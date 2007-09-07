|A/C No: 288093
|Name: 1313_1313
|2007.09.10 01:00 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|15409630
|1007
|2007.09.07 15:00
|sell
|1.50
|gbpjpy
|231.95
|230.00
|227.13
|2007.09.10 05:57
|230.00
|0.00
|0.00
|195.00
|0.00
|0.00
|195.00
|Summary P/L:
|195.00
|Winning trades:
|(1) 195.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|195.00
|Largest winning trade:
|195.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (195.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|195.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*