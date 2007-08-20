FXDD

Account: 928992 Name: email Currency: USD 2007 August 20, 18:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
109615632007.08.20 09:00buy1.00usdchf1.20701.20551.21672007.08.20 16:481.20550.000.000.00-124.43
  [sl]
109603492007.08.20 08:11buy1.00gbpusd1.98241.98272.00762007.08.20 18:001.98550.000.000.00310.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 185.57
Closed P/L: 185.57
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
109833492007.08.20 17:00sell1.00eurchf1.62511.62921.6108 1.62650.000.000.00-115.97
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -115.97
 Floating P/L: -115.97
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 185.57 Floating P/L: -115.97 Margin: 1 347.75
Balance: 10 315.57 Equity: 10 199.60 Free Margin: 8 851.85