|Account: 943122
|Name: Emily Demo2
|Currency: USD
|2007 September 6, 19:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11489928
|2007.09.04 18:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2113
|0.0000
|1.2063
|2007.09.05 17:13
|1.2063
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.98
|41.45
|11473876
|2007.09.04 12:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2104
|0.0000
|1.2077
|2007.09.04 18:31
|1.2117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.73
|11479633
|2007.09.04 15:25
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2144
|0.0000
|1.2117
|2007.09.04 18:31
|1.2117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.28
|11459046
|2007.09.04 04:49
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2085
|0.0000
|1.2104
|2007.09.04 12:50
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.70
|11318763
|2007.08.29 23:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3676
|0.0000
|1.3510
|2007.09.03 19:12
|1.3611
|0.00
|0.00
|2.30
|65.00
|11400132
|2007.08.31 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3716
|0.0000
|1.3615
|2007.09.03 17:56
|1.3615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|101.00
|11344946
|2007.08.30 12:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2057
|0.0000
|1.2117
|2007.09.03 15:15
|1.2089
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|26.47
|11397852
|2007.08.31 14:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2017
|0.0000
|1.2089
|2007.09.03 15:15
|1.2089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|59.56
|11252824
|2007.08.28 15:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.31
|0.00
|116.59
|2007.08.31 14:01
|116.57
|0.00
|0.00
|6.20
|108.09
|11253246
|2007.08.28 15:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.30
|0.00
|116.58
|2007.08.31 14:00
|116.56
|0.00
|0.00
|6.20
|108.10
|11253757
|2007.08.28 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.28
|0.00
|116.56
|2007.08.31 14:00
|116.56
|0.00
|0.00
|6.20
|109.81
|11225178
|2007.08.28 01:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0088
|0.0000
|2.0256
|2007.08.31 12:28
|2.0182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.76
|94.00
|11350766
|2007.08.30 14:27
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0048
|0.0000
|2.0180
|2007.08.31 12:28
|2.0180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|132.00
|11247560
|2007.08.28 12:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2006
|0.0000
|1.2054
|2007.08.30 12:06
|1.2054
|0.00
|0.00
|2.89
|39.82
|11225210
|2007.08.28 01:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3637
|0.0000
|1.3771
|2007.08.29 23:24
|1.3676
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|39.00
|11272874
|2007.08.29 01:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3597
|0.0000
|1.3676
|2007.08.29 23:24
|1.3676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.00
|11225111
|2007.08.28 01:45
|balance
|Deposit
|30 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.65
|1 030.55
|Closed P/L:
|1 056.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11452583
|2007.09.03 23:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3610
|0.0000
|1.3730
|1.3698
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.76
|88.00
|11393110
|2007.08.31 12:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0186
|0.0000
|2.0371
|2.0247
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|61.00
|11407065
|2007.08.31 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0146
|0.0000
|2.0295
|2.0247
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|101.00
|11530088
|2007.09.05 17:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2063
|0.0000
|1.2174
|1.2009
|0.00
|0.00
|2.31
|-44.97
|11412209
|2007.08.31 18:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.53
|0.00
|116.67
|115.35
|0.00
|0.00
|7.93
|-15.60
|11522674
|2007.09.05 15:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.52
|0.00
|116.48
|115.35
|0.00
|0.00
|4.01
|-14.74
|11523688
|2007.09.05 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.51
|0.00
|116.47
|115.35
|0.00
|0.00
|4.01
|-13.87
|11567698
|2007.09.06 15:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2021
|0.0000
|1.2069
|1.2009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.99
|0.00
|0.00
|16.10
|150.83
|Floating P/L:
|166.93
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|30 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 056.20
|Floating P/L:
|166.93
|Margin:
|519.71
|Balance:
|31 056.20
|Equity:
|31 223.13
|Free Margin:
|30 703.42
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 066.93
|Gross Loss:
|10.73
|Total Net Profit:
|1 056.20
|Profit Factor:
|99.43
|Expected Payoff:
|66.01
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|10.73 (0.03%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.03% (10.73)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (93.75%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (6.25%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|132.15
|loss trade:
|-10.73
|Average
|profit trade:
|71.13
|loss trade:
|-10.73
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (1 026.46)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-10.73)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 026.46 (14)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-10.73 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|1