|Account: 558368
|Name: Frozy
|Currency: USD
|2007 August 13, 12:35
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11735337
|2007.08.07 03:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0525
|0.0000
|1.0550
|2007.08.07 11:21
|1.0550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.69
|11735342
|2007.08.07 03:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1897
|0.0000
|1.1872
|2007.08.13 00:06
|1.1991
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.85
|-78.39
|11735694
|2007.08.07 03:52
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0525
|0.0000
|1.0550
|2007.08.07 11:21
|1.0550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.69
|11735749
|2007.08.07 03:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1900
|0.0000
|1.1875
|2007.08.13 00:31
|1.1991
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.85
|-75.89
|11739704
|2007.08.07 08:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3801
|0.0000
|1.3776
|2007.08.07 16:12
|1.3776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|11740975
|2007.08.07 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0306
|0.0000
|2.0281
|2007.08.07 10:20
|2.0281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|11780263
|2007.08.08 04:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0212
|0.0000
|2.0187
|2007.08.08 09:12
|2.0187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|11780270
|2007.08.08 04:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1960
|0.0000
|1.1935
|2007.08.08 15:26
|1.1935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.95
|11782406
|2007.08.08 06:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0551
|0.0000
|1.0576
|2007.08.09 00:00
|1.0484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|-63.91
|11782808
|2007.08.08 07:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0216
|0.0000
|2.0191
|2007.08.08 09:11
|2.0191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|11784035
|2007.08.08 08:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3750
|0.0000
|1.3725
|2007.08.08 09:17
|1.3725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|11793736
|2007.08.08 12:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1960
|0.0000
|1.1935
|2007.08.08 15:26
|1.1935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.95
|11813625
|2007.08.08 20:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0502
|0.0000
|1.0527
|2007.08.09 00:00
|1.0484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|-17.17
|11814391
|2007.08.08 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3802
|0.0000
|1.3777
|2007.08.09 09:57
|1.3777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|25.00
|11815717
|2007.08.08 22:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0362
|0.0000
|2.0337
|2007.08.09 09:56
|2.0337
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.17
|25.00
|11816868
|2007.08.08 22:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1940
|0.0000
|1.1915
|2007.08.13 00:06
|1.1991
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.21
|-42.53
|11825055
|2007.08.09 07:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1958
|0.0000
|1.1933
|2007.08.09 11:21
|1.1933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.95
|11826570
|2007.08.09 08:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0366
|0.0000
|2.0341
|2007.08.09 09:56
|2.0341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|11830199
|2007.08.09 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0334
|0.0000
|2.0309
|2007.08.09 13:02
|2.0309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|11830218
|2007.08.09 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3785
|0.0000
|1.3760
|2007.08.09 10:04
|1.3760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|11871492
|2007.08.09 20:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0238
|0.0000
|2.0213
|2007.08.10 03:38
|2.0213
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|25.00
|11874797
|2007.08.09 21:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1962
|0.0000
|1.1937
|2007.08.10 09:59
|1.1937
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|20.94
|11878651
|2007.08.09 22:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0561
|0.0000
|1.0536
|2007.08.10 12:09
|1.0536
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.63
|23.74
|11900026
|2007.08.10 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.13
|0.00
|118.38
|2007.08.10 19:16
|118.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.12
|11902496
|2007.08.10 09:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1968
|0.0000
|1.1943
|2007.08.10 09:58
|1.1943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.93
|11903869
|2007.08.10 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.13
|0.00
|118.38
|2007.08.10 19:16
|118.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.12
|11907337
|2007.08.10 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0574
|0.0000
|1.0549
|2007.08.10 12:09
|1.0549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.71
|11912379
|2007.08.10 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.15
|0.00
|118.40
|2007.08.10 19:16
|118.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.12
|11914654
|2007.08.10 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0187
|0.0000
|2.0162
|2007.08.10 14:03
|2.0162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|11958476
|2007.08.13 07:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0227
|0.0000
|2.0202
|2007.08.13 10:11
|2.0202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|11959667
|2007.08.13 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3693
|0.0000
|1.3668
|2007.08.13 10:08
|1.3668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|11961197
|2007.08.13 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8474
|0.0000
|0.8449
|2007.08.13 10:07
|0.8449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.10
|360.02
|Closed P/L:
|347.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11921061
|2007.08.10 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8411
|0.0000
|0.8386
|0.8419
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-8.00
|11916325
|2007.08.10 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3658
|0.0000
|1.3633
|1.3654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|4.00
|11823517
|2007.08.09 05:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0478
|0.0000
|1.0453
|1.0561
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.27
|-78.59
|11833398
|2007.08.09 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0480
|0.0000
|1.0455
|1.0561
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.27
|-76.70
|11868040
|2007.08.09 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.83
|0.00
|119.08
|118.16
|0.00
|0.00
|1.26
|-56.70
|11959046
|2007.08.13 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1993
|0.0000
|1.2018
|1.1986
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.84
|11961193
|2007.08.13 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.35
|0.00
|118.60
|118.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.41
|-237.91
|Floating P/L:
|-239.32
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|347.92
|Floating P/L:
|-239.32
|Margin:
|144.14
|Balance:
|902.92
|Equity:
|663.60
|Free Margin:
|519.46
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|635.74
|Gross Loss:
|287.82
|Total Net Profit:
|347.92
|Profit Factor:
|2.21
|Expected Payoff:
|10.87
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|207.72 (20.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|20.06% (207.72)
|Total Trades:
|32
|Short Positions (won %):
|25 (88.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|27 (84.38%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (15.63%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|25.66
|loss trade:
|-82.24
|Average
|profit trade:
|23.55
|loss trade:
|-57.56
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (346.46)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-207.72)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|346.46 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-207.72 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|3