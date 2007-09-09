FIBO Group, Ltd.
A/C No: 42295Name: 111_fibo_1111112007.09.12 03:00 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1386846150315002007.09.09 22:15sell0.10usdjpy113.12112.84112.322007.09.10 01:04112.840.000.0028.00
0.000.0028.00
 
Summary P/L:28.00
 
Winning trades:(1) 28.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:28.00
Largest winning trade:28.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (28.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:28.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
* * *