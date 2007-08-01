Strategy Tester Report
vic_bouncingPipEA

SymbolEURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2007.08.01 00:00 - 2007.08.03 22:55 (2007.08.01 - 2007.08.05)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
Bars in test5852Ticks modelled45457Modelling quality89.85%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit22.08Gross profit54.82Gross loss-32.74
Profit factor1.67Expected payoff0.60
Absolute drawdown15.05Maximal drawdown17.67 (0.18%)Relative drawdown0.18% (17.67)
Total trades37Short positions (won %)16 (18.75%)Long positions (won %)21 (23.81%)
Profit trades (% of total)8 (21.62%)Loss trades (% of total)29 (78.38%)
Largestprofit trade13.38loss trade-4.06
Averageprofit trade6.85loss trade-1.13
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (22.65)consecutive losses (loss in money)8 (-6.03)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)22.65 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-8.05 (4)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses4
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.08.01 02:45buy10.01161.87161.760.00
22007.08.01 03:03s/l10.01161.76161.760.00-0.969999.04
32007.08.01 03:05buy20.01161.77161.690.00
42007.08.01 03:14s/l20.01161.69161.690.00-0.709998.34
52007.08.01 03:15buy30.01161.72161.650.00
62007.08.01 05:36s/l30.01161.65161.650.00-0.619997.73
72007.08.01 05:55buy40.01161.68161.590.00
82007.08.01 06:04s/l40.01161.59161.590.00-0.799996.94
92007.08.01 06:05buy50.01161.59161.510.00
102007.08.01 06:06s/l50.01161.51161.510.00-0.709996.24
112007.08.01 06:10buy60.01161.59161.470.00
122007.08.01 06:16s/l60.01161.47161.470.00-1.059995.19
132007.08.01 06:20buy70.01161.46161.360.00
142007.08.01 07:20close70.01161.40161.360.00-0.529994.67
152007.08.01 07:20buy80.01161.43161.350.00
162007.08.01 07:21s/l80.01161.35161.350.00-0.709993.97
172007.08.01 07:30buy90.01161.32161.230.00
182007.08.01 07:35close90.01161.38161.230.000.529994.49
192007.08.01 07:35buy100.01161.41161.220.00
202007.08.01 07:45close100.01161.34161.220.00-0.629993.87
212007.08.01 07:45buy110.01161.37161.210.00
222007.08.01 07:49s/l110.01161.21161.210.00-1.409992.47
232007.08.01 07:55buy120.01161.14160.770.00
242007.08.01 08:01s/l120.01160.77160.770.00-3.249989.23
252007.08.01 08:10buy130.01160.95160.450.00
262007.08.01 10:50close130.01160.63160.450.00-2.799986.44
272007.08.01 10:50buy140.01160.66160.420.00
282007.08.01 13:45close140.01162.19160.420.0013.389999.82
292007.08.01 14:35sell150.01162.27162.380.00
302007.08.01 14:39s/l150.01162.38162.380.00-0.969998.86
312007.08.01 14:40sell160.01162.35162.410.00
322007.08.01 14:40s/l160.01162.41162.410.00-0.529998.34
332007.08.01 14:50sell170.01162.57162.790.00
342007.08.01 16:01s/l170.01162.79162.790.00-1.929996.42
352007.08.01 16:05sell180.01162.55162.960.00
362007.08.02 00:16s/l180.01162.96162.960.00-4.069992.36
372007.08.02 00:20sell190.01162.90163.030.00
382007.08.02 06:30close190.01161.63163.030.0011.1010003.46
392007.08.02 06:30buy200.01161.63161.510.00
402007.08.02 14:55close200.01162.95161.510.0011.5510015.01
412007.08.02 14:55sell210.01162.95163.010.00
422007.08.02 17:30s/l210.01163.01163.010.00-0.5310014.48
432007.08.02 17:35sell220.01163.11163.210.00
442007.08.02 17:50s/l220.01163.21163.210.00-0.8810013.60
452007.08.02 17:55sell230.01163.35163.430.00
462007.08.02 17:57s/l230.01163.43163.430.00-0.7010012.90
472007.08.02 18:05sell240.01163.40163.490.00
482007.08.02 18:06s/l240.01163.49163.490.00-0.7810012.12
492007.08.02 18:10sell250.01163.46163.520.00
502007.08.02 18:13s/l250.01163.52163.520.00-0.5310011.59
512007.08.02 18:15sell260.01163.46163.530.00
522007.08.03 03:55close260.01163.48163.530.00-0.3410011.25
532007.08.03 04:05sell270.01163.44163.520.00
542007.08.03 04:07s/l270.01163.52163.520.00-0.7010010.55
552007.08.03 04:10sell280.01163.47163.560.00
562007.08.03 09:55close280.01163.01163.560.004.0210014.57
572007.08.03 09:55buy290.01163.01162.890.00
582007.08.03 16:02s/l290.01162.89162.890.00-1.0510013.52
592007.08.03 16:45buy300.01162.82162.670.00
602007.08.03 18:15close300.01163.45162.670.005.5110019.03
612007.08.03 18:15sell310.01163.45163.600.00
622007.08.03 19:58s/l310.01163.60163.600.00-1.3210017.71
632007.08.03 20:00sell320.01163.61163.720.00
642007.08.03 20:03s/l320.01163.72163.720.00-0.9610016.75
652007.08.03 20:05sell330.01163.73163.790.00
662007.08.03 22:00close330.01162.78163.790.008.3010025.05
672007.08.03 22:00buy340.01162.78162.630.00
682007.08.03 22:02s/l340.01162.63162.630.00-1.3110023.74
692007.08.03 22:05buy350.01162.70162.580.00
702007.08.03 22:06s/l350.01162.58162.580.00-1.0510022.69
712007.08.03 22:10buy360.01162.61162.490.00
722007.08.03 22:21s/l360.01162.49162.490.00-1.0510021.64
732007.08.03 22:25buy370.01162.54162.440.00
742007.08.03 22:59close at stop370.01162.59162.440.000.4410022.08