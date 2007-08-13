|Account: 901397
|Name: msm
|Currency: USD
|2007 August 17, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10679065
|2007.08.13 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3661
|1.2661
|1.3693
|2007.08.14 10:54
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.79
|-91.00
|
|102
|DeMarker Buy [stopout]
|10679062
|2007.08.13 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3661
|1.2661
|1.3693
|2007.08.14 10:54
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.79
|-91.00
|
|71
|RSI Buy [stopout]
|10688411
|2007.08.13 13:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3658
|1.2658
|1.3690
|2007.08.14 10:54
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.79
|-88.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy [stopout]
|10689592
|2007.08.13 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3652
|1.2652
|1.3684
|2007.08.14 10:54
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.79
|-82.00
|
|92
|WPR Buy [stopout]
|10698047
|2007.08.13 17:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3639
|1.2639
|1.3671
|2007.08.14 10:54
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.58
|-138.00
|
|71
|RSI Buy [stopout]
|10698059
|2007.08.13 17:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3639
|1.2639
|1.3671
|2007.08.14 10:54
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.58
|-138.00
|
|102
|DeMarker Buy [stopout]
|10698440
|2007.08.13 17:06
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3635
|1.2635
|1.3667
|2007.08.14 10:54
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.58
|-130.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy [stopout]
|10698539
|2007.08.13 17:06
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3629
|1.2629
|1.3661
|2007.08.14 10:54
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.58
|-118.00
|
|92
|WPR Buy [stopout]
|10701064
|2007.08.13 17:54
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3614
|1.2614
|1.3646
|2007.08.14 10:54
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.16
|-176.00
|
|71
|so: 98.7%/3493.9/3538.3 [stopou
|10701066
|2007.08.13 17:54
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3614
|1.2614
|1.3646
|2007.08.14 10:54
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.16
|-176.00
|
|102
|DeMarker Buy [stopout]
|10701245
|2007.08.13 17:55
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3612
|1.2612
|1.3644
|2007.08.14 10:54
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.16
|-168.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy [stopout]
|10707893
|2007.08.13 23:13
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3606
|1.2606
|1.3638
|2007.08.14 10:54
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.16
|-144.00
|
|92
|WPR Buy [stopout]
|10726481
|2007.08.14 10:43
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3591
|1.2591
|1.3623
|2007.08.14 10:54
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-168.00
|
|102
|DeMarker Buy [stopout]
|10726479
|2007.08.14 10:43
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3591
|1.2591
|1.3623
|2007.08.14 10:54
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-168.00
|
|71
|RSI Buy [stopout]
|10726702
|2007.08.14 10:48
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3589
|1.2589
|1.3621
|2007.08.14 10:54
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-152.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy [stopout]
|10727921
|2007.08.14 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3569
|1.2569
|1.3601
|2007.08.15 08:36
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|-78.00
|
|71
|RSI Buy [stopout]
|10727969
|2007.08.14 11:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3570
|1.2570
|1.3602
|2007.08.15 08:36
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|-79.00
|
|92
|WPR Buy [stopout]
|10733087
|2007.08.14 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3588
|1.2588
|1.3620
|2007.08.15 08:36
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|-97.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy [stopout]
|10747367
|2007.08.14 20:47
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3565
|1.2565
|1.3597
|2007.08.15 08:36
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.57
|-148.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy [stopout]
|10747848
|2007.08.14 20:55
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3543
|1.2543
|1.3575
|2007.08.15 08:36
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.57
|-104.00
|
|92
|WPR Buy [stopout]
|10747845
|2007.08.14 20:55
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3543
|1.2543
|1.3575
|2007.08.15 08:36
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.57
|-104.00
|
|71
|RSI Buy [stopout]
|10747867
|2007.08.14 20:55
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3541
|1.2541
|1.3573
|2007.08.15 08:36
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.14
|-200.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy [stopout]
|10750035
|2007.08.14 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3538
|1.2538
|1.3570
|2007.08.15 08:36
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|-47.00
|
|102
|DeMarker Buy [stopout]
|10758117
|2007.08.15 06:22
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3520
|1.2520
|1.3552
|2007.08.15 08:36
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-116.00
|
|71
|RSI Buy [stopout]
|10758119
|2007.08.15 06:22
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3520
|1.2520
|1.3552
|2007.08.15 08:36
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-116.00
|
|92
|WPR Buy [stopout]
|10758629
|2007.08.15 06:44
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3518
|1.2518
|1.3550
|2007.08.15 08:36
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-216.00
|
|82
|so: 98.4%/2129.9/2165.3 [stopou
|10760009
|2007.08.15 07:22
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3515
|1.2515
|1.3547
|2007.08.15 08:36
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|
|102
|DeMarker Buy [stopout]
|10762974
|2007.08.15 08:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3493
|1.2493
|1.3525
|2007.08.15 16:56
|1.3492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|
|102
|DeMarker Buy
|10763647
|2007.08.15 08:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3489
|1.2489
|1.3521
|2007.08.15 16:56
|1.3497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy
|10763650
|2007.08.15 08:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3490
|1.2490
|1.3522
|2007.08.15 16:56
|1.3495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|92
|WPR Buy
|10763829
|2007.08.15 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3487
|1.2487
|1.3519
|2007.08.15 16:56
|1.3496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|
|71
|RSI Buy
|10775295
|2007.08.15 14:36
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3470
|1.2470
|1.3502
|2007.08.15 16:56
|1.3496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|
|102
|DeMarker Buy
|10781908
|2007.08.15 15:53
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3467
|1.2467
|1.3499
|2007.08.15 16:56
|1.3496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|
|92
|WPR Buy
|10782033
|2007.08.15 15:54
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3465
|1.2465
|1.3497
|2007.08.15 16:56
|1.3496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy
|10782036
|2007.08.15 15:54
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3463
|1.2463
|1.3495
|2007.08.15 16:56
|1.3495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|
|71
|RSI Buy[tp]
|10788319
|2007.08.15 16:57
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3500
|1.2500
|1.3532
|2007.08.16 00:35
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.34
|-81.00
|
|92
|WPR Buy [stopout]
|10788322
|2007.08.15 16:57
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3500
|1.2500
|1.3532
|2007.08.16 00:35
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.34
|-81.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy [stopout]
|10788964
|2007.08.15 16:59
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3477
|1.2477
|1.3509
|2007.08.16 00:35
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.68
|-116.00
|
|92
|WPR Buy [stopout]
|10788965
|2007.08.15 16:59
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3477
|1.2477
|1.3509
|2007.08.16 00:35
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.68
|-116.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy [stopout]
|10800121
|2007.08.15 22:24
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3454
|1.2454
|1.3486
|2007.08.16 00:35
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.36
|-140.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy [stopout]
|10800119
|2007.08.15 22:24
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3454
|1.2454
|1.3486
|2007.08.16 00:35
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.36
|-140.00
|
|92
|so: 97.3%/1570.2/1614.2 [stopou
|10802860
|2007.08.16 00:19
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3431
|1.2431
|1.3463
|2007.08.16 00:35
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.00
|
|92
|WPR Buy [stopout]
|10803292
|2007.08.16 00:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3428
|1.2428
|1.3460
|2007.08.16 00:35
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|
|71
|RSI Buy [stopout]
|10803365
|2007.08.16 00:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3424
|1.2424
|1.3456
|2007.08.16 00:35
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|
|102
|DeMarker Buy [stopout]
|10803509
|2007.08.16 00:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3421
|1.2421
|1.3453
|2007.08.16 07:30
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|
|102
|DeMarker Buy
|10803514
|2007.08.16 00:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3424
|1.2424
|1.3456
|2007.08.16 07:30
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|92
|WPR Buy
|10803712
|2007.08.16 00:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3428
|1.2428
|1.3460
|2007.08.16 07:30
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|
|71
|RSI Buy
|10805002
|2007.08.16 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3429
|1.2429
|1.3461
|2007.08.16 07:30
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy
|10808686
|2007.08.16 04:09
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3406
|1.2406
|1.3438
|2007.08.16 07:30
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy
|10808846
|2007.08.16 04:11
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3405
|1.2405
|1.3437
|2007.08.16 07:30
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|
|71
|RSI Buy
|10808977
|2007.08.16 04:13
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3401
|1.2401
|1.3433
|2007.08.16 07:30
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|
|92
|WPR Buy
|10813155
|2007.08.16 06:11
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3398
|1.2398
|1.3430
|2007.08.16 07:30
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|
|102
|DeMarker Buy
|10819310
|2007.08.16 07:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3425
|1.2425
|1.3457
|2007.08.16 13:50
|1.3407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy
|10838814
|2007.08.16 13:14
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3402
|1.2402
|1.3434
|2007.08.16 13:50
|1.3408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy
|10840586
|2007.08.16 13:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3402
|1.2402
|1.3434
|2007.08.16 13:50
|1.3408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|92
|WPR Buy
|10841831
|2007.08.16 13:35
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3377
|1.2377
|1.3409
|2007.08.16 13:50
|1.3408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.00
|
|92
|WPR Buy
|10841839
|2007.08.16 13:35
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3377
|1.2377
|1.3409
|2007.08.16 13:50
|1.3408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|124.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy
|10843878
|2007.08.16 13:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3409
|1.2409
|1.3441
|2007.08.16 23:03
|1.3418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|
|92
|WPR Buy
|10849155
|2007.08.16 15:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3423
|1.2423
|1.3455
|2007.08.17 10:31
|1.3411
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|-12.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy
|10858587
|2007.08.16 18:20
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3400
|1.2400
|1.3432
|2007.08.17 02:56
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.56
|64.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy[tp]
|10861903
|2007.08.16 19:09
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3386
|1.2386
|1.3418
|2007.08.16 23:03
|1.3418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|
|92
|WPR Buy[tp]
|10899017
|2007.08.17 10:03
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3400
|1.2400
|1.3432
|2007.08.17 10:31
|1.3409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy
|10900221
|2007.08.17 10:08
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3377
|1.2377
|1.3409
|2007.08.17 10:31
|1.3409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy[tp]
|10902293
|2007.08.17 10:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3412
|1.2412
|1.3444
|2007.08.17 11:57
|1.3444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy[tp]
|10908135
|2007.08.17 11:57
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3446
|1.2446
|1.3478
|2007.08.17 14:22
|1.3478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|
|82
|STOCH Buy[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.19
|-3 221.00
|Closed P/L:
|-3 289.19
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-3 289.19
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 254.85
|Equity:
|2 254.85
|Free Margin:
|2 254.85
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|982.44
|Gross Loss:
|4 271.63
|Total Net Profit:
|-3 289.19
|Profit Factor:
|0.23
|Expected Payoff:
|-50.60
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|3 973.85
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3 973.85 (71.68%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|71.68% (3 973.85)
|
|Total Trades:
|65
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|65 (36.92%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|24 (36.92%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|41 (63.08%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|128.00
|loss trade:
|-216.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|40.94
|loss trade:
|-104.19
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (485.44)
|consecutive losses ($):
|27 (-3 414.09)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|485.44 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3 414.09 (27)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|7