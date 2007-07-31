|Symbol
|EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2007.07.31 00:00 - 2007.08.15 00:00 (2007.07.31 - 2007.08.15)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Bars in test
|2081
|Ticks modelled
|202865
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|2200.70
|Gross profit
|8815.32
|Gross loss
|-6614.62
|Profit factor
|1.33
|Expected payoff
|115.83
|Absolute drawdown
|3899.12
|Maximal drawdown
|6159.29 (50.24%)
|Relative drawdown
|50.24% (6159.29)
|Total trades
|19
|Short positions (won %)
|10 (30.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|9 (44.44%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|7 (36.84%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|12 (63.16%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|3389.35
|loss trade
|-1316.02
|Average
|profit trade
|1259.33
|loss trade
|-551.22
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (4423.14)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-2683.03)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|4423.14 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-2683.03 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.07.31 01:00
|sell
|1
|1.00
|163.14
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|2007.08.01 14:00
|close
|1
|1.00
|162.43
|0.00
|0.00
|595.07
|10595.07
|3
|2007.08.01 14:00
|buy
|2
|1.00
|162.43
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|2007.08.01 19:00
|close
|2
|1.00
|161.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-461.34
|10133.73
|5
|2007.08.01 19:00
|sell
|3
|1.00
|161.89
|0.00
|0.00
|6
|2007.08.01 20:00
|close
|3
|1.00
|162.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-435.60
|9698.13
|7
|2007.08.01 20:00
|buy
|4
|1.00
|162.40
|0.00
|0.00
|8
|2007.08.02 01:00
|close
|4
|1.00
|162.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-162.46
|9535.67
|9
|2007.08.02 01:00
|sell
|5
|1.00
|162.18
|0.00
|0.00
|10
|2007.08.02 13:00
|close
|5
|1.00
|162.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-606.52
|8929.15
|11
|2007.08.02 13:00
|buy
|6
|1.00
|162.89
|0.00
|0.00
|12
|2007.08.03 08:00
|close
|6
|1.00
|163.05
|0.00
|0.00
|145.21
|9074.36
|13
|2007.08.03 08:00
|sell
|7
|1.00
|163.05
|0.00
|0.00
|14
|2007.08.03 18:00
|close
|7
|1.00
|163.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-495.52
|8578.84
|15
|2007.08.03 18:00
|buy
|8
|1.00
|163.63
|0.00
|0.00
|16
|2007.08.05 22:00
|close
|8
|1.00
|162.09
|0.00
|0.00
|-1316.02
|7262.82
|17
|2007.08.05 22:00
|sell
|9
|1.00
|162.09
|0.00
|0.00
|18
|2007.08.05 23:00
|close
|9
|1.00
|162.47
|0.00
|0.00
|-324.65
|6938.17
|19
|2007.08.05 23:00
|buy
|10
|1.00
|162.47
|0.00
|0.00
|20
|2007.08.06 01:00
|close
|10
|1.00
|162.23
|0.00
|0.00
|-196.59
|6741.58
|21
|2007.08.06 01:00
|sell
|11
|1.00
|162.23
|0.00
|0.00
|22
|2007.08.06 08:00
|close
|11
|1.00
|162.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-350.25
|6391.33
|23
|2007.08.06 08:00
|buy
|12
|1.00
|162.64
|0.00
|0.00
|24
|2007.08.07 01:00
|close
|12
|1.00
|163.87
|0.00
|0.00
|1059.33
|7450.66
|25
|2007.08.07 01:00
|sell
|13
|1.00
|163.87
|0.00
|0.00
|26
|2007.08.08 09:00
|close
|13
|1.00
|164.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.80
|7319.86
|27
|2007.08.08 09:00
|buy
|14
|1.00
|164.01
|0.00
|0.00
|28
|2007.08.09 01:00
|close
|14
|1.00
|165.19
|0.00
|0.00
|1033.79
|8353.65
|29
|2007.08.09 01:00
|sell
|15
|1.00
|165.19
|0.00
|0.00
|30
|2007.08.10 01:00
|close
|15
|1.00
|161.21
|0.00
|0.00
|3389.35
|11743.00
|31
|2007.08.10 01:00
|buy
|16
|1.00
|161.21
|0.00
|0.00
|32
|2007.08.10 12:00
|close
|16
|1.00
|160.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-948.15
|10794.85
|33
|2007.08.10 12:00
|sell
|17
|1.00
|160.10
|0.00
|0.00
|34
|2007.08.10 16:00
|close
|17
|1.00
|161.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-1186.72
|9608.13
|35
|2007.08.10 16:00
|buy
|18
|1.00
|161.49
|0.00
|0.00
|36
|2007.08.13 06:00
|close
|18
|1.00
|161.79
|0.00
|0.00
|264.69
|9872.82
|37
|2007.08.13 06:00
|sell
|19
|1.00
|161.79
|0.00
|0.00
|38
|2007.08.14 23:59
|close at stop
|19
|1.00
|159.05
|0.00
|0.00
|2327.88
|12200.70