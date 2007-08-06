FXDD

Account: 901397 Name: msm Currency: USD 2007 August 10, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
104507712007.08.06 09:38sell0.10gbpusd2.04580.00002.04332007.08.06 10:052.04330.000.000.0025.00
 123FIBO SELL[tp]
105507832007.08.08 16:30sell0.10eurusd1.38100.00001.37852007.08.09 09:551.37850.000.000.9825.00
 72RSI SELL[tp]
105511242007.08.08 16:34sell0.10eurusd1.38200.00001.37952007.08.08 22:581.37950.000.000.0025.00
 123FIBO SELL[tp]
105534192007.08.08 17:14sell0.10eurusd1.38080.00001.37832007.08.09 09:561.37830.000.000.9825.00
 101DeMarker SELL[tp]
105913552007.08.09 15:57buy0.10eurusd1.36730.00001.36982007.08.09 16:371.36850.000.000.0012.00
 102DeMarker Buy
105917282007.08.09 16:00buy0.10eurusd1.36660.00001.36912007.08.09 16:401.36910.000.000.0025.00
 71RSI Buy[tp]
105920742007.08.09 16:03buy0.10eurusd1.36590.00001.36842007.08.09 16:371.36840.000.000.0025.00
 123FIBO BUY[tp]
105920812007.08.09 16:03buy0.20eurusd1.36600.00001.36852007.08.09 16:371.36850.000.000.0050.00
 102DeMarker Buy[tp]
106035562007.08.09 23:32buy0.10eurusd1.36730.00001.36982007.08.10 09:581.36850.000.00-0.5312.00
 71RSI Buy
106094642007.08.10 04:15buy0.20eurusd1.36600.00001.36852007.08.10 09:581.36850.000.000.0050.00
 71RSI Buy[tp]
106153002007.08.10 08:36buy0.10eurusd1.36530.00001.36782007.08.10 09:301.36780.000.000.0025.00
 123FIBO BUY[tp]
106284682007.08.10 14:02buy0.10eurusd1.36530.00001.36782007.08.10 15:321.36780.000.000.0025.00
 123FIBO BUY[tp]
  0.00 0.00 1.43 324.00
Closed P/L: 325.43
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 325.43 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 544.04 Equity: 5 544.04 Free Margin: 5 544.04
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 325.43 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 325.43
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 27.12  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 50.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 27.12 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (325.43) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 325.43 (12) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 12 consecutive losses: 0