Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 137872Name: 16_16_16_162006.02.09 02:58 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12584107200506102006.01.03 17:00buy0.10gbpusd1.73911.71911.75912006.01.03 23:001.746069.00
22616358200506102006.01.04 19:00buy0.10gbpusd1.76131.74131.78132006.01.05 08:001.7556-57.00
32657633200506102006.01.06 16:00buy0.10gbpusd1.76901.74901.78902006.01.09 08:001.76933.00
42774854200506102006.01.13 19:00buy0.10gbpusd1.77661.75661.79662006.01.16 14:001.7679-87.00
52873708200506102006.01.20 16:00buy0.10gbpusd1.76511.74541.78542006.01.23 00:091.771362.00
62932412200506102006.01.25 11:00buy0.10gbpusd1.79291.77291.81292006.01.25 21:001.7845-84.00
73029277200506102006.01.31 18:00buy0.10gbpusd1.78201.76201.80202006.02.01 08:001.7791-29.00
83093085200506102006.02.03 15:00sell0.10gbpusd1.76771.78771.74772006.02.03 17:001.760572.00
-51.00
 
Summary P/L:-51.00
 
Winning trades:(4) 206.00
Losing trades:(4) -257.00
Max summary P/L:69.00
Largest winning trade:72.00
Largest losing trade:-87.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (72.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-113.00)
Max consecutive profit:72.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-113.00 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:192.00 (1.91%)
Profit factor:0.80
Avg. profit factor:0.80
Risk factor:-0.27
 
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