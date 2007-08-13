FXDD

Account: 901397 Name: msm Currency: USD 2007 August 17, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
106790652007.08.13 10:30buy0.10eurusd1.36611.26611.36932007.08.14 10:541.35700.000.00-0.79-91.00
 102DeMarker Buy [stopout]
106790622007.08.13 10:30buy0.10eurusd1.36611.26611.36932007.08.14 10:541.35700.000.00-0.79-91.00
 71RSI Buy [stopout]
106884112007.08.13 13:29buy0.10eurusd1.36581.26581.36902007.08.14 10:541.35700.000.00-0.79-88.00
 82STOCH Buy [stopout]
106895922007.08.13 14:00buy0.10eurusd1.36521.26521.36842007.08.14 10:541.35700.000.00-0.79-82.00
 92WPR Buy [stopout]
106980472007.08.13 17:01buy0.20eurusd1.36391.26391.36712007.08.14 10:541.35700.000.00-1.58-138.00
 71RSI Buy [stopout]
106980592007.08.13 17:01buy0.20eurusd1.36391.26391.36712007.08.14 10:541.35700.000.00-1.58-138.00
 102DeMarker Buy [stopout]
106984402007.08.13 17:06buy0.20eurusd1.36351.26351.36672007.08.14 10:541.35700.000.00-1.58-130.00
 82STOCH Buy [stopout]
106985392007.08.13 17:06buy0.20eurusd1.36291.26291.36612007.08.14 10:541.35700.000.00-1.58-118.00
 92WPR Buy [stopout]
107010642007.08.13 17:54buy0.40eurusd1.36141.26141.36462007.08.14 10:541.35700.000.00-3.16-176.00
 71so: 98.7%/3493.9/3538.3 [stopou
107010662007.08.13 17:54buy0.40eurusd1.36141.26141.36462007.08.14 10:541.35700.000.00-3.16-176.00
 102DeMarker Buy [stopout]
107012452007.08.13 17:55buy0.40eurusd1.36121.26121.36442007.08.14 10:541.35700.000.00-3.16-168.00
 82STOCH Buy [stopout]
107078932007.08.13 23:13buy0.40eurusd1.36061.26061.36382007.08.14 10:541.35700.000.00-3.16-144.00
 92WPR Buy [stopout]
107264812007.08.14 10:43buy0.80eurusd1.35911.25911.36232007.08.14 10:541.35700.000.000.00-168.00
 102DeMarker Buy [stopout]
107264792007.08.14 10:43buy0.80eurusd1.35911.25911.36232007.08.14 10:541.35700.000.000.00-168.00
 71RSI Buy [stopout]
107267022007.08.14 10:48buy0.80eurusd1.35891.25891.36212007.08.14 10:541.35700.000.000.00-152.00
 82STOCH Buy [stopout]
107279212007.08.14 11:00buy0.10eurusd1.35691.25691.36012007.08.15 08:361.34910.000.00-0.78-78.00
 71RSI Buy [stopout]
107279692007.08.14 11:01buy0.10eurusd1.35701.25701.36022007.08.15 08:361.34910.000.00-0.78-79.00
 92WPR Buy [stopout]
107330872007.08.14 13:00buy0.10eurusd1.35881.25881.36202007.08.15 08:361.34910.000.00-0.78-97.00
 82STOCH Buy [stopout]
107473672007.08.14 20:47buy0.20eurusd1.35651.25651.35972007.08.15 08:361.34910.000.00-1.57-148.00
 82STOCH Buy [stopout]
107478482007.08.14 20:55buy0.20eurusd1.35431.25431.35752007.08.15 08:361.34910.000.00-1.57-104.00
 92WPR Buy [stopout]
107478452007.08.14 20:55buy0.20eurusd1.35431.25431.35752007.08.15 08:361.34910.000.00-1.57-104.00
 71RSI Buy [stopout]
107478672007.08.14 20:55buy0.40eurusd1.35411.25411.35732007.08.15 08:361.34910.000.00-3.14-200.00
 82STOCH Buy [stopout]
107500352007.08.14 23:00buy0.10eurusd1.35381.25381.35702007.08.15 08:361.34910.000.00-0.78-47.00
 102DeMarker Buy [stopout]
107581172007.08.15 06:22buy0.40eurusd1.35201.25201.35522007.08.15 08:361.34910.000.000.00-116.00
 71RSI Buy [stopout]
107581192007.08.15 06:22buy0.40eurusd1.35201.25201.35522007.08.15 08:361.34910.000.000.00-116.00
 92WPR Buy [stopout]
107586292007.08.15 06:44buy0.80eurusd1.35181.25181.35502007.08.15 08:361.34910.000.000.00-216.00
 82so: 98.4%/2129.9/2165.3 [stopou
107600092007.08.15 07:22buy0.20eurusd1.35151.25151.35472007.08.15 08:361.34910.000.000.00-48.00
 102DeMarker Buy [stopout]
107629742007.08.15 08:36buy0.10eurusd1.34931.24931.35252007.08.15 16:561.34920.000.000.00-1.00
 102DeMarker Buy
107636472007.08.15 08:53buy0.10eurusd1.34891.24891.35212007.08.15 16:561.34970.000.000.008.00
 82STOCH Buy
107636502007.08.15 08:53buy0.10eurusd1.34901.24901.35222007.08.15 16:561.34950.000.000.005.00
 92WPR Buy
107638292007.08.15 09:00buy0.10eurusd1.34871.24871.35192007.08.15 16:561.34960.000.000.009.00
 71RSI Buy
107752952007.08.15 14:36buy0.20eurusd1.34701.24701.35022007.08.15 16:561.34960.000.000.0052.00
 102DeMarker Buy
107819082007.08.15 15:53buy0.20eurusd1.34671.24671.34992007.08.15 16:561.34960.000.000.0058.00
 92WPR Buy
107820332007.08.15 15:54buy0.20eurusd1.34651.24651.34972007.08.15 16:561.34960.000.000.0062.00
 82STOCH Buy
107820362007.08.15 15:54buy0.20eurusd1.34631.24631.34952007.08.15 16:561.34950.000.000.0064.00
 71RSI Buy[tp]
107883192007.08.15 16:57buy0.10eurusd1.35001.25001.35322007.08.16 00:351.34190.000.00-2.34-81.00
 92WPR Buy [stopout]
107883222007.08.15 16:57buy0.10eurusd1.35001.25001.35322007.08.16 00:351.34190.000.00-2.34-81.00
 82STOCH Buy [stopout]
107889642007.08.15 16:59buy0.20eurusd1.34771.24771.35092007.08.16 00:351.34190.000.00-4.68-116.00
 92WPR Buy [stopout]
107889652007.08.15 16:59buy0.20eurusd1.34771.24771.35092007.08.16 00:351.34190.000.00-4.68-116.00
 82STOCH Buy [stopout]
108001212007.08.15 22:24buy0.40eurusd1.34541.24541.34862007.08.16 00:351.34190.000.00-9.36-140.00
 82STOCH Buy [stopout]
108001192007.08.15 22:24buy0.40eurusd1.34541.24541.34862007.08.16 00:351.34190.000.00-9.36-140.00
 92so: 97.3%/1570.2/1614.2 [stopou
108028602007.08.16 00:19buy0.80eurusd1.34311.24311.34632007.08.16 00:351.34190.000.000.00-96.00
 92WPR Buy [stopout]
108032922007.08.16 00:30buy0.10eurusd1.34281.24281.34602007.08.16 00:351.34190.000.000.00-9.00
 71RSI Buy [stopout]
108033652007.08.16 00:33buy0.10eurusd1.34241.24241.34562007.08.16 00:351.34190.000.000.00-5.00
 102DeMarker Buy [stopout]
108035092007.08.16 00:35buy0.10eurusd1.34211.24211.34532007.08.16 07:301.34240.000.000.003.00
 102DeMarker Buy
108035142007.08.16 00:35buy0.10eurusd1.34241.24241.34562007.08.16 07:301.34240.000.000.000.00
 92WPR Buy
108037122007.08.16 00:40buy0.10eurusd1.34281.24281.34602007.08.16 07:301.34240.000.000.00-4.00
 71RSI Buy
108050022007.08.16 02:00buy0.10eurusd1.34291.24291.34612007.08.16 07:301.34240.000.000.00-5.00
 82STOCH Buy
108086862007.08.16 04:09buy0.20eurusd1.34061.24061.34382007.08.16 07:301.34240.000.000.0036.00
 82STOCH Buy
108088462007.08.16 04:11buy0.20eurusd1.34051.24051.34372007.08.16 07:301.34240.000.000.0038.00
 71RSI Buy
108089772007.08.16 04:13buy0.20eurusd1.34011.24011.34332007.08.16 07:301.34240.000.000.0046.00
 92WPR Buy
108131552007.08.16 06:11buy0.20eurusd1.33981.23981.34302007.08.16 07:301.34240.000.000.0052.00
 102DeMarker Buy
108193102007.08.16 07:31buy0.10eurusd1.34251.24251.34572007.08.16 13:501.34070.000.000.00-18.00
 82STOCH Buy
108388142007.08.16 13:14buy0.20eurusd1.34021.24021.34342007.08.16 13:501.34080.000.000.0012.00
 82STOCH Buy
108405862007.08.16 13:31buy0.10eurusd1.34021.24021.34342007.08.16 13:501.34080.000.000.006.00
 92WPR Buy
108418312007.08.16 13:35buy0.20eurusd1.33771.23771.34092007.08.16 13:501.34080.000.000.0062.00
 92WPR Buy
108418392007.08.16 13:35buy0.40eurusd1.33771.23771.34092007.08.16 13:501.34080.000.000.00124.00
 82STOCH Buy
108438782007.08.16 13:50buy0.10eurusd1.34091.24091.34412007.08.16 23:031.34180.000.000.009.00
 92WPR Buy
108491552007.08.16 15:29buy0.10eurusd1.34231.24231.34552007.08.17 10:311.34110.000.00-0.78-12.00
 82STOCH Buy
108585872007.08.16 18:20buy0.20eurusd1.34001.24001.34322007.08.17 02:561.34320.000.00-1.5664.00
 82STOCH Buy[tp]
108619032007.08.16 19:09buy0.20eurusd1.33861.23861.34182007.08.16 23:031.34180.000.000.0064.00
 92WPR Buy[tp]
108990172007.08.17 10:03buy0.20eurusd1.34001.24001.34322007.08.17 10:311.34090.000.000.0018.00
 82STOCH Buy
109002212007.08.17 10:08buy0.40eurusd1.33771.23771.34092007.08.17 10:311.34090.000.000.00128.00
 82STOCH Buy[tp]
109022932007.08.17 10:31buy0.10eurusd1.34121.24121.34442007.08.17 11:571.34440.000.000.0032.00
 82STOCH Buy[tp]
109081352007.08.17 11:57buy0.10eurusd1.34461.24461.34782007.08.17 14:221.34780.000.000.0032.00
 82STOCH Buy[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -68.19 -3 221.00
Closed P/L: -3 289.19
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -3 289.19 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 254.85 Equity: 2 254.85 Free Margin: 2 254.85
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 982.44 Gross Loss: 4 271.63 Total Net Profit: -3 289.19
Profit Factor: 0.23 Expected Payoff: -50.60  
Absolute Drawdown: 3 973.85 Maximal Drawdown: 3 973.85 (71.68%) Relative Drawdown: 71.68% (3 973.85)
 
Total Trades: 65 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 65 (36.92%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (36.92%) Loss trades (% of total): 41 (63.08%)
Largest profit trade: 128.00 loss trade: -216.00
Average profit trade: 40.94 loss trade: -104.19
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (485.44) consecutive losses ($): 27 (-3 414.09)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 485.44 (9) consecutive loss (count): -3 414.09 (27)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 7