|A/C No: 137872
|Name: 16_16_16_16
|2006.02.09 03:01 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2580567
|20050610
|2006.01.03 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2991
|1.3191
|1.2791
|2006.01.03 18:00
|1.2945
|46.00
|2
|2616333
|20050610
|2006.01.04 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2755
|1.2955
|1.2555
|2006.01.05 08:00
|1.2799
|-44.00
|3
|2679651
|20050610
|2006.01.09 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2800
|1.2600
|1.3000
|2006.01.10 08:00
|1.2790
|-10.00
|4
|2775974
|20050610
|2006.01.13 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2763
|1.2963
|1.2563
|2006.01.17 02:00
|1.2840
|-77.00
|5
|2878049
|20050610
|2006.01.20 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2776
|1.2976
|1.2576
|2006.01.23 00:01
|1.2760
|16.00
|6
|3031363
|20050610
|2006.01.31 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2756
|1.2956
|1.2556
|2006.02.01 11:02
|1.2817
|-61.00
|7
|3093111
|20050610
|2006.02.03 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2958
|1.2758
|1.3158
|2006.02.06 00:01
|1.2935
|-23.00
|-153.00
|Summary P/L:
|-153.00
|Winning trades:
|(2) 62.00
|Losing trades:
|(5) -215.00
|Max summary P/L:
|46.00
|Largest winning trade:
|46.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-77.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (46.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|3 (-131.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|46.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-131.00 (3)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|199.00 (1.98%)
|Profit factor:
|0.29
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.72
|Risk factor:
|-0.77