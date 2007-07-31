Strategy Tester Report
OnlyPivot

SymbolEURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2007.07.31 00:00 - 2007.08.15 00:00 (2007.07.31 - 2007.08.15)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
Bars in test2081Ticks modelled202865Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit2200.70Gross profit8815.32Gross loss-6614.62
Profit factor1.33Expected payoff115.83
Absolute drawdown3899.12Maximal drawdown6159.29 (50.24%)Relative drawdown50.24% (6159.29)
Total trades19Short positions (won %)10 (30.00%)Long positions (won %)9 (44.44%)
Profit trades (% of total)7 (36.84%)Loss trades (% of total)12 (63.16%)
Largestprofit trade3389.35loss trade-1316.02
Averageprofit trade1259.33loss trade-551.22
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (4423.14)consecutive losses (loss in money)5 (-2683.03)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)4423.14 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-2683.03 (5)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses3
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.07.31 01:00sell11.00163.140.000.00
22007.08.01 14:00close11.00162.430.000.00595.0710595.07
32007.08.01 14:00buy21.00162.430.000.00
42007.08.01 19:00close21.00161.890.000.00-461.3410133.73
52007.08.01 19:00sell31.00161.890.000.00
62007.08.01 20:00close31.00162.400.000.00-435.609698.13
72007.08.01 20:00buy41.00162.400.000.00
82007.08.02 01:00close41.00162.180.000.00-162.469535.67
92007.08.02 01:00sell51.00162.180.000.00
102007.08.02 13:00close51.00162.890.000.00-606.528929.15
112007.08.02 13:00buy61.00162.890.000.00
122007.08.03 08:00close61.00163.050.000.00145.219074.36
132007.08.03 08:00sell71.00163.050.000.00
142007.08.03 18:00close71.00163.630.000.00-495.528578.84
152007.08.03 18:00buy81.00163.630.000.00
162007.08.05 22:00close81.00162.090.000.00-1316.027262.82
172007.08.05 22:00sell91.00162.090.000.00
182007.08.05 23:00close91.00162.470.000.00-324.656938.17
192007.08.05 23:00buy101.00162.470.000.00
202007.08.06 01:00close101.00162.230.000.00-196.596741.58
212007.08.06 01:00sell111.00162.230.000.00
222007.08.06 08:00close111.00162.640.000.00-350.256391.33
232007.08.06 08:00buy121.00162.640.000.00
242007.08.07 01:00close121.00163.870.000.001059.337450.66
252007.08.07 01:00sell131.00163.870.000.00
262007.08.08 09:00close131.00164.010.000.00-130.807319.86
272007.08.08 09:00buy141.00164.010.000.00
282007.08.09 01:00close141.00165.190.000.001033.798353.65
292007.08.09 01:00sell151.00165.190.000.00
302007.08.10 01:00close151.00161.210.000.003389.3511743.00
312007.08.10 01:00buy161.00161.210.000.00
322007.08.10 12:00close161.00160.100.000.00-948.1510794.85
332007.08.10 12:00sell171.00160.100.000.00
342007.08.10 16:00close171.00161.490.000.00-1186.729608.13
352007.08.10 16:00buy181.00161.490.000.00
362007.08.13 06:00close181.00161.790.000.00264.699872.82
372007.08.13 06:00sell191.00161.790.000.00
382007.08.14 23:59close at stop191.00159.050.000.002327.8812200.70