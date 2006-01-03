Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 137872Name: 16_16_16_162006.02.09 02:57 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12584097200506102006.01.03 17:00buy0.10eurusd1.19781.17781.21782006.01.03 21:001.201840.00
22616382200506102006.01.04 19:00buy0.10eurusd1.21311.19311.23312006.01.05 08:001.2092-39.00
32679643200506102006.01.09 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.20621.22621.18622006.01.10 20:061.2074-12.00
42774847200506102006.01.13 19:00buy0.10eurusd1.21381.19381.23382006.01.17 02:001.2080-58.00
53031374200506102006.01.31 19:01buy0.10eurusd1.21771.19771.23772006.02.01 08:001.2151-26.00
63093098200506102006.02.03 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.20061.22061.18062006.02.06 00:031.2034-28.00
73123638200506102006.02.06 19:00sell0.10eurusd1.19591.21591.17592006.02.08 08:001.1981-22.00
-145.00
 
Summary P/L:-145.00
 
Winning trades:(1) 40.00
Losing trades:(6) -185.00
Max summary P/L:40.00
Largest winning trade:40.00
Largest losing trade:-58.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (40.00)
Max consecutive losers:6 (-185.00)
Max consecutive profit:40.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-185.00 (6)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:185.00 (1.84%)
Profit factor:0.22
Avg. profit factor:1.30
Risk factor:-0.78
 
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