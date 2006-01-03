|A/C No: 137872
|Name: 16_16_16_16
|2006.02.09 03:00 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2585729
|20050610
|2006.01.03 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.34
|118.34
|114.34
|2006.01.04 04:02
|115.82
|52.00
|2
|2654961
|20050610
|2006.01.06 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.84
|116.84
|112.84
|2006.01.09 02:00
|113.82
|102.00
|3
|2946562
|20050610
|2006.01.25 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.87
|113.87
|117.87
|2006.01.26 08:00
|115.68
|-19.00
|4
|2963773
|20050610
|2006.01.26 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.39
|114.39
|118.39
|2006.01.27 17:00
|116.95
|56.00
|5
|3057303
|20050610
|2006.02.01 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.02
|116.02
|120.02
|2006.02.02 08:00
|118.45
|43.00
|6
|3095923
|20050610
|2006.02.03 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.32
|117.32
|121.32
|2006.02.06 00:00
|118.88
|-44.00
|7
|3135170
|20050610
|2006.02.07 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.19
|120.19
|116.19
|2006.02.08 01:00
|117.70
|49.00
|239.00
|Summary P/L:
|239.00
|Winning trades:
|(5) 302.00
|Losing trades:
|(2) -63.00
|Max summary P/L:
|239.00
|Largest winning trade:
|102.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-44.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (154.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-44.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|154.00 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-44.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|44.00 (0.43%)
|Profit factor:
|4.79
|Avg. profit factor:
|1.92
|Risk factor:
|5.43