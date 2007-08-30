Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1607641 Name: Emily Currency: USD 2007 September 3, 22:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
508414332007.08.30 01:40balanceDeposit3 000.00
509031882007.08.30 09:45buy2.40gbpusd2.00790.00002.01792007.08.31 09:282.01790.000.004.802 400.00
508859672007.08.30 07:47buy0.80gbpusd2.01280.00002.01872007.08.31 09:282.01870.000.001.60472.00
508415032007.08.30 01:41buy0.80usdchf1.20120.00001.20732007.08.31 14:011.20730.000.006.32404.21
  0.00 0.00 12.72 3 276.21
Closed P/L: 3 288.93
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
508415192007.08.30 01:41sell0.80eurusd1.36540.00001.3536 1.36220.000.007.56256.00
511146652007.08.31 11:34sell2.40eurusd1.36940.00001.3593 1.36220.000.0015.121 728.00
511011062007.08.31 09:30buy1.50gbpusd2.01950.00002.0379 2.01790.000.006.00-240.00
512002042007.09.02 23:36buy4.50gbpusd2.01550.00002.0304 2.01790.000.009.001 080.00
511801332007.08.31 16:00sell1.60usdchf1.20710.00001.1975 1.20960.000.00-31.74-330.69
511734902007.08.31 15:15buy1.60usdjpy115.740.00116.87 115.940.000.0042.88276.00
511754452007.08.31 15:30buy4.80usdjpy115.660.00116.81 115.940.000.00128.641 159.22
  0.00 0.00 177.46 3 928.53
 Floating P/L: 4 105.99
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 288.93 Floating P/L: 4 105.99 Margin: 4 300.00
Balance: 6 288.93 Equity: 10 394.92 Free Margin: 6 094.92
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 288.93 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 3 288.93
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 1096.31  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 2 404.80 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 1 096.31 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (3 288.93) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 288.93 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0