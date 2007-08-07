North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 558368 Name: Frozy Currency: USD 2007 August 13, 12:35
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
117353372007.08.07 03:30buy0.10usdcad1.05250.00001.05502007.08.07 11:211.05500.000.000.0023.69
117353422007.08.07 03:30sell0.10usdchf1.18970.00001.18722007.08.13 00:061.19910.000.00-3.85-78.39
117356942007.08.07 03:52buy0.10usdcad1.05250.00001.05502007.08.07 11:211.05500.000.000.0023.69
117357492007.08.07 03:55sell0.10usdchf1.19000.00001.18752007.08.13 00:311.19910.000.00-3.85-75.89
117397042007.08.07 08:32sell0.10eurusd1.38010.00001.37762007.08.07 16:121.37760.000.000.0025.00
117409752007.08.07 09:30sell0.10gbpusd2.03060.00002.02812007.08.07 10:202.02810.000.000.0025.00
117802632007.08.08 04:30sell0.10gbpusd2.02120.00002.01872007.08.08 09:122.01870.000.000.0025.00
117802702007.08.08 04:30sell0.10usdchf1.19600.00001.19352007.08.08 15:261.19350.000.000.0020.95
117824062007.08.08 06:30buy0.10usdcad1.05510.00001.05762007.08.09 00:001.04840.000.000.49-63.91
117828082007.08.08 07:04sell0.10gbpusd2.02160.00002.01912007.08.08 09:112.01910.000.000.0025.00
117840352007.08.08 08:31sell0.10eurusd1.37500.00001.37252007.08.08 09:171.37250.000.000.0025.00
117937362007.08.08 12:31sell0.10usdchf1.19600.00001.19352007.08.08 15:261.19350.000.000.0020.95
118136252007.08.08 20:30buy0.10usdcad1.05020.00001.05272007.08.09 00:001.04840.000.000.49-17.17
118143912007.08.08 21:00sell0.10eurusd1.38020.00001.37772007.08.09 09:571.37770.000.000.6625.00
118157172007.08.08 22:00sell0.10gbpusd2.03620.00002.03372007.08.09 09:562.03370.000.00-1.1725.00
118168682007.08.08 22:30sell0.10usdchf1.19400.00001.19152007.08.13 00:061.19910.000.00-3.21-42.53
118250552007.08.09 07:01sell0.10usdchf1.19580.00001.19332007.08.09 11:211.19330.000.000.0020.95
118265702007.08.09 08:32sell0.10gbpusd2.03660.00002.03412007.08.09 09:562.03410.000.000.0025.00
118301992007.08.09 10:00sell0.10gbpusd2.03340.00002.03092007.08.09 13:022.03090.000.000.0025.00
118302182007.08.09 10:00sell0.10eurusd1.37850.00001.37602007.08.09 10:041.37600.000.000.0025.00
118714922007.08.09 20:30sell0.10gbpusd2.02380.00002.02132007.08.10 03:382.02130.000.00-0.3925.00
118747972007.08.09 21:32sell0.10usdchf1.19620.00001.19372007.08.10 09:591.19370.000.00-0.6420.94
118786512007.08.09 22:31sell0.10usdcad1.05610.00001.05362007.08.10 12:091.05360.000.00-0.6323.74
119000262007.08.10 08:00buy0.10usdjpy118.130.00118.382007.08.10 19:16118.380.000.000.0021.12
119024962007.08.10 09:01sell0.10usdchf1.19680.00001.19432007.08.10 09:581.19430.000.000.0020.93
119038692007.08.10 09:30buy0.10usdjpy118.130.00118.382007.08.10 19:16118.380.000.000.0021.12
119073372007.08.10 10:30sell0.10usdcad1.05740.00001.05492007.08.10 12:091.05490.000.000.0023.71
119123792007.08.10 12:30buy0.10usdjpy118.150.00118.402007.08.10 19:16118.400.000.000.0021.12
119146542007.08.10 13:30sell0.10gbpusd2.01870.00002.01622007.08.10 14:032.01620.000.000.0025.00
119584762007.08.13 07:30sell0.10gbpusd2.02270.00002.02022007.08.13 10:112.02020.000.000.0025.00
119596672007.08.13 08:30sell0.10eurusd1.36930.00001.36682007.08.13 10:081.36680.000.000.0025.00
119611972007.08.13 09:30sell0.10audusd0.84740.00000.84492007.08.13 10:070.84490.000.000.0025.00
  0.00 0.00 -12.10 360.02
Closed P/L: 347.92
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
119210612007.08.10 15:00sell0.10audusd0.84110.00000.8386 0.84190.000.00-0.35-8.00
119163252007.08.10 14:00sell0.10eurusd1.36580.00001.3633 1.36540.000.000.224.00
118235172007.08.09 05:00sell0.10usdcad1.04780.00001.0453 1.05610.000.00-1.27-78.59
118333982007.08.09 10:30sell0.10usdcad1.04800.00001.0455 1.05610.000.00-1.27-76.70
118680402007.08.09 19:30buy0.10usdjpy118.830.00119.08 118.160.000.001.26-56.70
119590462007.08.13 08:00buy0.10usdchf1.19930.00001.2018 1.19860.000.000.00-5.84
119611932007.08.13 09:30buy0.10usdjpy118.350.00118.60 118.160.000.000.00-16.08
  0.00 0.00 -1.41 -237.91
 Floating P/L: -239.32
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 347.92 Floating P/L: -239.32 Margin: 144.14
Balance: 902.92 Equity: 663.60 Free Margin: 519.46
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 635.74 Gross Loss: 287.82 Total Net Profit: 347.92
Profit Factor: 2.21 Expected Payoff: 10.87  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 207.72 (20.06%) Relative Drawdown: 20.06% (207.72)
 
Total Trades: 32 Short Positions (won %): 25 (88.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 27 (84.38%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (15.63%)
Largest profit trade: 25.66 loss trade: -82.24
Average profit trade: 23.55 loss trade: -57.56
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (346.46) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-207.72)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 346.46 (15) consecutive loss (count): -207.72 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 3