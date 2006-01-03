|A/C No: 137872
|Name: 16_16_16_16
|2006.02.09 02:58 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2584107
|20050610
|2006.01.03 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7391
|1.7191
|1.7591
|2006.01.03 23:00
|1.7460
|69.00
|2
|2616358
|20050610
|2006.01.04 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7613
|1.7413
|1.7813
|2006.01.05 08:00
|1.7556
|-57.00
|3
|2657633
|20050610
|2006.01.06 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7690
|1.7490
|1.7890
|2006.01.09 08:00
|1.7693
|3.00
|4
|2774854
|20050610
|2006.01.13 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7766
|1.7566
|1.7966
|2006.01.16 14:00
|1.7679
|-87.00
|5
|2873708
|20050610
|2006.01.20 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7651
|1.7454
|1.7854
|2006.01.23 00:09
|1.7713
|62.00
|6
|2932412
|20050610
|2006.01.25 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7929
|1.7729
|1.8129
|2006.01.25 21:00
|1.7845
|-84.00
|7
|3029277
|20050610
|2006.01.31 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7820
|1.7620
|1.8020
|2006.02.01 08:00
|1.7791
|-29.00
|8
|3093085
|20050610
|2006.02.03 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7677
|1.7877
|1.7477
|2006.02.03 17:00
|1.7605
|72.00
|-51.00
|Summary P/L:
|-51.00
|Winning trades:
|(4) 206.00
|Losing trades:
|(4) -257.00
|Max summary P/L:
|69.00
|Largest winning trade:
|72.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-87.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (72.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-113.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|72.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-113.00 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|192.00 (1.91%)
|Profit factor:
|0.80
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.80
|Risk factor:
|-0.27