|Account: 1607641
|Name: Emily
|Currency: USD
|2007 September 3, 22:23
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|50841433
|2007.08.30 01:40
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|50903188
|2007.08.30 09:45
|buy
|2.40
|gbpusd
|2.0079
|0.0000
|2.0179
|2007.08.31 09:28
|2.0179
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|2 400.00
|50885967
|2007.08.30 07:47
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|2.0128
|0.0000
|2.0187
|2007.08.31 09:28
|2.0187
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|472.00
|50841503
|2007.08.30 01:41
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2012
|0.0000
|1.2073
|2007.08.31 14:01
|1.2073
|0.00
|0.00
|6.32
|404.21
|0.00
|0.00
|12.72
|3 276.21
|Closed P/L:
|3 288.93
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|50841519
|2007.08.30 01:41
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3654
|0.0000
|1.3536
|1.3622
|0.00
|0.00
|7.56
|256.00
|51114665
|2007.08.31 11:34
|sell
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.3694
|0.0000
|1.3593
|1.3622
|0.00
|0.00
|15.12
|1 728.00
|51101106
|2007.08.31 09:30
|buy
|1.50
|gbpusd
|2.0195
|0.0000
|2.0379
|2.0179
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|-240.00
|51200204
|2007.09.02 23:36
|buy
|4.50
|gbpusd
|2.0155
|0.0000
|2.0304
|2.0179
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|1 080.00
|51180133
|2007.08.31 16:00
|sell
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2071
|0.0000
|1.1975
|1.2096
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.74
|-330.69
|51173490
|2007.08.31 15:15
|buy
|1.60
|usdjpy
|115.74
|0.00
|116.87
|115.94
|0.00
|0.00
|42.88
|276.00
|51175445
|2007.08.31 15:30
|buy
|4.80
|usdjpy
|115.66
|0.00
|116.81
|115.94
|0.00
|0.00
|128.64
|1 159.22
|0.00
|0.00
|177.46
|3 928.53
|Floating P/L:
|4 105.99
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 288.93
|Floating P/L:
|4 105.99
|Margin:
|4 300.00
|Balance:
|6 288.93
|Equity:
|10 394.92
|Free Margin:
|6 094.92
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 288.93
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|3 288.93
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|1096.31
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 404.80
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 096.31
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (3 288.93)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 288.93 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0