Strategy Tester Report
InterbankFX-MT4 Mini Accounts 2 (Build 208)
|S¡mbolo
|Per¡odo
| 1970.01.01 00:00 - 1970.01.01 00:00
|Modelo
|Cada tick (basado en todos los per¡odos menores disponibles con interpolaci¢n fractal de cada tick)
|Par metros
|Pips=50; Note1="TF 15M"; AllBars=240; BarsForFract=0; flatCriteria=0.25; Procent_Stop=15; ChannelAlert=50; SlopeAlert=25; sounds=true;
|- 1970.01.01 00:00
|N£m.
|Tiempo
|Tipo
|Orden
|Volumen
|Precio
|S / L
|T / P
|Beneficios
|Balance
|1
|2007.01.02 06:30
|sell
|1
|0.20
|1.3239
|0.0000
|1.3156
|2
|2007.01.02 08:30
|sell
|2
|0.60
|1.3279
|0.0000
|1.3196
|3
|2007.01.03 15:06
|t/p
|2
|0.60
|1.3196
|0.0000
|1.3196
|50.12
|650.12
|4
|2007.01.03 15:06
|close
|1
|0.20
|1.3196
|0.0000
|1.3156
|8.71
|658.83
|5
|2007.01.04 09:15
|sell
|3
|0.20
|1.3120
|0.0000
|1.3058
|6
|2007.01.05 13:27
|t/p
|3
|0.20
|1.3058
|0.0000
|1.3058
|12.51
|671.34
|7
|2007.01.05 13:27
|sell
|4
|0.20
|1.3056
|0.0000
|1.3002
|8
|2007.01.05 13:37
|t/p
|4
|0.20
|1.3002
|0.0000
|1.3002
|10.80
|682.14
|9
|2007.01.05 13:37
|buy
|5
|0.20
|1.3002
|0.0000
|1.3056
|10
|2007.01.10 01:07
|buy
|6
|0.60
|1.2962
|0.0000
|1.3035
|11
|2007.01.11 15:07
|buy
|7
|1.80
|1.2910
|0.0000
|1.3011
|12
|2007.01.12 13:37
|buy
|8
|5.40
|1.2870
|0.0000
|1.2988
|13
|2007.01.16 10:29
|t/p
|8
|5.40
|1.2988
|0.0000
|1.2988
|630.67
|1312.81
|14
|2007.01.16 10:29
|close
|7
|1.80
|1.2988
|0.0000
|1.3011
|137.13
|1449.94
|15
|2007.01.16 10:29
|close
|6
|0.60
|1.2988
|0.0000
|1.3035
|13.42
|1463.36
|16
|2007.01.16 10:29
|close
|5
|0.20
|1.2988
|0.0000
|1.3056
|-3.89
|1459.47
|17
|2007.01.16 10:29
|sell
|9
|0.40
|1.2988
|0.0000
|1.2943
|18
|2007.01.16 13:24
|t/p
|9
|0.40
|1.2943
|0.0000
|1.2943
|18.00
|1477.47
|19
|2007.01.16 13:24
|sell
|10
|0.40
|1.2941
|0.0000
|1.2887
|20
|2007.01.23 09:54
|sell
|11
|1.20
|1.2986
|0.0000
|1.2898
|21
|2007.01.23 12:30
|sell
|12
|3.60
|1.3026
|0.0000
|1.2928
|22
|2007.01.25 19:34
|t/p
|12
|3.60
|1.2928
|0.0000
|1.2928
|360.58
|1838.05
|23
|2007.01.25 19:34
|close
|11
|1.20
|1.2928
|0.0000
|1.2898
|72.19
|1910.24
|24
|2007.01.25 19:34
|close
|10
|0.40
|1.2928
|0.0000
|1.2887
|7.58
|1917.82
|25
|2007.01.25 20:15
|sell
|13
|0.50
|1.2932
|0.0000
|1.2857
|26
|2007.01.30 12:52
|sell
|14
|1.50
|1.2977
|0.0000
|1.2952
|27
|2007.01.30 14:54
|t/p
|14
|1.50
|1.2952
|0.0000
|1.2952
|37.50
|1955.32
|28
|2007.01.30 14:54
|close
|13
|0.50
|1.2952
|0.0000
|1.2857
|-9.19
|1946.13
|29
|2007.01.30 14:54
|buy
|15
|0.50
|1.2952
|0.0000
|1.2979
|30
|2007.01.31 15:09
|t/p
|15
|0.50
|1.2979
|0.0000
|1.2979
|13.20
|1959.32
|31
|2007.01.31 16:15
|buy
|16
|0.50
|1.3020
|0.0000
|1.3107
|32
|2007.02.02 14:24
|buy
|17
|1.50
|1.2980
|0.0000
|1.3029
|33
|2007.02.05 03:45
|buy
|18
|4.50
|1.2938
|0.0000
|1.2960
|34
|2007.02.05 08:07
|t/p
|18
|4.50
|1.2960
|0.0000
|1.2960
|99.00
|2058.32
|35
|2007.02.05 08:07
|close
|17
|1.50
|1.2960
|0.0000
|1.3029
|-30.91
|2027.42
|36
|2007.02.05 08:07
|close
|16
|0.50
|1.2960
|0.0000
|1.3107
|-31.51
|1995.90
|37
|2007.02.05 08:07
|sell
|19
|0.50
|1.2960
|0.0000
|1.2932
|38
|2007.02.05 10:57
|t/p
|19
|0.50
|1.2932
|0.0000
|1.2932
|14.00
|2009.90
|39
|2007.02.05 11:15
|sell
|20
|0.50
|1.2936
|0.0000
|1.2903
|40
|2007.02.06 18:16
|sell
|21
|1.50
|1.2976
|0.0000
|1.2917
|41
|2007.02.07 15:52
|sell
|22
|4.50
|1.3016
|0.0000
|1.2984
|42
|2007.02.08 08:46
|t/p
|22
|4.50
|1.2984
|0.0000
|1.2984
|151.29
|2161.19
|43
|2007.02.08 08:46
|close
|21
|1.50
|1.2984
|0.0000
|1.2917
|-8.76
|2152.43
|44
|2007.02.08 08:46
|close
|20
|0.50
|1.2984
|0.0000
|1.2903
|-22.65
|2129.78
|45
|2007.02.08 08:46
|buy
|23
|0.50
|1.2984
|0.0000
|1.3022
|46
|2007.02.08 14:07
|t/p
|23
|0.50
|1.3022
|0.0000
|1.3022
|19.00
|2148.78
|47
|2007.02.08 14:07
|buy
|24
|0.50
|1.3024
|0.0000
|1.3076
|48
|2007.02.12 09:48
|buy
|25
|1.50
|1.2984
|0.0000
|1.3049
|49
|2007.02.12 12:09
|buy
|26
|4.50
|1.2944
|0.0000
|1.3009
|50
|2007.02.13 10:16
|t/p
|26
|4.50
|1.3009
|0.0000
|1.3009
|289.78
|2438.56
|51
|2007.02.13 10:16
|close
|25
|1.50
|1.3009
|0.0000
|1.3049
|36.59
|2475.15
|52
|2007.02.13 10:16
|close
|24
|0.50
|1.3009
|0.0000
|1.3076
|-8.41
|2466.75
|53
|2007.02.13 10:16
|sell
|27
|0.60
|1.3009
|0.0000
|1.2896
|54
|2007.02.14 07:04
|sell
|28
|1.80
|1.3049
|0.0000
|1.3009
|55
|2007.02.14 08:37
|sell
|29
|5.40
|1.3089
|0.0000
|1.3023
|56
|2007.02.14 15:45
|sell
|30
|16.20
|1.3134
|0.0000
|1.3044