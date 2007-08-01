Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1567274 Name: Frank Hegyes Currency: USD 2007 August 15, 08:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
462187342007.08.01 09:04balanceDeposit3 000.00
463324302007.08.01 16:00sell3.00eurusd1.36800.00001.36402007.08.01 21:351.36770.000.0048.6090.00
463753992007.08.01 21:35buy3.13eurusd1.36760.00001.37162007.08.02 23:291.36990.000.00-18.94719.90
465633512007.08.02 23:32buy3.83eurusd1.37030.00001.37432007.08.03 13:221.37220.000.000.00727.70
466430662007.08.03 13:22buy4.56eurusd1.37250.00001.37652007.08.03 13:421.37380.000.000.00592.80
466524962007.08.03 13:42buy5.16eurusd1.37390.00001.37792007.08.03 13:491.37500.000.000.00567.60
466555752007.08.03 13:49buy5.72eurusd1.37490.00001.37892007.08.03 14:021.37410.000.000.00-457.60
466611382007.08.03 14:02buy4.00eurusd1.37420.00001.37822007.08.03 14:051.37460.000.000.00160.00
466635592007.08.03 14:15buy5.43eurusd1.37430.00001.37832007.08.03 14:351.37680.000.000.001 357.50
466740052007.08.03 14:35buy6.78eurusd1.37690.00001.38092007.08.03 14:361.37670.000.000.00-135.60
466770812007.08.03 14:45buy1.00eurusd1.37730.00001.38132007.08.03 14:481.37680.000.000.00-50.00
466794992007.08.03 15:00buy1.00eurusd1.37680.00001.38082007.08.03 15:331.37840.000.000.00160.00
466858482007.08.03 15:33buy0.01eurusd1.37860.00001.38262007.08.03 15:341.37860.000.000.000.00
466893042007.08.03 15:45buy6.76eurusd1.37890.00001.38292007.08.05 22:011.38290.000.00-40.902 704.00
467789432007.08.06 02:15sell9.42eurusd1.38100.00001.37702007.08.06 11:011.37970.000.000.001 224.60
468404342007.08.06 11:02sell10.64eurusd1.37950.00001.37552007.08.06 11:031.38000.000.000.00-532.00
468440462007.08.06 11:15sell5.00eurusd1.38120.00001.37722007.08.06 13:551.38010.000.000.00550.00
468699402007.08.06 13:55sell10.66eurusd1.37970.00001.37572007.08.07 09:301.37920.000.0057.56533.00
470061852007.08.07 09:30sell11.25eurusd1.37900.00001.37502007.08.07 09:581.37990.000.000.00-1 012.50
470089042007.08.07 10:03sell10.00eurusd1.37950.00001.37552007.08.07 11:381.37840.000.000.001 100.00
470142322007.08.07 11:38sell11.34eurusd1.37830.00001.37432007.08.07 13:361.37670.000.000.001 814.40
470363792007.08.07 13:36sell13.16eurusd1.37650.00001.37252007.08.07 13:401.37700.000.000.00-658.00
470370242007.08.07 13:45sell6.00eurusd1.37680.00001.37282007.08.07 15:421.37570.000.000.00660.00
470469272007.08.07 15:42sell13.16eurusd1.37560.00001.37162007.08.07 21:101.37410.000.0071.061 974.00
471079392007.08.07 21:10sell15.20eurusd1.37400.00001.37002007.08.07 21:171.37430.000.000.00-456.00
471082732007.08.07 21:17sell4.00eurusd1.37420.00001.37022007.08.07 21:171.37460.000.000.00-160.00
471088502007.08.07 21:30sell6.00eurusd1.37400.00001.37002007.08.08 06:151.37300.000.000.00600.00
471490362007.08.08 06:30sell0.01eurusd1.37290.00001.36892007.08.08 06:371.37290.000.000.000.00
471504882007.08.08 06:45sell15.19eurusd1.37310.00001.36912007.08.08 12:051.37820.000.000.00-7 746.90
475617302007.08.10 03:30buy7.44eurusd1.36691.36881.37682007.08.13 05:491.36880.000.00-45.011 413.60
478215962007.08.13 05:49sell8.81eurusd1.36870.00001.36472007.08.13 08:331.36620.000.000.002 202.50
478491022007.08.13 08:34sell11.01eurusd1.36590.00001.36192007.08.13 14:531.36190.000.000.004 404.00
479135852007.08.13 14:53sell15.41eurusd1.36180.00001.35782007.08.14 07:501.35780.000.0083.216 164.00
480072802007.08.14 07:51sell21.66eurusd1.35750.00001.35352007.08.14 19:551.35350.000.000.008 664.00
481489932007.08.14 19:55sell30.33eurusd1.35330.00001.34932007.08.15 05:361.34930.000.00163.7812 132.00
  0.00 0.00 319.36 39 307.00
Closed P/L: 39 626.36
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
482360282007.08.15 05:36sell42.62eurusd1.34900.00001.3450 1.34960.000.000.00-2 557.20
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -2 557.20
 Floating P/L: -2 557.20
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 39 626.36 Floating P/L: -2 557.20 Margin: 21 310.00
Balance: 42 626.36 Equity: 40 069.16 Free Margin: 18 759.16
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 50 834.96 Gross Loss: 11 208.60 Total Net Profit: 39 626.36
Profit Factor: 4.54 Expected Payoff: 1165.48  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 7 762.90 (51.05%) Relative Drawdown: 51.05% (7 762.90)
 
Total Trades: 34 Short Positions (won %): 21 (71.43%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (76.92%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (73.53%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (26.47%)
Largest profit trade: 12 295.78 loss trade: -7 746.90
Average profit trade: 2 033.40 loss trade: -1 245.40
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (35 182.08) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-185.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 35 182.08 (6) consecutive loss (count): -7 746.90 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1