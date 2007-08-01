|Account: 1567274
|Name: Frank Hegyes
|Currency: USD
|2007 August 15, 08:24
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|46218734
|2007.08.01 09:04
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|46332430
|2007.08.01 16:00
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3680
|0.0000
|1.3640
|2007.08.01 21:35
|1.3677
|0.00
|0.00
|48.60
|90.00
|46375399
|2007.08.01 21:35
|buy
|3.13
|eurusd
|1.3676
|0.0000
|1.3716
|2007.08.02 23:29
|1.3699
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.94
|719.90
|46563351
|2007.08.02 23:32
|buy
|3.83
|eurusd
|1.3703
|0.0000
|1.3743
|2007.08.03 13:22
|1.3722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|727.70
|46643066
|2007.08.03 13:22
|buy
|4.56
|eurusd
|1.3725
|0.0000
|1.3765
|2007.08.03 13:42
|1.3738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|592.80
|46652496
|2007.08.03 13:42
|buy
|5.16
|eurusd
|1.3739
|0.0000
|1.3779
|2007.08.03 13:49
|1.3750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|567.60
|46655575
|2007.08.03 13:49
|buy
|5.72
|eurusd
|1.3749
|0.0000
|1.3789
|2007.08.03 14:02
|1.3741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-457.60
|46661138
|2007.08.03 14:02
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.3742
|0.0000
|1.3782
|2007.08.03 14:05
|1.3746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|46663559
|2007.08.03 14:15
|buy
|5.43
|eurusd
|1.3743
|0.0000
|1.3783
|2007.08.03 14:35
|1.3768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 357.50
|46674005
|2007.08.03 14:35
|buy
|6.78
|eurusd
|1.3769
|0.0000
|1.3809
|2007.08.03 14:36
|1.3767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-135.60
|46677081
|2007.08.03 14:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3773
|0.0000
|1.3813
|2007.08.03 14:48
|1.3768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|46679499
|2007.08.03 15:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3768
|0.0000
|1.3808
|2007.08.03 15:33
|1.3784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|46685848
|2007.08.03 15:33
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3786
|0.0000
|1.3826
|2007.08.03 15:34
|1.3786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46689304
|2007.08.03 15:45
|buy
|6.76
|eurusd
|1.3789
|0.0000
|1.3829
|2007.08.05 22:01
|1.3829
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.90
|2 704.00
|46778943
|2007.08.06 02:15
|sell
|9.42
|eurusd
|1.3810
|0.0000
|1.3770
|2007.08.06 11:01
|1.3797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 224.60
|46840434
|2007.08.06 11:02
|sell
|10.64
|eurusd
|1.3795
|0.0000
|1.3755
|2007.08.06 11:03
|1.3800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-532.00
|46844046
|2007.08.06 11:15
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.3812
|0.0000
|1.3772
|2007.08.06 13:55
|1.3801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|550.00
|46869940
|2007.08.06 13:55
|sell
|10.66
|eurusd
|1.3797
|0.0000
|1.3757
|2007.08.07 09:30
|1.3792
|0.00
|0.00
|57.56
|533.00
|47006185
|2007.08.07 09:30
|sell
|11.25
|eurusd
|1.3790
|0.0000
|1.3750
|2007.08.07 09:58
|1.3799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 012.50
|47008904
|2007.08.07 10:03
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.3795
|0.0000
|1.3755
|2007.08.07 11:38
|1.3784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 100.00
|47014232
|2007.08.07 11:38
|sell
|11.34
|eurusd
|1.3783
|0.0000
|1.3743
|2007.08.07 13:36
|1.3767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 814.40
|47036379
|2007.08.07 13:36
|sell
|13.16
|eurusd
|1.3765
|0.0000
|1.3725
|2007.08.07 13:40
|1.3770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-658.00
|47037024
|2007.08.07 13:45
|sell
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.3768
|0.0000
|1.3728
|2007.08.07 15:42
|1.3757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|660.00
|47046927
|2007.08.07 15:42
|sell
|13.16
|eurusd
|1.3756
|0.0000
|1.3716
|2007.08.07 21:10
|1.3741
|0.00
|0.00
|71.06
|1 974.00
|47107939
|2007.08.07 21:10
|sell
|15.20
|eurusd
|1.3740
|0.0000
|1.3700
|2007.08.07 21:17
|1.3743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-456.00
|47108273
|2007.08.07 21:17
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.3742
|0.0000
|1.3702
|2007.08.07 21:17
|1.3746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.00
|47108850
|2007.08.07 21:30
|sell
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.3740
|0.0000
|1.3700
|2007.08.08 06:15
|1.3730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|47149036
|2007.08.08 06:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3729
|0.0000
|1.3689
|2007.08.08 06:37
|1.3729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47150488
|2007.08.08 06:45
|sell
|15.19
|eurusd
|1.3731
|0.0000
|1.3691
|2007.08.08 12:05
|1.3782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7 746.90
|47561730
|2007.08.10 03:30
|buy
|7.44
|eurusd
|1.3669
|1.3688
|1.3768
|2007.08.13 05:49
|1.3688
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.01
|1 413.60
|47821596
|2007.08.13 05:49
|sell
|8.81
|eurusd
|1.3687
|0.0000
|1.3647
|2007.08.13 08:33
|1.3662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 202.50
|47849102
|2007.08.13 08:34
|sell
|11.01
|eurusd
|1.3659
|0.0000
|1.3619
|2007.08.13 14:53
|1.3619
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 404.00
|47913585
|2007.08.13 14:53
|sell
|15.41
|eurusd
|1.3618
|0.0000
|1.3578
|2007.08.14 07:50
|1.3578
|0.00
|0.00
|83.21
|6 164.00
|48007280
|2007.08.14 07:51
|sell
|21.66
|eurusd
|1.3575
|0.0000
|1.3535
|2007.08.14 19:55
|1.3535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8 664.00
|48148993
|2007.08.14 19:55
|sell
|30.33
|eurusd
|1.3533
|0.0000
|1.3493
|2007.08.15 05:36
|1.3493
|0.00
|0.00
|163.78
|12 132.00
|0.00
|0.00
|319.36
|39 307.00
|Closed P/L:
|39 626.36
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|48236028
|2007.08.15 05:36
|sell
|42.62
|eurusd
|1.3490
|0.0000
|1.3450
|1.3496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 557.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 557.20
|Floating P/L:
|-2 557.20
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|39 626.36
|Floating P/L:
|-2 557.20
|Margin:
|21 310.00
|Balance:
|42 626.36
|Equity:
|40 069.16
|Free Margin:
|18 759.16
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|50 834.96
|Gross Loss:
|11 208.60
|Total Net Profit:
|39 626.36
|Profit Factor:
|4.54
|Expected Payoff:
|1165.48
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|7 762.90 (51.05%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|51.05% (7 762.90)
|Total Trades:
|34
|Short Positions (won %):
|21 (71.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (76.92%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (73.53%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (26.47%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|12 295.78
|loss trade:
|-7 746.90
|Average
|profit trade:
|2 033.40
|loss trade:
|-1 245.40
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (35 182.08)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-185.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|35 182.08 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7 746.90 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1