|Symbol
|EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2007.08.01 00:00 - 2007.08.03 22:55 (2007.08.01 - 2007.08.05)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Bars in test
|5852
|Ticks modelled
|45457
|Modelling quality
|89.85%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|22.08
|Gross profit
|54.82
|Gross loss
|-32.74
|Profit factor
|1.67
|Expected payoff
|0.60
|Absolute drawdown
|15.05
|Maximal drawdown
|17.67 (0.18%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.18% (17.67)
|Total trades
|37
|Short positions (won %)
|16 (18.75%)
|Long positions (won %)
|21 (23.81%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|8 (21.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|29 (78.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|13.38
|loss trade
|-4.06
|Average
|profit trade
|6.85
|loss trade
|-1.13
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (22.65)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|8 (-6.03)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|22.65 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-8.05 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|4
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.08.01 02:45
|buy
|1
|0.01
|161.87
|161.76
|0.00
|2
|2007.08.01 03:03
|s/l
|1
|0.01
|161.76
|161.76
|0.00
|-0.96
|9999.04
|3
|2007.08.01 03:05
|buy
|2
|0.01
|161.77
|161.69
|0.00
|4
|2007.08.01 03:14
|s/l
|2
|0.01
|161.69
|161.69
|0.00
|-0.70
|9998.34
|5
|2007.08.01 03:15
|buy
|3
|0.01
|161.72
|161.65
|0.00
|6
|2007.08.01 05:36
|s/l
|3
|0.01
|161.65
|161.65
|0.00
|-0.61
|9997.73
|7
|2007.08.01 05:55
|buy
|4
|0.01
|161.68
|161.59
|0.00
|8
|2007.08.01 06:04
|s/l
|4
|0.01
|161.59
|161.59
|0.00
|-0.79
|9996.94
|9
|2007.08.01 06:05
|buy
|5
|0.01
|161.59
|161.51
|0.00
|10
|2007.08.01 06:06
|s/l
|5
|0.01
|161.51
|161.51
|0.00
|-0.70
|9996.24
|11
|2007.08.01 06:10
|buy
|6
|0.01
|161.59
|161.47
|0.00
|12
|2007.08.01 06:16
|s/l
|6
|0.01
|161.47
|161.47
|0.00
|-1.05
|9995.19
|13
|2007.08.01 06:20
|buy
|7
|0.01
|161.46
|161.36
|0.00
|14
|2007.08.01 07:20
|close
|7
|0.01
|161.40
|161.36
|0.00
|-0.52
|9994.67
|15
|2007.08.01 07:20
|buy
|8
|0.01
|161.43
|161.35
|0.00
|16
|2007.08.01 07:21
|s/l
|8
|0.01
|161.35
|161.35
|0.00
|-0.70
|9993.97
|17
|2007.08.01 07:30
|buy
|9
|0.01
|161.32
|161.23
|0.00
|18
|2007.08.01 07:35
|close
|9
|0.01
|161.38
|161.23
|0.00
|0.52
|9994.49
|19
|2007.08.01 07:35
|buy
|10
|0.01
|161.41
|161.22
|0.00
|20
|2007.08.01 07:45
|close
|10
|0.01
|161.34
|161.22
|0.00
|-0.62
|9993.87
|21
|2007.08.01 07:45
|buy
|11
|0.01
|161.37
|161.21
|0.00
|22
|2007.08.01 07:49
|s/l
|11
|0.01
|161.21
|161.21
|0.00
|-1.40
|9992.47
|23
|2007.08.01 07:55
|buy
|12
|0.01
|161.14
|160.77
|0.00
|24
|2007.08.01 08:01
|s/l
|12
|0.01
|160.77
|160.77
|0.00
|-3.24
|9989.23
|25
|2007.08.01 08:10
|buy
|13
|0.01
|160.95
|160.45
|0.00
|26
|2007.08.01 10:50
|close
|13
|0.01
|160.63
|160.45
|0.00
|-2.79
|9986.44
|27
|2007.08.01 10:50
|buy
|14
|0.01
|160.66
|160.42
|0.00
|28
|2007.08.01 13:45
|close
|14
|0.01
|162.19
|160.42
|0.00
|13.38
|9999.82
|29
|2007.08.01 14:35
|sell
|15
|0.01
|162.27
|162.38
|0.00
|30
|2007.08.01 14:39
|s/l
|15
|0.01
|162.38
|162.38
|0.00
|-0.96
|9998.86
|31
|2007.08.01 14:40
|sell
|16
|0.01
|162.35
|162.41
|0.00
|32
|2007.08.01 14:40
|s/l
|16
|0.01
|162.41
|162.41
|0.00
|-0.52
|9998.34
|33
|2007.08.01 14:50
|sell
|17
|0.01
|162.57
|162.79
|0.00
|34
|2007.08.01 16:01
|s/l
|17
|0.01
|162.79
|162.79
|0.00
|-1.92
|9996.42
|35
|2007.08.01 16:05
|sell
|18
|0.01
|162.55
|162.96
|0.00
|36
|2007.08.02 00:16
|s/l
|18
|0.01
|162.96
|162.96
|0.00
|-4.06
|9992.36
|37
|2007.08.02 00:20
|sell
|19
|0.01
|162.90
|163.03
|0.00
|38
|2007.08.02 06:30
|close
|19
|0.01
|161.63
|163.03
|0.00
|11.10
|10003.46
|39
|2007.08.02 06:30
|buy
|20
|0.01
|161.63
|161.51
|0.00
|40
|2007.08.02 14:55
|close
|20
|0.01
|162.95
|161.51
|0.00
|11.55
|10015.01
|41
|2007.08.02 14:55
|sell
|21
|0.01
|162.95
|163.01
|0.00
|42
|2007.08.02 17:30
|s/l
|21
|0.01
|163.01
|163.01
|0.00
|-0.53
|10014.48
|43
|2007.08.02 17:35
|sell
|22
|0.01
|163.11
|163.21
|0.00
|44
|2007.08.02 17:50
|s/l
|22
|0.01
|163.21
|163.21
|0.00
|-0.88
|10013.60
|45
|2007.08.02 17:55
|sell
|23
|0.01
|163.35
|163.43
|0.00
|46
|2007.08.02 17:57
|s/l
|23
|0.01
|163.43
|163.43
|0.00
|-0.70
|10012.90
|47
|2007.08.02 18:05
|sell
|24
|0.01
|163.40
|163.49
|0.00
|48
|2007.08.02 18:06
|s/l
|24
|0.01
|163.49
|163.49
|0.00
|-0.78
|10012.12
|49
|2007.08.02 18:10
|sell
|25
|0.01
|163.46
|163.52
|0.00
|50
|2007.08.02 18:13
|s/l
|25
|0.01
|163.52
|163.52
|0.00
|-0.53
|10011.59
|51
|2007.08.02 18:15
|sell
|26
|0.01
|163.46
|163.53
|0.00
|52
|2007.08.03 03:55
|close
|26
|0.01
|163.48
|163.53
|0.00
|-0.34
|10011.25
|53
|2007.08.03 04:05
|sell
|27
|0.01
|163.44
|163.52
|0.00
|54
|2007.08.03 04:07
|s/l
|27
|0.01
|163.52
|163.52
|0.00
|-0.70
|10010.55
|55
|2007.08.03 04:10
|sell
|28
|0.01
|163.47
|163.56
|0.00
|56
|2007.08.03 09:55
|close
|28
|0.01
|163.01
|163.56
|0.00
|4.02
|10014.57
|57
|2007.08.03 09:55
|buy
|29
|0.01
|163.01
|162.89
|0.00
|58
|2007.08.03 16:02
|s/l
|29
|0.01
|162.89
|162.89
|0.00
|-1.05
|10013.52
|59
|2007.08.03 16:45
|buy
|30
|0.01
|162.82
|162.67
|0.00
|60
|2007.08.03 18:15
|close
|30
|0.01
|163.45
|162.67
|0.00
|5.51
|10019.03
|61
|2007.08.03 18:15
|sell
|31
|0.01
|163.45
|163.60
|0.00
|62
|2007.08.03 19:58
|s/l
|31
|0.01
|163.60
|163.60
|0.00
|-1.32
|10017.71
|63
|2007.08.03 20:00
|sell
|32
|0.01
|163.61
|163.72
|0.00
|64
|2007.08.03 20:03
|s/l
|32
|0.01
|163.72
|163.72
|0.00
|-0.96
|10016.75
|65
|2007.08.03 20:05
|sell
|33
|0.01
|163.73
|163.79
|0.00
|66
|2007.08.03 22:00
|close
|33
|0.01
|162.78
|163.79
|0.00
|8.30
|10025.05
|67
|2007.08.03 22:00
|buy
|34
|0.01
|162.78
|162.63
|0.00
|68
|2007.08.03 22:02
|s/l
|34
|0.01
|162.63
|162.63
|0.00
|-1.31
|10023.74
|69
|2007.08.03 22:05
|buy
|35
|0.01
|162.70
|162.58
|0.00
|70
|2007.08.03 22:06
|s/l
|35
|0.01
|162.58
|162.58
|0.00
|-1.05
|10022.69
|71
|2007.08.03 22:10
|buy
|36
|0.01
|162.61
|162.49
|0.00
|72
|2007.08.03 22:21
|s/l
|36
|0.01
|162.49
|162.49
|0.00
|-1.05
|10021.64
|73
|2007.08.03 22:25
|buy
|37
|0.01
|162.54
|162.44
|0.00
|74
|2007.08.03 22:59
|close at stop
|37
|0.01
|162.59
|162.44
|0.00
|0.44
|10022.08