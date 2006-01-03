Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 137872Name: 16_16_16_162006.02.09 03:00 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12585729200506102006.01.03 18:00sell0.10usdjpy116.34118.34114.342006.01.04 04:02115.8252.00
22654961200506102006.01.06 15:00sell0.10usdjpy114.84116.84112.842006.01.09 02:00113.82102.00
32946562200506102006.01.25 23:00buy0.10usdjpy115.87113.87117.872006.01.26 08:00115.68-19.00
42963773200506102006.01.26 20:00buy0.10usdjpy116.39114.39118.392006.01.27 17:00116.9556.00
53057303200506102006.02.01 19:00buy0.10usdjpy118.02116.02120.022006.02.02 08:00118.4543.00
63095923200506102006.02.03 16:00buy0.10usdjpy119.32117.32121.322006.02.06 00:00118.88-44.00
73135170200506102006.02.07 10:00sell0.10usdjpy118.19120.19116.192006.02.08 01:00117.7049.00
239.00
 
Summary P/L:239.00
 
Winning trades:(5) 302.00
Losing trades:(2) -63.00
Max summary P/L:239.00
Largest winning trade:102.00
Largest losing trade:-44.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (154.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-44.00)
Max consecutive profit:154.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:-44.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:44.00 (0.43%)
Profit factor:4.79
Avg. profit factor:1.92
Risk factor:5.43
 
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