod=2; has="HAS Inputs"; MaMethod=2; MaPeriod=6; MaMethod2=3; MaPeriod2=2; sto0="Stochastic Inputs"; K_Period=14; D_Period=3; Slowing=3; sto1="Price Mode"; sto2=" 0 - Low/High"; sto3=" 1 - Close/Close"; StochPrice=0; StochBuyLevel=20; StochSellLevel=80; cci="CCI Inputs"; CCI_Period=34; p="--Applied Price Types--"; p0=" 0 = close"; p1=" 1 = open"; p2=" 2 = high"; p3=" 3 = low"; p4=" 4 = median(high+low)/2"; p5=" 5 = typical(high+low+close)/3"; p6=" 6 = weighted(high+low+close+close)/4"; CCI_Price=5; CCI_BuyCrossLevel=0; CCI_SellCrossLevel=0; dt0="NonLagDots settings"; NLD_Price=0; NLD_Length=20; NLD_Displace=0; NLD_Filter=0; NLD_Color=1; NLD_ColorBarBack=0; NLD_Deviation=0; ts0="---TrailingStop Method---"; ts1=" 1. None"; ts2=" 2. PriceChannelStop"; ts3=" 3. Breakeven + Lock"; ts4=" 4. Delayed at input"; ts5=" 5. Trail immediately"; TrailingStopMethod=5; ts6="2. PriceChannelStop"; Trigger=10; ts7="3. Breakeven at input settings"; BreakEvenLevel=30; LockInPips=5; ts8="4. Delayed at input setting"; BeginTrailingStop=35; SignalCandle=1;
Bars in test 3294 Ticks modelled 1472487 Modelling quality 90.00%
Initial deposit 25000.00
Total net profit 13261.38 Gross profit 22947.31 Gross loss -9685.93
Profit factor 2.37 Expected payoff 491.16
Absolute drawdown 381.74 Maximal drawdown 2513.70 (8.71%) Relative drawdown 8.71% (2513.70)
Total trades 27 Short positions (won %) 19 (21.05%) Long positions (won %) 8 (50.00%)
Profit trades (% of total) 8 (29.63%) Loss trades (% of total) 19 (70.37%)
Largest profit trade 5183.67 loss trade -2065.61
Average profit trade 2868.41 loss trade -509.79
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 2 (10086.16) consecutive losses (loss in money) 6 (-1844.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 10086.16 (2) consecutive loss (count of losses) -2513.70 (5)
Average consecutive wins 1 consecutive losses 2
Graph
# Time Type Order Lots Price S / L T / P Profit Balance
1 2007.05.10 04:00 sell 1 1.00 239.26 239.70 0.00
2 2007.05.10 09:04 s/l 1 1.00 239.70 239.70 0.00 -381.74 24618.26
3 2007.05.10 12:00 sell 2 1.00 239.41 239.78 0.00
4 2007.05.10 20:00 close 2 1.00 237.66 239.78 0.00 1518.31 26136.57
5 2007.05.11 03:00 buy 3 1.00 237.32 236.79 0.00
6 2007.05.11 10:32 s/l 3 1.00 236.79 236.79 0.00 -459.95 25676.62
7 2007.05.11 15:00 buy 4 1.00 237.15 236.31 0.00
8 2007.05.18 11:00 close 4 1.00 239.74 236.31 0.00 2448.34 28124.96
9 2007.05.18 12:00 sell 5 1.00 239.25 239.93 0.00
10 2007.05.18 12:00 close 5 1.00 239.33 239.93 0.00 -69.41 28055.55
11 2007.05.18 13:00 sell 6 1.00 239.28 239.96 0.00
12 2007.05.22 18:26 s/l 6 1.00 239.96 239.96 0.00 -655.79 27399.76
13 2007.05.23 08:00 sell 7 1.00 240.21 240.43 0.00
14 2007.05.23 08:17 s/l 7 1.00 240.43 240.43 0.00 -190.87 27208.89
15 2007.06.04 04:00 sell 8 1.00 241.82 242.21 0.00
16 2007.06.04 09:02 s/l 8 1.00 242.21 242.21 0.00 -338.37 26870.52
17 2007.06.04 11:00 sell 9 1.00 241.95 242.37 0.00
18 2007.06.04 12:27 s/l 9 1.00 242.37 242.37 0.00 -364.39 26506.13
19 2007.06.04 17:00 sell 10 1.00 242.29 242.55 0.00
20 2007.06.04 18:25 s/l 10 1.00 242.55 242.55 0.00 -225.57 26280.56
21 2007.06.05 12:00 sell 11 1.00 242.60 243.07 0.00
22 2007.06.07 16:00 close 11 1.00 240.59 243.07 0.00 1612.10 27892.66
23 2007.06.14 11:00 sell 12 1.00 242.12 242.35 0.00
24 2007.06.14 12:36 s/l 12 1.00 242.35 242.35 0.00 -199.51 27693.15
25 2007.06.14 15:00 sell 13 1.00 242.02 242.45 0.00
26 2007.06.15 07:04 s/l 13 1.00 242.45 242.45 0.00 -405.92 27287.23
27 2007.06.20 23:00 sell 14 1.00 246.36 246.70 0.00
28 2007.06.22 00:13 s/l 14 1.00 246.70 246.70 0.00 -426.56 26860.67
29 2007.06.22 21:00 sell 15 1.00 247.47 247.95 0.00
30 2007.06.27 09:00 close 15 1.00 245.06 247.95 0.00 1991.84 28852.50
31 2007.06.29 20:00 sell 16 1.00 247.36 247.90 0.00
32 2007.07.06 15:36 s/l 16 1.00 247.90 247.90 0.00 -698.82 28153.69
33 2007.07.09 12:00 sell 17 1.00 248.53 248.84 0.00
34 2007.07.09 15:14 s/l 17 1.00 248.84 248.84 0.00 -268.93 27884.76
35 2007.07.09 17:00 sell 18 1.00 248.60 248.85 0.00
36 2007.07.09 18:39 s/l 18 1.00 248.85 248.85 0.00 -216.89 27667.87
37 2007.07.11 03:00 buy 19 1.00 246.77 245.76 0.00
38 2007.07.11 08:35 s/l 19 1.00 245.76 245.76 0.00 -876.44 26791.43
39 2007.07.18 17:00 sell 20 1.00 250.23 250.60 0.00
40 2007.07.20 09:40 s/l 20 1.00 250.60 250.60 0.00 -452.62 26338.81
41 2007.07.20 15:00 sell 21 1.00 250.66 251.18 0.00
42 2007.07.24 23:00 close 21 1.00 247.44 251.18 0.00 2727.62 29066.43
43 2007.07.27 03:00 buy 22 1.00 243.69 241.31 0.00
44 2007.07.27 14:04 s/l 22 1.00 241.31 241.31 0.00 -2065.61 27000.82
45 2007.08.07 23:00 buy 23 1.00 240.21 238.49 0.00
46 2007.08.08 17:00 close 23 1.00 243.13 238.49 0.00 2562.95 29563.77
47 2007.08.10 11:00 buy 24 1.00 238.69 237.74 0.00
48 2007.08.10 13:54 s/l 24 1.00 237.74 237.74 0.00 -824.51 28739.26
49 2007.08.17 12:00 buy 25 1.00 225.17 219.19 0.00
50 2007.08.23 02:00 close 25 1.00 230.62 219.19 0.00 4902.49 33641.75
51 2007.08.29 07:00 buy 26 1.00 228.84 227.31 0.00
52 2007.08.31 10:00 close 26 1.00 234.68 227.31 0.00 5183.67 38825.42
53 2007.08.31 12:00 sell 27 1.00 234.38 235.03 0.00
54 2007.08.31 12:31 s/l 27 1.00 235.03 235.03 0.00 -564.04 38261.38