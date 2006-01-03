|A/C No: 137872
|Name: 16_16_16_16
|2006.02.09 02:57 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2584097
|20050610
|2006.01.03 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1978
|1.1778
|1.2178
|2006.01.03 21:00
|1.2018
|40.00
|2
|2616382
|20050610
|2006.01.04 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2131
|1.1931
|1.2331
|2006.01.05 08:00
|1.2092
|-39.00
|3
|2679643
|20050610
|2006.01.09 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2062
|1.2262
|1.1862
|2006.01.10 20:06
|1.2074
|-12.00
|4
|2774847
|20050610
|2006.01.13 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2138
|1.1938
|1.2338
|2006.01.17 02:00
|1.2080
|-58.00
|5
|3031374
|20050610
|2006.01.31 19:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2177
|1.1977
|1.2377
|2006.02.01 08:00
|1.2151
|-26.00
|6
|3093098
|20050610
|2006.02.03 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2006
|1.2206
|1.1806
|2006.02.06 00:03
|1.2034
|-28.00
|7
|3123638
|20050610
|2006.02.06 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1959
|1.2159
|1.1759
|2006.02.08 08:00
|1.1981
|-22.00
|-145.00
|Summary P/L:
|-145.00
|Winning trades:
|(1) 40.00
|Losing trades:
|(6) -185.00
|Max summary P/L:
|40.00
|Largest winning trade:
|40.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-58.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (40.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|6 (-185.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|40.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-185.00 (6)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|185.00 (1.84%)
|Profit factor:
|0.22
|Avg. profit factor:
|1.30
|Risk factor:
|-0.78