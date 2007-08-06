|Account: 901397
|Name: msm
|Currency: USD
|2007 August 10, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10450771
|2007.08.06 09:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0458
|0.0000
|2.0433
|2007.08.06 10:05
|2.0433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|123
|FIBO SELL[tp]
|10550783
|2007.08.08 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3810
|0.0000
|1.3785
|2007.08.09 09:55
|1.3785
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|25.00
|72
|RSI SELL[tp]
|10551124
|2007.08.08 16:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3820
|0.0000
|1.3795
|2007.08.08 22:58
|1.3795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|123
|FIBO SELL[tp]
|10553419
|2007.08.08 17:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3808
|0.0000
|1.3783
|2007.08.09 09:56
|1.3783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|25.00
|101
|DeMarker SELL[tp]
|10591355
|2007.08.09 15:57
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3673
|0.0000
|1.3698
|2007.08.09 16:37
|1.3685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|102
|DeMarker Buy
|10591728
|2007.08.09 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3666
|0.0000
|1.3691
|2007.08.09 16:40
|1.3691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|71
|RSI Buy[tp]
|10592074
|2007.08.09 16:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3659
|0.0000
|1.3684
|2007.08.09 16:37
|1.3684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|123
|FIBO BUY[tp]
|10592081
|2007.08.09 16:03
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3660
|0.0000
|1.3685
|2007.08.09 16:37
|1.3685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|102
|DeMarker Buy[tp]
|10603556
|2007.08.09 23:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3673
|0.0000
|1.3698
|2007.08.10 09:58
|1.3685
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|12.00
|71
|RSI Buy
|10609464
|2007.08.10 04:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3660
|0.0000
|1.3685
|2007.08.10 09:58
|1.3685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|71
|RSI Buy[tp]
|10615300
|2007.08.10 08:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3653
|0.0000
|1.3678
|2007.08.10 09:30
|1.3678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|123
|FIBO BUY[tp]
|10628468
|2007.08.10 14:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3653
|0.0000
|1.3678
|2007.08.10 15:32
|1.3678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|123
|FIBO BUY[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|1.43
|324.00
|Closed P/L:
|325.43
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|325.43
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 544.04
|Equity:
|5 544.04
|Free Margin:
|5 544.04
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|325.43
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|325.43
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|27.12
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|50.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|27.12
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (325.43)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|325.43 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|12
|consecutive losses:
|0