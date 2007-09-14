|A/C No: 245487
|Name: 666_555_666
|2007.09.19 07:00 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|15580641
|1000
|2007.09.14 11:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3870
|1.3861
|1.3770
|2007.09.18 09:35
|1.3861
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|2
|15604755
|1000
|2007.09.17 04:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3874
|1.3935
|1.3974
|2007.09.18 20:19
|1.3935
|0.00
|0.00
|61.00
|3
|15619878
|1000
|2007.09.17 13:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3880
|1.3933
|1.3980
|2007.09.18 20:19
|1.3933
|0.00
|0.00
|53.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.00
|Summary P/L:
|123.00
|Winning trades:
|(3) 123.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|123.00
|Largest winning trade:
|61.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|3 (123.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|123.00 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*