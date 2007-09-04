FXDD

Account: 943122 Name: Emily Demo2 Currency: USD 2007 September 4, 17:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
114590462007.09.04 04:49buy0.10usdchf1.20850.00001.21042007.09.04 12:501.21040.000.000.0015.70
113187632007.08.29 23:24sell0.10eurusd1.36760.00001.35102007.09.03 19:121.36110.000.002.3065.00
114001322007.08.31 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.37160.00001.36152007.09.03 17:561.36150.000.000.46101.00
113449462007.08.30 12:06buy0.10usdchf1.20570.00001.21172007.09.03 15:151.20890.000.001.4426.47
113978522007.08.31 14:34buy0.10usdchf1.20170.00001.20892007.09.03 15:151.20890.000.000.7259.56
112528242007.08.28 15:07buy0.10usdjpy115.310.00116.592007.08.31 14:01116.570.000.006.20108.09
112532462007.08.28 15:16buy0.10usdjpy115.300.00116.582007.08.31 14:00116.560.000.006.20108.10
112537572007.08.28 15:30buy0.10usdjpy115.280.00116.562007.08.31 14:00116.560.000.006.20109.81
112251782007.08.28 01:46buy0.10gbpusd2.00880.00002.02562007.08.31 12:282.01820.000.000.7694.00
113507662007.08.30 14:27buy0.10gbpusd2.00480.00002.01802007.08.31 12:282.01800.000.000.15132.00
112475602007.08.28 12:43buy0.10usdchf1.20060.00001.20542007.08.30 12:061.20540.000.002.8939.82
112252102007.08.28 01:46buy0.10eurusd1.36370.00001.37712007.08.29 23:241.36760.000.00-0.6939.00
112728742007.08.29 01:06buy0.10eurusd1.35970.00001.36762007.08.29 23:241.36760.000.000.0079.00
112251112007.08.28 01:45balanceDeposit30 000.00
  0.00 0.00 26.63 977.55
Closed P/L: 1 004.18
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
114525832007.09.03 23:07buy0.10eurusd1.36100.00001.3730 1.35720.000.00-0.75-38.00
113931102007.08.31 12:28buy0.10gbpusd2.01860.00002.0371 2.01040.000.000.28-82.00
114070652007.08.31 17:01buy0.10gbpusd2.01460.00002.0295 2.01040.000.000.28-42.00
114122092007.08.31 18:09buy0.10usdjpy115.530.00116.67 116.350.000.002.5870.48
114738762007.09.04 12:50sell0.10usdchf1.21040.00001.2077 1.21460.000.000.00-34.58
114796332007.09.04 15:25sell0.10usdchf1.21440.00001.2117 1.21460.000.000.00-1.65
  0.00 0.00 2.39 -127.75
 Floating P/L: -125.36
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 30 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 004.18 Floating P/L: -125.36 Margin: 419.71
Balance: 31 004.18 Equity: 30 878.82 Free Margin: 30 459.11
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 004.18 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 1 004.18
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 77.24  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 132.15 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 77.24 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (1 004.18) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 004.18 (13) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 13 consecutive losses: 0