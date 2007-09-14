Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 245487Name: 666_555_6662007.09.19 07:00 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
11558064110002007.09.14 11:40sell0.10eurusd1.38701.38611.37702007.09.18 09:351.38610.000.009.00
21560475510002007.09.17 04:10buy0.10eurusd1.38741.39351.39742007.09.18 20:191.39350.000.0061.00
31561987810002007.09.17 13:20buy0.10eurusd1.38801.39331.39802007.09.18 20:191.39330.000.0053.00
0.000.00123.00
 
Summary P/L:123.00
 
Winning trades:(3) 123.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:123.00
Largest winning trade:61.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:3 (123.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:123.00 (3)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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