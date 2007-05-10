|Symbol
|GBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs. Japanese Yen)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2007.05.01 00:00 - 2007.09.12 00:00 (2007.05.01 - 2007.09.12)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|MagicID=12345; Lots=1; s0="---StopLoss Method---"; s1=" 1. User Input"; s2=" 2. Candle High/Low + UserInput"; s3=" 3. Candle High/Low + Spread"; StopLossMethod=3; StopLoss=30; TakeProfit=0; f="---Filter settings---"; Wick=0; WaitSignal=2; f0="FilterMethod"; f1="1. No Filter"; f2="2. Heiken Ashi"; f3="3. Heiken Ashi Smoothed"; f4="4. Stochastic"; f5="5. CCI"; FilterMethod=2; has="HAS Inputs"; MaMethod=2; MaPeriod=6; MaMethod2=3; MaPeriod2=2; sto0="Stochastic Inputs"; K_Period=14; D_Period=3; Slowing=3; sto1="Price Mode"; sto2=" 0 - Low/High"; sto3=" 1 - Close/Close"; StochPrice=0; StochBuyLevel=20; StochSellLevel=80; cci="CCI Inputs"; CCI_Period=34; p="--Applied Price Types--"; p0=" 0 = close"; p1=" 1 = open"; p2=" 2 = high"; p3=" 3 = low"; p4=" 4 = median(high+low)/2"; p5=" 5 = typical(high+low+close)/3"; p6=" 6 = weighted(high+low+close+close)/4"; CCI_Price=5; CCI_BuyCrossLevel=0; CCI_SellCrossLevel=0; dt0="NonLagDots settings"; NLD_Price=0; NLD_Length=20; NLD_Displace=0; NLD_Filter=0; NLD_Color=1; NLD_ColorBarBack=0; NLD_Deviation=0; ts0="---TrailingStop Method---"; ts1=" 1. None"; ts2=" 2. PriceChannelStop"; ts3=" 3. Breakeven + Lock"; ts4=" 4. Delayed at input"; ts5=" 5. Trail immediately"; TrailingStopMethod=5; ts6="2. PriceChannelStop"; Trigger=10; ts7="3. Breakeven at input settings"; BreakEvenLevel=30; LockInPips=5; ts8="4. Delayed at input setting"; BeginTrailingStop=35; SignalCandle=1;
|Bars in test
|3294
|Ticks modelled
|1472487
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|25000.00
|Total net profit
|13261.38
|Gross profit
|22947.31
|Gross loss
|-9685.93
|Profit factor
|2.37
|Expected payoff
|491.16
|Absolute drawdown
|381.74
|Maximal drawdown
|2513.70 (8.71%)
|Relative drawdown
|8.71% (2513.70)
|Total trades
|27
|Short positions (won %)
|19 (21.05%)
|Long positions (won %)
|8 (50.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|8 (29.63%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|19 (70.37%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|5183.67
|loss trade
|-2065.61
|Average
|profit trade
|2868.41
|loss trade
|-509.79
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (10086.16)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-1844.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|10086.16 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-2513.70 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.05.10 04:00
|sell
|1
|1.00
|239.26
|239.70
|0.00
|2
|2007.05.10 09:04
|s/l
|1
|1.00
|239.70
|239.70
|0.00
|-381.74
|24618.26
|3
|2007.05.10 12:00
|sell
|2
|1.00
|239.41
|239.78
|0.00
|4
|2007.05.10 20:00
|close
|2
|1.00
|237.66
|239.78
|0.00
|1518.31
|26136.57
|5
|2007.05.11 03:00
|buy
|3
|1.00
|237.32
|236.79
|0.00
|6
|2007.05.11 10:32
|s/l
|3
|1.00
|236.79
|236.79
|0.00
|-459.95
|25676.62
|7
|2007.05.11 15:00
|buy
|4
|1.00
|237.15
|236.31
|0.00
|8
|2007.05.18 11:00
|close
|4
|1.00
|239.74
|236.31
|0.00
|2448.34
|28124.96
|9
|2007.05.18 12:00
|sell
|5
|1.00
|239.25
|239.93
|0.00
|10
|2007.05.18 12:00
|close
|5
|1.00
|239.33
|239.93
|0.00
|-69.41
|28055.55
|11
|2007.05.18 13:00
|sell
|6
|1.00
|239.28
|239.96
|0.00
|12
|2007.05.22 18:26
|s/l
|6
|1.00
|239.96
|239.96
|0.00
|-655.79
|27399.76
|13
|2007.05.23 08:00
|sell
|7
|1.00
|240.21
|240.43
|0.00
|14
|2007.05.23 08:17
|s/l
|7
|1.00
|240.43
|240.43
|0.00
|-190.87
|27208.89
|15
|2007.06.04 04:00
|sell
|8
|1.00
|241.82
|242.21
|0.00
|16
|2007.06.04 09:02
|s/l
|8
|1.00
|242.21
|242.21
|0.00
|-338.37
|26870.52
|17
|2007.06.04 11:00
|sell
|9
|1.00
|241.95
|242.37
|0.00
|18
|2007.06.04 12:27
|s/l
|9
|1.00
|242.37
|242.37
|0.00
|-364.39
|26506.13
|19
|2007.06.04 17:00
|sell
|10
|1.00
|242.29
|242.55
|0.00
|20
|2007.06.04 18:25
|s/l
|10
|1.00
|242.55
|242.55
|0.00
|-225.57
|26280.56
|21
|2007.06.05 12:00
|sell
|11
|1.00
|242.60
|243.07
|0.00
|22
|2007.06.07 16:00
|close
|11
|1.00
|240.59
|243.07
|0.00
|1612.10
|27892.66
|23
|2007.06.14 11:00
|sell
|12
|1.00
|242.12
|242.35
|0.00
|24
|2007.06.14 12:36
|s/l
|12
|1.00
|242.35
|242.35
|0.00
|-199.51
|27693.15
|25
|2007.06.14 15:00
|sell
|13
|1.00
|242.02
|242.45
|0.00
|26
|2007.06.15 07:04
|s/l
|13
|1.00
|242.45
|242.45
|0.00
|-405.92
|27287.23
|27
|2007.06.20 23:00
|sell
|14
|1.00
|246.36
|246.70
|0.00
|28
|2007.06.22 00:13
|s/l
|14
|1.00
|246.70
|246.70
|0.00
|-426.56
|26860.67
|29
|2007.06.22 21:00
|sell
|15
|1.00
|247.47
|247.95
|0.00
|30
|2007.06.27 09:00
|close
|15
|1.00
|245.06
|247.95
|0.00
|1991.84
|28852.50
|31
|2007.06.29 20:00
|sell
|16
|1.00
|247.36
|247.90
|0.00
|32
|2007.07.06 15:36
|s/l
|16
|1.00
|247.90
|247.90
|0.00
|-698.82
|28153.69
|33
|2007.07.09 12:00
|sell
|17
|1.00
|248.53
|248.84
|0.00
|34
|2007.07.09 15:14
|s/l
|17
|1.00
|248.84
|248.84
|0.00
|-268.93
|27884.76
|35
|2007.07.09 17:00
|sell
|18
|1.00
|248.60
|248.85
|0.00
|36
|2007.07.09 18:39
|s/l
|18
|1.00
|248.85
|248.85
|0.00
|-216.89
|27667.87
|37
|2007.07.11 03:00
|buy
|19
|1.00
|246.77
|245.76
|0.00
|38
|2007.07.11 08:35
|s/l
|19
|1.00
|245.76
|245.76
|0.00
|-876.44
|26791.43
|39
|2007.07.18 17:00
|sell
|20
|1.00
|250.23
|250.60
|0.00
|40
|2007.07.20 09:40
|s/l
|20
|1.00
|250.60
|250.60
|0.00
|-452.62
|26338.81
|41
|2007.07.20 15:00
|sell
|21
|1.00
|250.66
|251.18
|0.00
|42
|2007.07.24 23:00
|close
|21
|1.00
|247.44
|251.18
|0.00
|2727.62
|29066.43
|43
|2007.07.27 03:00
|buy
|22
|1.00
|243.69
|241.31
|0.00
|44
|2007.07.27 14:04
|s/l
|22
|1.00
|241.31
|241.31
|0.00
|-2065.61
|27000.82
|45
|2007.08.07 23:00
|buy
|23
|1.00
|240.21
|238.49
|0.00
|46
|2007.08.08 17:00
|close
|23
|1.00
|243.13
|238.49
|0.00
|2562.95
|29563.77
|47
|2007.08.10 11:00
|buy
|24
|1.00
|238.69
|237.74
|0.00
|48
|2007.08.10 13:54
|s/l
|24
|1.00
|237.74
|237.74
|0.00
|-824.51
|28739.26
|49
|2007.08.17 12:00
|buy
|25
|1.00
|225.17
|219.19
|0.00
|50
|2007.08.23 02:00
|close
|25
|1.00
|230.62
|219.19
|0.00
|4902.49
|33641.75
|51
|2007.08.29 07:00
|buy
|26
|1.00
|228.84
|227.31
|0.00
|52
|2007.08.31 10:00
|close
|26
|1.00
|234.68
|227.31
|0.00
|5183.67
|38825.42
|53
|2007.08.31 12:00
|sell
|27
|1.00
|234.38
|235.03
|0.00
|54
|2007.08.31 12:31
|s/l
|27
|1.00
|235.03
|235.03
|0.00
|-564.04
|38261.38