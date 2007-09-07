Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 288093Name: 1313_13132007.09.10 01:00 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
11540963010072007.09.07 15:00sell1.50gbpjpy231.95230.00227.132007.09.10 05:57230.000.000.00195.00
0.000.00195.00
 
Summary P/L:195.00
 
Winning trades:(1) 195.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:195.00
Largest winning trade:195.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (195.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:195.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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