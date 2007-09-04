|Account: 943122
|Name: Emily Demo2
|Currency: USD
|2007 September 4, 17:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11459046
|2007.09.04 04:49
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2085
|0.0000
|1.2104
|2007.09.04 12:50
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.70
|11318763
|2007.08.29 23:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3676
|0.0000
|1.3510
|2007.09.03 19:12
|1.3611
|0.00
|0.00
|2.30
|65.00
|11400132
|2007.08.31 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3716
|0.0000
|1.3615
|2007.09.03 17:56
|1.3615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|101.00
|11344946
|2007.08.30 12:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2057
|0.0000
|1.2117
|2007.09.03 15:15
|1.2089
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|26.47
|11397852
|2007.08.31 14:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2017
|0.0000
|1.2089
|2007.09.03 15:15
|1.2089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|59.56
|11252824
|2007.08.28 15:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.31
|0.00
|116.59
|2007.08.31 14:01
|116.57
|0.00
|0.00
|6.20
|108.09
|11253246
|2007.08.28 15:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.30
|0.00
|116.58
|2007.08.31 14:00
|116.56
|0.00
|0.00
|6.20
|108.10
|11253757
|2007.08.28 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.28
|0.00
|116.56
|2007.08.31 14:00
|116.56
|0.00
|0.00
|6.20
|109.81
|11225178
|2007.08.28 01:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0088
|0.0000
|2.0256
|2007.08.31 12:28
|2.0182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.76
|94.00
|11350766
|2007.08.30 14:27
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0048
|0.0000
|2.0180
|2007.08.31 12:28
|2.0180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|132.00
|11247560
|2007.08.28 12:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2006
|0.0000
|1.2054
|2007.08.30 12:06
|1.2054
|0.00
|0.00
|2.89
|39.82
|11225210
|2007.08.28 01:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3637
|0.0000
|1.3771
|2007.08.29 23:24
|1.3676
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|39.00
|11272874
|2007.08.29 01:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3597
|0.0000
|1.3676
|2007.08.29 23:24
|1.3676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.00
|11225111
|2007.08.28 01:45
|balance
|Deposit
|30 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.63
|977.55
|Closed P/L:
|1 004.18
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11452583
|2007.09.03 23:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3610
|0.0000
|1.3730
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|-38.00
|11393110
|2007.08.31 12:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0186
|0.0000
|2.0371
|2.0104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|-82.00
|11407065
|2007.08.31 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0146
|0.0000
|2.0295
|2.0104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|-42.00
|11412209
|2007.08.31 18:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.53
|0.00
|116.67
|116.35
|0.00
|0.00
|2.58
|70.48
|11473876
|2007.09.04 12:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2104
|0.0000
|1.2077
|1.2146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.58
|11479633
|2007.09.04 15:25
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2144
|0.0000
|1.2117
|1.2146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.65
|0.00
|0.00
|2.39
|-127.75
|Floating P/L:
|-125.36
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|30 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 004.18
|Floating P/L:
|-125.36
|Margin:
|419.71
|Balance:
|31 004.18
|Equity:
|30 878.82
|Free Margin:
|30 459.11
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 004.18
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 004.18
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|77.24
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|132.15
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|77.24
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (1 004.18)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 004.18 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|13
|consecutive losses:
|0