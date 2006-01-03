Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 137872Name: 16_16_16_162006.02.09 03:01 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12580567200506102006.01.03 16:00sell0.10usdchf1.29911.31911.27912006.01.03 18:001.294546.00
22616333200506102006.01.04 19:00sell0.10usdchf1.27551.29551.25552006.01.05 08:001.2799-44.00
32679651200506102006.01.09 18:00buy0.10usdchf1.28001.26001.30002006.01.10 08:001.2790-10.00
42775974200506102006.01.13 21:00sell0.10usdchf1.27631.29631.25632006.01.17 02:001.2840-77.00
52878049200506102006.01.20 20:00sell0.10usdchf1.27761.29761.25762006.01.23 00:011.276016.00
63031363200506102006.01.31 19:00sell0.10usdchf1.27561.29561.25562006.02.01 11:021.2817-61.00
73093111200506102006.02.03 15:00buy0.10usdchf1.29581.27581.31582006.02.06 00:011.2935-23.00
-153.00
 
Summary P/L:-153.00
 
Winning trades:(2) 62.00
Losing trades:(5) -215.00
Max summary P/L:46.00
Largest winning trade:46.00
Largest losing trade:-77.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (46.00)
Max consecutive losers:3 (-131.00)
Max consecutive profit:46.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-131.00 (3)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:199.00 (1.98%)
Profit factor:0.29
Avg. profit factor:0.72
Risk factor:-0.77
 
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