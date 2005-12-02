|Symbol
|USDCHF (US Dollar vs Swiss Franc)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2005.11.04 06:00 - 2006.01.06 22:00
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|lStopLoss=25; sStopLoss=25; ATRPERIOD=14; lTrailingStop=20; sTrailingStop=20; TrailingStop=15; Lots=2; slip=3; TakeProfit=22; StopLoss=15; NumberOfBarH6=100; CloseHour=19; CloseMinute=55; OpenHour=700; OpenMinute=5;
|Bars in test
|1187
|Ticks modelled
|12379
|Modelling quality
|50.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|2375.46
|Gross profit
|3757.11
|Gross loss
|-1381.65
|Profit factor
|2.72
|Expected payoff
|113.12
|Absolute drawdown
|227.65
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|234.63 (1.9%)
|Total trades
|21
|Short positions (won %)
|8 (62.50%)
|Long positions (won %)
|13 (76.92%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|15 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|6 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|342.87
|loss trade
|-234.63
|Average
|profit trade
|250.47
|loss trade
|-230.28
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (1363.47)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-234.63)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1363.47 (6)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-234.63 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2005.12.02 17:05
|buy
|1
|2.00
|1.3195
|1.3180
|1.3217
|2
|2005.12.02 17:10
|s/l
|1
|2.00
|1.3180
|1.3180
|1.3217
|-227.65
|9772.35
|3
|2005.12.02 17:10
|buy
|2
|2.00
|1.3183
|1.3168
|1.3205
|4
|2005.12.02 17:20
|t/p
|2
|2.00
|1.3205
|1.3168
|1.3205
|333.16
|10105.51
|5
|2005.12.05 09:34
|buy
|3
|2.00
|1.3201
|1.3186
|1.3223
|6
|2005.12.05 12:10
|s/l
|3
|2.00
|1.3186
|1.3186
|1.3223
|-227.95
|9877.56
|7
|2005.12.06 09:20
|buy
|4
|2.00
|1.3077
|1.3062
|1.3099
|8
|2005.12.06 10:39
|modify
|4
|2.00
|1.3077
|1.3077
|1.3099
|9
|2005.12.06 11:10
|t/p
|4
|2.00
|1.3099
|1.3077
|1.3099
|335.78
|10213.34
|10
|2005.12.06 13:05
|buy
|5
|2.00
|1.3075
|1.3060
|1.3097
|11
|2005.12.06 13:15
|modify
|5
|2.00
|1.3075
|1.3076
|1.3097
|12
|2005.12.06 13:25
|s/l
|5
|2.00
|1.3076
|1.3076
|1.3097
|15.30
|10228.64
|13
|2005.12.12 09:15
|buy
|6
|2.00
|1.2970
|1.2955
|1.2992
|14
|2005.12.12 09:25
|t/p
|6
|2.00
|1.2992
|1.2955
|1.2992
|338.23
|10566.87
|15
|2005.12.12 09:29
|buy
|7
|2.00
|1.2966
|1.2951
|1.2988
|16
|2005.12.12 10:25
|s/l
|7
|2.00
|1.2951
|1.2951
|1.2988
|-231.91
|10334.96
|17
|2005.12.16 01:34
|buy
|8
|2.00
|1.2900
|1.2885
|1.2922
|18
|2005.12.16 02:15
|t/p
|8
|2.00
|1.2922
|1.2885
|1.2922
|340.45
|10675.41
|19
|2005.12.16 16:05
|buy
|9
|2.00
|1.2886
|1.2871
|1.2908
|20
|2005.12.16 16:20
|t/p
|9
|2.00
|1.2908
|1.2871
|1.2908
|340.82
|11016.23
|21
|2005.12.20 07:39
|sell
|10
|2.00
|1.2942
|1.2957
|1.2920
|22
|2005.12.20 08:05
|s/l
|10
|2.00
|1.2957
|1.2957
|1.2920
|-231.39
|10784.84
|23
|2005.12.20 08:05
|sell
|11
|2.00
|1.2960
|1.2975
|1.2938
|24
|2005.12.20 08:25
|t/p
|11
|2.00
|1.2938
|1.2975
|1.2938
|340.11
|11124.95
|25
|2005.12.22 08:49
|buy
|12
|2.00
|1.3134
|1.3119
|1.3156
|26
|2005.12.22 09:44
|modify
|12
|2.00
|1.3134
|1.3134
|1.3156
|27
|2005.12.22 09:49
|modify
|12
|2.00
|1.3134
|1.3135
|1.3156
|28
|2005.12.22 10:34
|s/l
|12
|2.00
|1.3135
|1.3135
|1.3156
|15.24
|11140.19
|29
|2005.12.22 10:34
|buy
|13
|2.00
|1.3126
|1.3111
|1.3148
|30
|2005.12.22 10:54
|t/p
|13
|2.00
|1.3148
|1.3111
|1.3148
|334.55
|11474.74
|31
|2005.12.23 17:15
|sell
|14
|2.00
|1.3133
|1.3148
|1.3111
|32
|2005.12.23 17:34
|s/l
|14
|2.00
|1.3148
|1.3148
|1.3111
|-228.12
|11246.62
|33
|2005.12.26 10:10
|sell
|15
|2.00
|1.3141
|1.3156
|1.3119
|34
|2005.12.26 10:44
|modify
|15
|2.00
|1.3141
|1.3141
|1.3119
|35
|2005.12.26 11:05
|s/l
|15
|2.00
|1.3141
|1.3141
|1.3119
|0.00
|11246.62
|36
|2005.12.27 14:15
|buy
|16
|2.00
|1.3132
|1.3117
|1.3154
|37
|2005.12.27 18:59
|modify
|16
|2.00
|1.3132
|1.3133
|1.3154
|38
|2005.12.27 19:10
|t/p
|16
|2.00
|1.3154
|1.3133
|1.3154
|334.47
|11581.09
|39
|2005.12.28 16:49
|buy
|17
|2.00
|1.3077
|1.3062
|1.3099
|40
|2005.12.28 17:10
|t/p
|17
|2.00
|1.3099
|1.3062
|1.3099
|335.90
|11916.99
|41
|2005.12.29 10:10
|sell
|18
|2.00
|1.3163
|1.3178
|1.3141
|42
|2005.12.29 10:15
|t/p
|18
|2.00
|1.3141
|1.3178
|1.3141
|334.96
|12251.95
|43
|2006.01.03 09:49
|sell
|19
|2.00
|1.3093
|1.3108
|1.3071
|44
|2006.01.03 10:00
|modify
|19
|2.00
|1.3093
|1.3092
|1.3071
|45
|2006.01.03 10:15
|s/l
|19
|2.00
|1.3092
|1.3092
|1.3071
|15.27
|12267.22
|46
|2006.01.04 12:05
|sell
|20
|2.00
|1.2871
|1.2886
|1.2849
|47
|2006.01.04 13:05
|t/p
|20
|2.00
|1.2849
|1.2886
|1.2849
|342.87
|12610.09
|48
|2006.01.06 02:15
|sell
|21
|2.00
|1.2770
|1.2785
|1.2748
|49
|2006.01.06 02:34
|s/l
|21
|2.00
|1.2785
|1.2785
|1.2748
|-234.63
|12375.46