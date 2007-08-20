FXDD
|Account: 928992
|Name: email
|Currency: USD
|2007 August 20, 18:31
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10961563
|2007.08.20 09:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2070
|1.2055
|1.2167
|2007.08.20 16:48
|1.2055
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-124.43
|
|
|[sl]
|10960349
|2007.08.20 08:11
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9824
|1.9827
|2.0076
|2007.08.20 18:00
|1.9855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|310.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|185.57
|Closed P/L:
|185.57
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10983349
|2007.08.20 17:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.6251
|1.6292
|1.6108
|
|1.6265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-115.97
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-115.97
|
|Floating P/L:
|-115.97
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|185.57
|Floating P/L:
|-115.97
|Margin:
|1 347.75
|Balance:
|10 315.57
|Equity:
|10 199.60
|Free Margin:
|8 851.85