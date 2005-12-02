Strategy Tester Report
Time And Price

SymbolUSDCHF (US Dollar vs Swiss Franc)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2005.11.04 06:00 - 2006.01.06 22:00
ModelControl points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
ParameterslStopLoss=25; sStopLoss=25; ATRPERIOD=14; lTrailingStop=20; sTrailingStop=20; TrailingStop=15; Lots=2; slip=3; TakeProfit=22; StopLoss=15; NumberOfBarH6=100; CloseHour=19; CloseMinute=55; OpenHour=700; OpenMinute=5;
Bars in test1187Ticks modelled12379Modelling quality50.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit2375.46Gross profit3757.11Gross loss-1381.65
Profit factor2.72Expected payoff113.12
Absolute drawdown227.65Maximal drawdown (%)234.63 (1.9%)
Total trades21Short positions (won %)8 (62.50%)Long positions (won %)13 (76.92%)
Profit trades (% of total)15 (71.43%)Loss trades (% of total)6 (28.57%)
Largestprofit trade342.87loss trade-234.63
Averageprofit trade250.47loss trade-230.28
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)6 (1363.47)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-234.63)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1363.47 (6)consecutive loss (count of losses)-234.63 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12005.12.02 17:05buy12.001.31951.31801.3217
22005.12.02 17:10s/l12.001.31801.31801.3217-227.659772.35
32005.12.02 17:10buy22.001.31831.31681.3205
42005.12.02 17:20t/p22.001.32051.31681.3205333.1610105.51
52005.12.05 09:34buy32.001.32011.31861.3223
62005.12.05 12:10s/l32.001.31861.31861.3223-227.959877.56
72005.12.06 09:20buy42.001.30771.30621.3099
82005.12.06 10:39modify42.001.30771.30771.3099
92005.12.06 11:10t/p42.001.30991.30771.3099335.7810213.34
102005.12.06 13:05buy52.001.30751.30601.3097
112005.12.06 13:15modify52.001.30751.30761.3097
122005.12.06 13:25s/l52.001.30761.30761.309715.3010228.64
132005.12.12 09:15buy62.001.29701.29551.2992
142005.12.12 09:25t/p62.001.29921.29551.2992338.2310566.87
152005.12.12 09:29buy72.001.29661.29511.2988
162005.12.12 10:25s/l72.001.29511.29511.2988-231.9110334.96
172005.12.16 01:34buy82.001.29001.28851.2922
182005.12.16 02:15t/p82.001.29221.28851.2922340.4510675.41
192005.12.16 16:05buy92.001.28861.28711.2908
202005.12.16 16:20t/p92.001.29081.28711.2908340.8211016.23
212005.12.20 07:39sell102.001.29421.29571.2920
222005.12.20 08:05s/l102.001.29571.29571.2920-231.3910784.84
232005.12.20 08:05sell112.001.29601.29751.2938
242005.12.20 08:25t/p112.001.29381.29751.2938340.1111124.95
252005.12.22 08:49buy122.001.31341.31191.3156
262005.12.22 09:44modify122.001.31341.31341.3156
272005.12.22 09:49modify122.001.31341.31351.3156
282005.12.22 10:34s/l122.001.31351.31351.315615.2411140.19
292005.12.22 10:34buy132.001.31261.31111.3148
302005.12.22 10:54t/p132.001.31481.31111.3148334.5511474.74
312005.12.23 17:15sell142.001.31331.31481.3111
322005.12.23 17:34s/l142.001.31481.31481.3111-228.1211246.62
332005.12.26 10:10sell152.001.31411.31561.3119
342005.12.26 10:44modify152.001.31411.31411.3119
352005.12.26 11:05s/l152.001.31411.31411.31190.0011246.62
362005.12.27 14:15buy162.001.31321.31171.3154
372005.12.27 18:59modify162.001.31321.31331.3154
382005.12.27 19:10t/p162.001.31541.31331.3154334.4711581.09
392005.12.28 16:49buy172.001.30771.30621.3099
402005.12.28 17:10t/p172.001.30991.30621.3099335.9011916.99
412005.12.29 10:10sell182.001.31631.31781.3141
422005.12.29 10:15t/p182.001.31411.31781.3141334.9612251.95
432006.01.03 09:49sell192.001.30931.31081.3071
442006.01.03 10:00modify192.001.30931.30921.3071
452006.01.03 10:15s/l192.001.30921.30921.307115.2712267.22
462006.01.04 12:05sell202.001.28711.28861.2849
472006.01.04 13:05t/p202.001.28491.28861.2849342.8712610.09
482006.01.06 02:15sell212.001.27701.27851.2748
492006.01.06 02:34s/l212.001.27851.27851.2748-234.6312375.46