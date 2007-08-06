Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1566828
|Name: Rick
|Currency: USD
|2007 August 10, 19:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|46852847
|2007.08.06 12:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3816
|0.0000
|1.3806
|2007.08.06 13:44
|1.3806
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|46867043
|2007.08.06 13:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3804
|0.0000
|1.3794
|2007.08.06 14:14
|1.3794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|46874592
|2007.08.06 14:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3792
|0.0000
|1.3782
|2007.08.07 12:45
|1.3782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|10.00
|46878665
|2007.08.06 14:38
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3807
|1.3879
|1.3797
|2007.08.06 14:57
|1.3797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|46941859
|2007.08.06 23:16
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3807
|1.3879
|1.3797
|2007.08.07 01:46
|1.3797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|47021470
|2007.08.07 12:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3780
|0.0000
|1.3770
|2007.08.07 13:21
|1.3770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|47028912
|2007.08.07 13:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3768
|0.0000
|1.3758
|2007.08.07 13:26
|1.3758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|47032616
|2007.08.07 13:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3756
|0.0000
|1.3746
|2007.08.07 15:53
|1.3746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|47037316
|2007.08.07 13:47
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3771
|1.3843
|1.3761
|2007.08.07 14:27
|1.3761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|47051003
|2007.08.07 15:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3744
|0.0000
|1.3734
|2007.08.08 06:15
|1.3734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|10.00
|47078251
|2007.08.07 18:31
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3760
|1.3832
|1.3750
|2007.08.07 19:36
|1.3750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|47143735
|2007.08.08 06:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3732
|0.0000
|1.3722
|2007.08.08 06:17
|1.3722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|47145092
|2007.08.08 06:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3722
|0.0000
|1.3712
|2007.08.08 14:00
|1.3819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-97.00
|47157991
|2007.08.08 07:46
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3738
|1.3810
|1.3728
|2007.08.08 12:40
|1.3810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-288.00
|47168586
|2007.08.08 08:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3753
|1.3795
|1.3741
|2007.08.08 12:12
|1.3795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.00
|47223954
|2007.08.08 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3820
|0.0000
|1.3830
|2007.08.09 08:00
|1.3774
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.82
|-46.00
|47234077
|2007.08.08 14:32
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3804
|1.3732
|1.3814
|2007.08.08 14:58
|1.3814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|47245685
|2007.08.08 16:12
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3804
|1.3732
|1.3814
|2007.08.09 06:11
|1.3814
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.26
|40.00
|47339070
|2007.08.09 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3773
|0.0000
|1.3763
|2007.08.09 09:45
|1.3763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|47357559
|2007.08.09 09:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3761
|0.0000
|1.3751
|2007.08.09 10:04
|1.3751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|47365254
|2007.08.09 10:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3749
|0.0000
|1.3739
|2007.08.09 10:30
|1.3739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|47372731
|2007.08.09 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3737
|0.0000
|1.3727
|2007.08.09 11:33
|1.3727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|47392757
|2007.08.09 11:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3725
|0.0000
|1.3715
|2007.08.09 12:26
|1.3715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|47405262
|2007.08.09 12:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3713
|0.0000
|1.3703
|2007.08.09 12:41
|1.3703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|47413375
|2007.08.09 12:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3701
|0.0000
|1.3691
|2007.08.09 12:43
|1.3691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|47416775
|2007.08.09 12:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3689
|0.0000
|1.3679
|2007.08.09 12:57
|1.3679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|47426163
|2007.08.09 12:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3677
|0.0000
|1.3667
|2007.08.09 12:59
|1.3667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|47429407
|2007.08.09 12:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3665
|0.0000
|1.3655
|2007.08.10 05:36
|1.3655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|10.00
|47443820
|2007.08.09 13:25
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3680
|1.3752
|1.3670
|2007.08.09 23:29
|1.3670
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|40.00
|47449352
|2007.08.09 13:41
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3696
|1.3738
|1.3684
|2007.08.09 19:02
|1.3684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|47581954
|2007.08.10 05:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3652
|0.0000
|1.3642
|2007.08.10 10:00
|1.3694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|47590635
|2007.08.10 06:00
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3667
|1.3739
|1.3657
|2007.08.10 10:00
|1.3693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-104.00
|47603949
|2007.08.10 06:46
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3682
|1.3724
|1.3670
|2007.08.10 10:00
|1.3693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|47647913
|2007.08.10 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3693
|0.0000
|1.3703
|2007.08.10 16:19
|1.3703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|47652609
|2007.08.10 10:23
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3678
|1.3606
|1.3688
|2007.08.10 13:15
|1.3688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|47660342
|2007.08.10 10:52
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3662
|1.3620
|1.3674
|2007.08.10 12:23
|1.3674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|47752980
|2007.08.10 16:26
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3690
|1.3618
|1.3700
|2007.08.10 17:10
|1.3700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.30
|-85.00
|Closed P/L:
|-90.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|47745381
|2007.08.10 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3705
|0.0000
|1.3715
|
|1.3693
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|-12.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|-12.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-12.61
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-90.30
|Floating P/L:
|-12.61
|Margin:
|50.00
|Balance:
|2 721.92
|Equity:
|2 709.31
|Free Margin:
|2 659.31