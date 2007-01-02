Strategy Tester Report
InterbankFX-MT4 Mini Accounts 2 (Build 208)

S¡mbolo
Per¡odo 1970.01.01 00:00 - 1970.01.01 00:00
ModeloCada tick (basado en todos los per¡odos menores disponibles con interpolaci¢n fractal de cada tick)
Par metrosPips=50; Note1="TF 15M"; AllBars=240; BarsForFract=0; flatCriteria=0.25; Procent_Stop=15; ChannelAlert=50; SlopeAlert=25; sounds=true;
- 1970.01.01 00:00
Graph
N£m.TiempoTipoOrdenVolumenPrecioS / LT / PBeneficiosBalance
12007.01.02 06:30sell10.201.32390.00001.3156
22007.01.02 08:30sell20.601.32790.00001.3196
32007.01.03 15:06t/p20.601.31960.00001.319650.12650.12
42007.01.03 15:06close10.201.31960.00001.31568.71658.83
52007.01.04 09:15sell30.201.31200.00001.3058
62007.01.05 13:27t/p30.201.30580.00001.305812.51671.34
72007.01.05 13:27sell40.201.30560.00001.3002
82007.01.05 13:37t/p40.201.30020.00001.300210.80682.14
92007.01.05 13:37buy50.201.30020.00001.3056
102007.01.10 01:07buy60.601.29620.00001.3035
112007.01.11 15:07buy71.801.29100.00001.3011
122007.01.12 13:37buy85.401.28700.00001.2988
132007.01.16 10:29t/p85.401.29880.00001.2988630.671312.81
142007.01.16 10:29close71.801.29880.00001.3011137.131449.94
152007.01.16 10:29close60.601.29880.00001.303513.421463.36
162007.01.16 10:29close50.201.29880.00001.3056-3.891459.47
172007.01.16 10:29sell90.401.29880.00001.2943
182007.01.16 13:24t/p90.401.29430.00001.294318.001477.47
192007.01.16 13:24sell100.401.29410.00001.2887
202007.01.23 09:54sell111.201.29860.00001.2898
212007.01.23 12:30sell123.601.30260.00001.2928
222007.01.25 19:34t/p123.601.29280.00001.2928360.581838.05
232007.01.25 19:34close111.201.29280.00001.289872.191910.24
242007.01.25 19:34close100.401.29280.00001.28877.581917.82
252007.01.25 20:15sell130.501.29320.00001.2857
262007.01.30 12:52sell141.501.29770.00001.2952
272007.01.30 14:54t/p141.501.29520.00001.295237.501955.32
282007.01.30 14:54close130.501.29520.00001.2857-9.191946.13
292007.01.30 14:54buy150.501.29520.00001.2979
302007.01.31 15:09t/p150.501.29790.00001.297913.201959.32
312007.01.31 16:15buy160.501.30200.00001.3107
322007.02.02 14:24buy171.501.29800.00001.3029
332007.02.05 03:45buy184.501.29380.00001.2960
342007.02.05 08:07t/p184.501.29600.00001.296099.002058.32
352007.02.05 08:07close171.501.29600.00001.3029-30.912027.42
362007.02.05 08:07close160.501.29600.00001.3107-31.511995.90
372007.02.05 08:07sell190.501.29600.00001.2932
382007.02.05 10:57t/p190.501.29320.00001.293214.002009.90
392007.02.05 11:15sell200.501.29360.00001.2903
402007.02.06 18:16sell211.501.29760.00001.2917
412007.02.07 15:52sell224.501.30160.00001.2984
422007.02.08 08:46t/p224.501.29840.00001.2984151.292161.19
432007.02.08 08:46close211.501.29840.00001.2917-8.762152.43
442007.02.08 08:46close200.501.29840.00001.2903-22.652129.78
452007.02.08 08:46buy230.501.29840.00001.3022
462007.02.08 14:07t/p230.501.30220.00001.302219.002148.78
472007.02.08 14:07buy240.501.30240.00001.3076
482007.02.12 09:48buy251.501.29840.00001.3049
492007.02.12 12:09buy264.501.29440.00001.3009
502007.02.13 10:16t/p264.501.30090.00001.3009289.782438.56
512007.02.13 10:16close251.501.30090.00001.304936.592475.15
522007.02.13 10:16close240.501.30090.00001.3076-8.412466.75
532007.02.13 10:16sell270.601.30090.00001.2896
542007.02.14 07:04sell281.801.30490.00001.3009
552007.02.14 08:37sell295.401.30890.00001.3023
562007.02.14 15:45sell3016.201.31340.00001.3044