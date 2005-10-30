MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Account: 198155 Name: midweek switch Currency: USD 2006 January 27, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
22941782005.10.30 01:35balanceDeposit100 000.00
22944392005.10.31 01:12sell1.00eurusd1.20471.20261.18662005.11.01 13:351.20260.001.50210.00
22944702005.10.31 02:21buy1.00usdchf1.28281.28681.30282005.11.01 10:491.28680.002.13310.85
22945072005.10.31 02:21sell1.00gbpusd1.77281.77181.75582005.11.01 09:001.77180.00-5.25100.00
22956552005.10.31 16:58sell1.00audusd0.74800.73420.71822005.11.08 16:520.73420.00-42.001 380.00
23041802005.11.01 14:51buy1.00usdcad1.18351.17251.19352005.11.04 16:011.17250.003.18-938.17
23151542005.11.02 04:30sell1.00usdchf1.28481.28191.26592005.11.03 12:021.28190.00-13.49226.21
23151642005.11.02 00:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.76071.77241.75072005.11.03 00:081.7762cancelled
23151742005.11.02 06:12buy1.00eurusd1.20501.19701.21502005.11.03 17:591.19700.00-10.50-800.00
23292122005.11.03 10:35buy1.00gbpusd1.77811.76201.78812005.11.04 16:001.76200.002.25-1 610.00
23407252005.11.04 04:45buy1.00usdchf1.29381.30521.32122005.11.07 10:071.30520.002.10873.43
23567022005.11.07 00:36buy stop1.00eurusd1.19921.18021.20922005.11.08 00:001.1790cancelled
23567062005.11.07 13:14buy1.00usdcad1.18701.19191.20792005.11.08 15:471.19190.000.63411.11
23943382005.11.10 21:18buy1.00usdcad1.19101.19131.20732005.11.14 19:141.19130.001.2625.18
24115042005.11.10 00:00sell stop1.00usdjpy116.84117.77115.842005.11.11 00:00118.08cancelled
25291502005.11.18 00:00buy stop1.00usdcad1.18591.17231.19592005.11.24 00:001.1727cancelled
25404962005.11.21 00:00buy stop1.00audusd0.73490.72980.74492005.11.21 00:000.7334cancelled
25544932005.11.22 12:34sell1.00audusd0.73230.73930.72232005.11.23 09:060.73930.00-5.25-700.00
25702322005.11.23 00:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.16831.18241.15832005.11.24 00:001.1808cancelled
25702482005.11.23 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf1.32401.30921.33402005.11.24 00:011.3123cancelled
25856462005.11.24 00:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.18251.17691.19252005.11.28 00:001.1707cancelled
25856562005.11.24 11:32buy1.00audusd0.74000.73540.75002005.11.25 06:020.73540.002.25-460.00
25856692005.11.24 00:00sell stop1.00usdjpy118.52118.98117.522005.11.28 00:00119.68cancelled
25856962005.11.24 00:01sell stop1.00usdchf1.30611.31681.29612005.11.25 00:001.3159cancelled
26107922005.11.28 00:00buy stop1.00usdcad1.17371.16721.18372005.11.29 00:001.1665cancelled
26108162005.11.28 19:06buy1.00audusd0.73860.73960.75562005.11.29 03:080.73960.002.25100.00
26258242005.11.29 00:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.71411.72951.70412005.12.01 00:001.7290cancelled
26258362005.11.29 00:00sell stop1.00usdjpy119.65120.75118.652005.12.02 18:35120.60cancelled
26258402005.11.29 00:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.17361.18621.16362005.12.01 00:001.1789cancelled
26258532005.11.29 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf1.31911.30391.32912005.12.01 00:001.3153cancelled
26278762005.12.01 10:17buy1.00audusd0.74150.74860.76462005.12.07 01:510.74860.009.00710.00
26498632005.12.02 14:50buy1.00gbpusd1.73431.73601.75202005.12.05 16:461.73600.002.25170.00
26498652005.12.01 00:00sell stop1.00usdchf1.31221.32221.30222005.12.05 01:081.3173cancelled
26498682005.12.01 00:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.18091.17521.19092005.12.05 01:081.1717cancelled
26786812005.12.05 01:07sell stop1.00usdjpy120.18121.22119.182005.12.05 01:07121.03cancelled
26786852005.12.05 13:50sell1.00usdchf1.31431.30931.29332005.12.06 08:241.30930.00-4.40381.85
26786902005.12.05 12:50buy1.00eurusd1.17481.17621.19222005.12.06 11:261.17620.00-3.50140.00
26889482005.12.05 18:47buy1.00gbpusd1.74411.75031.76632005.12.09 01:391.75030.0013.50620.00
27033142005.12.08 16:20buy1.00eurusd1.18031.19241.20842005.12.13 09:431.19240.00-10.501 210.00
27033532005.12.08 16:15sell1.00usdchf1.30381.30271.28672005.12.09 01:401.30270.00-4.4284.44
27287032005.12.09 00:00sell stop1.00usdjpy119.94121.10118.942005.12.12 00:00120.80cancelled
27407892005.12.12 13:53sell1.00usdjpy120.29120.12118.522005.12.13 09:21120.120.00-5.85141.53
27705412005.12.14 02:07sell1.00usdjpy119.62117.31115.712005.12.14 20:48117.310.000.001 968.97
28036822005.12.16 00:00buy stop1.00audusd0.74190.73170.75192005.12.22 00:000.7346cancelled
28036872005.12.28 08:03sell1.00usdchf1.31071.31801.30072005.12.28 18:091.31800.000.00-553.87
28036972005.12.21 22:36sell1.00usdcad1.16571.16441.14842006.01.03 14:041.16440.00-19.51111.65
28425332005.12.26 12:06buy1.00eurusd1.18851.18281.19852005.12.27 21:391.18280.00-3.50-570.00
28425362005.12.21 00:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.74031.73051.75032005.12.27 00:011.7334cancelled
28425562005.12.22 15:33sell1.00usdjpy116.73116.70115.102005.12.27 01:01116.700.00-18.0325.71
28748402005.12.26 13:28buy1.00audusd0.73240.72670.74242005.12.27 16:450.72670.002.25-570.00
28815572005.12.27 00:56sell1.00gbpusd1.73091.73791.72092005.12.27 12:031.73790.000.00-700.00
28893152005.12.30 04:16sell1.00usdjpy117.63117.62116.022005.12.30 13:06117.620.000.008.50
28893192005.12.28 17:50sell1.00gbpusd1.72531.71891.70292005.12.28 19:041.71890.000.00640.00
29005092005.12.30 05:24buy1.00eurusd1.18831.18161.19832005.12.30 13:301.18160.000.00-670.00
29005422005.12.30 04:17sell1.00usdchf1.31141.31811.30142005.12.30 13:321.31810.000.00-508.15
29091902005.12.30 00:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.71881.72491.70882006.01.03 16:001.7317cancelled
29092152005.12.30 03:41buy1.00audusd0.73450.74960.76562006.01.10 05:320.74960.0020.251 510.00
29213012006.01.03 02:58sell1.00usdjpy117.54116.19114.592006.01.04 10:21116.190.00-6.021 161.89
29213122006.01.03 02:59buy1.00eurusd1.18661.20841.22442006.01.05 08:471.20840.00-14.002 180.00
29213752006.01.03 02:58sell1.00usdchf1.31051.28851.27252006.01.04 07:591.28850.00-4.461 707.41
29300662006.01.02 23:45buy1.00usdchf1.31500.00001.31672006.01.02 23:461.31450.000.00-38.04
29420102006.01.03 17:56sell stop1.00usdcad1.15381.16591.14382006.01.03 17:561.1556cancelled
29420112006.01.03 17:56buy stop1.00usdcad1.16591.16031.17592006.01.04 17:141.1512cancelled
29435642006.01.03 20:04buy stop1.00gbpusd1.74641.71881.75642006.01.03 20:041.7448cancelled
29459442006.01.04 00:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.71851.74651.70852006.01.04 00:391.7484cancelled
29463072006.01.04 00:39buy stop1.00gbpusd1.75041.71851.76042006.01.04 00:391.7488cancelled
29463132006.01.04 00:39sell stop1.00gbpusd1.71851.74651.70852006.01.04 03:081.7503cancelled
29485172006.01.04 03:08buy stop1.00gbpusd1.75231.71851.76232006.01.04 03:081.7508cancelled
29485202006.01.04 03:08sell stop1.00gbpusd1.71851.74651.70852006.01.04 13:371.7589cancelled
29553022006.01.04 13:34sell1.00usdchf1.28251.27941.26342006.01.05 04:411.27940.00-13.51242.30
29557522006.01.04 13:37buy stop1.00gbpusd1.76091.71851.77092006.01.04 13:371.7592cancelled
29557582006.01.04 13:37sell stop1.00gbpusd1.71851.74651.70852006.01.04 17:131.7610cancelled
29595492006.01.04 17:13buy stop1.00gbpusd1.76301.71851.77302006.01.04 17:131.7615cancelled
29595512006.01.04 17:13sell stop1.00gbpusd1.71851.74651.70852006.01.04 19:001.7611cancelled
29595852006.01.04 17:14sell stop1.00usdcad1.14911.16671.13912006.01.04 17:141.1507cancelled
29595902006.01.04 17:14buy stop1.00usdcad1.16671.15271.17672006.01.05 00:001.1483cancelled
29610832006.01.04 19:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.76311.71851.77312006.01.04 19:001.7616cancelled
29611302006.01.04 19:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.71851.74651.70852006.01.04 19:051.7614cancelled
29613442006.01.04 19:05buy stop1.00gbpusd1.76341.71851.77342006.01.04 19:051.7616cancelled
29613472006.01.04 19:05sell stop1.00gbpusd1.71851.74651.70852006.01.05 00:001.7556cancelled
29632572006.01.06 14:30buy1.00gbpusd1.75891.76681.78282006.01.09 09:211.76680.002.25790.00
29805032006.01.06 08:56buy1.00usdcad1.16501.16901.18502006.01.09 16:321.16900.000.64342.17
30231072006.01.11 17:47sell1.00usdchf1.27451.28341.26452006.01.12 15:021.28340.00-13.54-693.31
30231122006.01.12 00:39buy1.00gbpusd1.76801.77391.78992006.01.16 07:381.77390.004.50590.00
30231202006.01.17 15:41buy1.00usdcad1.16141.17421.19022006.01.19 15:371.17420.002.571 090.10
30231262006.01.11 15:11buy1.00audusd0.75400.74790.76402006.01.18 05:160.74790.0015.75-610.00
30231422006.01.11 15:27buy1.00eurusd1.21091.20351.22092006.01.12 15:271.20350.00-10.50-740.00
30496442006.01.16 00:30buy1.00eurusd1.21601.22631.24232006.01.24 12:401.22630.00-28.001 030.00
30496532006.01.16 00:50sell1.00usdchf1.27311.28701.26312006.01.19 09:351.28700.00-22.48-1 079.78
30727112006.01.23 02:15sell1.00usdjpy114.91114.73113.132006.01.23 17:08114.730.000.00156.89
31113422006.01.20 14:55buy1.00gbpusd1.76391.77721.79322006.01.23 08:591.77720.002.251 330.00
31113652006.01.20 00:00buy stop1.00usdcad1.16631.15141.17632006.01.23 01:031.1541cancelled
31339882006.01.23 20:12sell1.00usdjpy114.45115.68113.452006.01.25 15:51115.680.00-12.20-1 063.09
31574152006.01.26 12:34buy1.00usdjpy115.98116.29117.892006.01.27 14:42116.290.002.58266.57
30999032006.01.20 00:03buy1.00audusd0.74940.75030.76632006.01.27 19:290.75030.0015.7590.00
  0.00 -159.82 10 032.35
Closed P/L: 9 872.53
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 9 872.53 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 109 872.53 Equity: 109 872.53 Free Margin: 109 872.53