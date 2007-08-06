Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1566828 Name: Rick Currency: USD 2007 August 10, 19:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
468528472007.08.06 12:01sell0.10eurusd1.38160.00001.38062007.08.06 13:441.38060.000.000.0010.00
468670432007.08.06 13:44sell0.10eurusd1.38040.00001.37942007.08.06 14:141.37940.000.000.0010.00
468745922007.08.06 14:14sell0.10eurusd1.37920.00001.37822007.08.07 12:451.37820.000.000.5410.00
468786652007.08.06 14:38sell0.40eurusd1.38071.38791.37972007.08.06 14:571.37970.000.000.0040.00
469418592007.08.06 23:16sell0.40eurusd1.38071.38791.37972007.08.07 01:461.37970.000.000.0040.00
470214702007.08.07 12:45sell0.10eurusd1.37800.00001.37702007.08.07 13:211.37700.000.000.0010.00
470289122007.08.07 13:21sell0.10eurusd1.37680.00001.37582007.08.07 13:261.37580.000.000.0010.00
470326162007.08.07 13:26sell0.10eurusd1.37560.00001.37462007.08.07 15:531.37460.000.000.0010.00
470373162007.08.07 13:47sell0.40eurusd1.37711.38431.37612007.08.07 14:271.37610.000.000.0040.00
470510032007.08.07 15:53sell0.10eurusd1.37440.00001.37342007.08.08 06:151.37340.000.000.5410.00
470782512007.08.07 18:31sell0.40eurusd1.37601.38321.37502007.08.07 19:361.37500.000.000.0040.00
471437352007.08.08 06:15sell0.10eurusd1.37320.00001.37222007.08.08 06:171.37220.000.000.0010.00
471450922007.08.08 06:17sell0.10eurusd1.37220.00001.37122007.08.08 14:001.38190.000.000.00-97.00
471579912007.08.08 07:46sell0.40eurusd1.37381.38101.37282007.08.08 12:401.38100.000.000.00-288.00
471685862007.08.08 08:35sell0.20eurusd1.37531.37951.37412007.08.08 12:121.37950.000.000.00-84.00
472239542007.08.08 14:00buy0.10eurusd1.38200.00001.38302007.08.09 08:001.37740.000.00-1.82-46.00
472340772007.08.08 14:32buy0.40eurusd1.38041.37321.38142007.08.08 14:581.38140.000.000.0040.00
472456852007.08.08 16:12buy0.40eurusd1.38041.37321.38142007.08.09 06:111.38140.000.00-7.2640.00
473390702007.08.09 08:00sell0.10eurusd1.37730.00001.37632007.08.09 09:451.37630.000.000.0010.00
473575592007.08.09 09:45sell0.10eurusd1.37610.00001.37512007.08.09 10:041.37510.000.000.0010.00
473652542007.08.09 10:04sell0.10eurusd1.37490.00001.37392007.08.09 10:301.37390.000.000.0010.00
473727312007.08.09 10:30sell0.10eurusd1.37370.00001.37272007.08.09 11:331.37270.000.000.0010.00
473927572007.08.09 11:33sell0.10eurusd1.37250.00001.37152007.08.09 12:261.37150.000.000.0010.00
474052622007.08.09 12:26sell0.10eurusd1.37130.00001.37032007.08.09 12:411.37030.000.000.0010.00
474133752007.08.09 12:41sell0.10eurusd1.37010.00001.36912007.08.09 12:431.36910.000.000.0010.00
474167752007.08.09 12:43sell0.10eurusd1.36890.00001.36792007.08.09 12:571.36790.000.000.0010.00
474261632007.08.09 12:57sell0.10eurusd1.36770.00001.36672007.08.09 12:591.36670.000.000.0010.00
474294072007.08.09 12:59sell0.10eurusd1.36650.00001.36552007.08.10 05:361.36550.000.000.5410.00
474438202007.08.09 13:25sell0.40eurusd1.36801.37521.36702007.08.09 23:291.36700.000.002.1640.00
474493522007.08.09 13:41sell0.20eurusd1.36961.37381.36842007.08.09 19:021.36840.000.000.0024.00
475819542007.08.10 05:36sell0.10eurusd1.36520.00001.36422007.08.10 10:001.36940.000.000.00-42.00
475906352007.08.10 06:00sell0.40eurusd1.36671.37391.36572007.08.10 10:001.36930.000.000.00-104.00
476039492007.08.10 06:46sell0.20eurusd1.36821.37241.36702007.08.10 10:001.36930.000.000.00-22.00
476479132007.08.10 10:00buy0.10eurusd1.36930.00001.37032007.08.10 16:191.37030.000.000.0010.00
476526092007.08.10 10:23buy0.40eurusd1.36781.36061.36882007.08.10 13:151.36880.000.000.0040.00
476603422007.08.10 10:52buy0.20eurusd1.36621.36201.36742007.08.10 12:231.36740.000.000.0024.00
477529802007.08.10 16:26buy0.40eurusd1.36901.36181.37002007.08.10 17:101.37000.000.000.0040.00
  0.00 0.00 -5.30 -85.00
Closed P/L: -90.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
477453812007.08.10 16:20buy0.10eurusd1.37050.00001.3715 1.36930.000.00-0.61-12.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.61 -12.00
 Floating P/L: -12.61
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -90.30 Floating P/L: -12.61 Margin: 50.00
Balance: 2 721.92 Equity: 2 709.31 Free Margin: 2 659.31