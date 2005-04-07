|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2005.04.04 00:00 - 2006.02.02 00:00
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Bars in test
|120244
|Ticks modelled
|839598
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|16185.92
|Gross profit
|24872.77
|Gross loss
|-8686.85
|Profit factor
|2.86
|Expected payoff
|317.37
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|1638.00 (6.3%)
|Total trades
|51
|Short positions (won %)
|26 (84.62%)
|Long positions (won %)
|25 (80.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|42 (82.35%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|9 (17.65%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|951.34
|loss trade
|-1638.00
|Average
|profit trade
|592.21
|loss trade
|-965.21
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|9 (5558.17)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-1638.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|5558.17 (9)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1638.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2005.04.07 21:10
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.2852
|1.2915
|1.2816
|2
|2005.04.08 02:41
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.2816
|1.2915
|1.2816
|365.90
|10365.90
|3
|2005.04.08 18:50
|buy
|2
|1.10
|1.2915
|1.2855
|1.2951
|4
|2005.04.11 10:01
|t/p
|2
|1.10
|1.2951
|1.2855
|1.2951
|386.76
|10752.66
|5
|2005.04.12 15:55
|sell
|3
|1.10
|1.2893
|1.2956
|1.2857
|6
|2005.04.13 10:01
|s/l
|3
|1.10
|1.2956
|1.2956
|1.2857
|-673.53
|10079.13
|7
|2005.04.15 16:40
|buy
|4
|1.10
|1.2923
|1.2863
|1.2959
|8
|2005.04.18 09:29
|t/p
|4
|1.10
|1.2959
|1.2863
|1.2959
|386.76
|10465.89
|9
|2005.04.25 14:05
|sell
|5
|1.10
|1.2963
|1.3026
|1.2927
|10
|2005.04.27 08:07
|t/p
|5
|1.10
|1.2927
|1.3026
|1.2927
|421.96
|10887.85
|11
|2005.05.04 04:55
|buy
|6
|1.10
|1.2962
|1.2902
|1.2998
|12
|2005.05.06 14:30
|s/l
|6
|1.10
|1.2902
|1.2902
|1.2998
|-678.48
|10209.37
|13
|2005.05.06 15:50
|sell
|7
|1.10
|1.2843
|1.2906
|1.2807
|14
|2005.05.09 03:18
|t/p
|7
|1.10
|1.2807
|1.2906
|1.2807
|402.49
|10611.86
|15
|2005.06.02 11:20
|buy
|8
|1.10
|1.2282
|1.2222
|1.2318
|16
|2005.06.03 14:30
|t/p
|8
|1.10
|1.2318
|1.2222
|1.2318
|386.76
|10998.62
|17
|2005.06.03 19:20
|sell
|9
|1.10
|1.2221
|1.2284
|1.2185
|18
|2005.06.06 10:59
|s/l
|9
|1.10
|1.2284
|1.2284
|1.2185
|-686.51
|10312.11
|19
|2005.06.13 22:01
|buy
|10
|1.10
|1.2111
|1.2051
|1.2147
|20
|2005.06.14 03:40
|t/p
|10
|1.10
|1.2147
|1.2051
|1.2147
|386.76
|10698.87
|21
|2005.06.14 16:35
|sell
|11
|1.10
|1.2051
|1.2114
|1.2015
|22
|2005.06.15 15:39
|s/l
|11
|1.10
|1.2114
|1.2114
|1.2015
|-673.53
|10025.34
|23
|2005.06.17 13:30
|buy
|12
|1.10
|1.2186
|1.2126
|1.2222
|24
|2005.06.17 16:41
|t/p
|12
|1.10
|1.2222
|1.2126
|1.2222
|396.00
|10421.34
|25
|2005.06.20 16:32
|sell
|13
|1.10
|1.2130
|1.2193
|1.2094
|26
|2005.06.21 10:02
|t/p
|13
|1.10
|1.2094
|1.2193
|1.2094
|402.49
|10823.83
|27
|2005.06.21 20:20
|buy
|14
|1.10
|1.2161
|1.2101
|1.2197
|28
|2005.06.22 01:39
|t/p
|14
|1.10
|1.2197
|1.2101
|1.2197
|368.28
|11192.11
|29
|2005.06.22 14:20
|sell
|15
|1.20
|1.2107
|1.2170
|1.2071
|30
|2005.06.23 14:10
|t/p
|15
|1.20
|1.2071
|1.2170
|1.2071
|439.08
|11631.19
|31
|2005.07.07 12:43
|buy
|16
|1.20
|1.2006
|1.1946
|1.2042
|32
|2005.07.07 14:24
|s/l
|16
|1.20
|1.1946
|1.1946
|1.2042
|-720.00
|10911.19
|33
|2005.07.13 16:36
|sell
|17
|1.10
|1.2106
|1.2169
|1.2070
|34
|2005.07.14 00:30
|t/p
|17
|1.10
|1.2070
|1.2169
|1.2070
|402.49
|11313.68
|35
|2005.07.19 20:35
|buy
|18
|1.20
|1.2043
|1.1983
|1.2079
|36
|2005.07.20 03:08
|t/p
|18
|1.20
|1.2079
|1.1983
|1.2079
|401.76
|11715.44
|37
|2005.07.22 17:55
|sell
|19
|1.20
|1.2073
|1.2136
|1.2037
|38
|2005.07.25 08:54
|t/p
|19
|1.20
|1.2037
|1.2136
|1.2037
|439.08
|12154.52
|39
|2005.07.27 19:55
|buy
|20
|1.30
|1.2070
|1.2010
|1.2106
|40
|2005.07.28 17:21
|t/p
|20
|1.30
|1.2106
|1.2010
|1.2106
|457.08
|12611.60
|41
|2005.08.18 14:38
|sell
|21
|1.30
|1.2208
|1.2271
|1.2172
|42
|2005.08.18 16:03
|t/p
|21
|1.30
|1.2172
|1.2271
|1.2172
|468.00
|13079.60
|43
|2005.08.24 15:20
|buy
|22
|1.40
|1.2274
|1.2214
|1.2310
|44
|2005.08.25 05:42
|t/p
|22
|1.40
|1.2310
|1.2214
|1.2310
|492.24
|13571.84
|45
|2005.08.29 18:50
|sell
|23
|1.40
|1.2227
|1.2290
|1.2191
|46
|2005.08.30 12:23
|t/p
|23
|1.40
|1.2191
|1.2290
|1.2191
|512.26
|14084.10
|47
|2005.08.31 17:30
|buy
|24
|1.50
|1.2298
|1.2238
|1.2334
|48
|2005.08.31 18:02
|t/p
|24
|1.50
|1.2334
|1.2238
|1.2334
|540.00
|14624.10
|49
|2005.09.12 05:55
|sell
|25
|1.50
|1.2324
|1.2387
|1.2288
|50
|2005.09.12 14:49
|t/p
|25
|1.50
|1.2288
|1.2387
|1.2288
|540.00
|15164.10
|51
|2005.09.16 07:57
|buy
|26
|1.60
|1.2294
|1.2234
|1.2330
|52
|2005.09.16 14:20
|s/l
|26
|1.60
|1.2234
|1.2234
|1.2330
|-960.00
|14204.10
|53
|2005.09.19 02:30
|sell
|27
|1.50
|1.2163
|1.2226
|1.2127
|54
|2005.09.19 07:23
|t/p
|27
|1.50
|1.2127
|1.2226
|1.2127
|540.00
|14744.10
|55
|2005.09.21 07:20
|buy
|28
|1.50
|1.2210
|1.2150
|1.2246
|56
|2005.09.22 01:44
|t/p
|28
|1.50
|1.2246
|1.2150
|1.2246
|527.40
|15271.50
|57
|2005.09.22 17:40
|sell
|29
|1.60
|1.2148
|1.2211
|1.2112
|58
|2005.09.23 12:34
|t/p
|29
|1.60
|1.2112
|1.2211
|1.2112
|585.44
|15856.94
|59
|2005.10.06 02:40
|buy
|30
|1.60
|1.2039
|1.1979
|1.2075
|60
|2005.10.06 14:56
|t/p
|30
|1.60
|1.2075
|1.1979
|1.2075
|576.00
|16432.94
|61
|2005.10.10 15:45
|sell
|31
|1.70
|1.2065
|1.2128
|1.2029
|62
|2005.10.11 02:59
|t/p
|31
|1.70
|1.2029
|1.2128
|1.2029
|622.03
|17054.97
|63
|2005.10.13 21:30
|buy
|32
|1.80
|1.2031
|1.1971
|1.2067
|64
|2005.10.14 16:37
|t/p
|32
|1.80
|1.2067
|1.1971
|1.2067
|632.88
|17687.85
|65
|2005.10.17 13:50
|sell
|33
|1.80
|1.2026
|1.2089
|1.1990
|66
|2005.10.18 02:28
|t/p
|33
|1.80
|1.1990
|1.2089
|1.1990
|658.62
|18346.47
|67
|2005.10.25 12:50
|buy
|34
|1.90
|1.2035
|1.1975
|1.2071
|68
|2005.10.25 16:01
|t/p
|34
|1.90
|1.2071
|1.1975
|1.2071
|684.00
|19030.47
|69
|2005.10.28 18:30
|sell
|35
|2.00
|1.2075
|1.2138
|1.2039
|70
|2005.10.31 12:04
|t/p
|35
|2.00
|1.2039
|1.2138
|1.2039
|731.80
|19762.27
|71
|2005.11.02 18:15
|buy
|36
|2.00
|1.2073
|1.2013
|1.2109
|72
|2005.11.03 14:37
|s/l
|36
|2.00
|1.2013
|1.2013
|1.2109
|-1216.80
|18545.47
|73
|2005.11.03 17:05
|sell
|37
|1.90
|1.1999
|1.2062
|1.1963
|74
|2005.11.03 18:04
|t/p
|37
|1.90
|1.1963
|1.2062
|1.1963
|684.00
|19229.47
|75
|2005.11.18 18:05
|buy
|38
|2.00
|1.1753
|1.1693
|1.1789
|76
|2005.11.21 09:18
|t/p
|38
|2.00
|1.1789
|1.1693
|1.1789
|703.20
|19932.67
|77
|2005.11.21 17:50
|sell
|39
|2.00
|1.1724
|1.1787
|1.1688
|78
|2005.11.22 16:11
|t/p
|39
|2.00
|1.1688
|1.1787
|1.1688
|731.80
|20664.47
|79
|2005.11.22 20:40
|buy
|40
|2.10
|1.1802
|1.1742
|1.1838
|80
|2005.11.23 07:13
|t/p
|40
|2.10
|1.1838
|1.1742
|1.1838
|703.08
|21367.55
|81
|2005.12.01 16:10
|sell
|41
|2.20
|1.1704
|1.1767
|1.1668
|82
|2005.12.02 15:57
|t/p
|41
|2.20
|1.1668
|1.1767
|1.1668
|804.98
|22172.53
|83
|2005.12.05 14:55
|buy
|42
|2.30
|1.1766
|1.1706
|1.1802
|84
|2005.12.05 18:34
|t/p
|42
|2.30
|1.1802
|1.1706
|1.1802
|828.00
|23000.53
|85
|2005.12.20 16:35
|sell
|43
|2.40
|1.1895
|1.1958
|1.1859
|86
|2005.12.20 17:51
|t/p
|43
|2.40
|1.1859
|1.1958
|1.1859
|864.00
|23864.53
|87
|2005.12.28 09:45
|buy
|44
|2.40
|1.1915
|1.1855
|1.1951
|88
|2005.12.28 18:01
|s/l
|44
|2.40
|1.1855
|1.1855
|1.1951
|-1440.00
|22424.53
|89
|2005.12.28 19:30
|sell
|45
|2.30
|1.1835
|1.1898
|1.1799
|90
|2005.12.30 13:32
|t/p
|45
|2.30
|1.1799
|1.1898
|1.1799
|855.14
|23279.67
|91
|2006.01.03 06:30
|buy
|46
|2.40
|1.1899
|1.1839
|1.1935
|92
|2006.01.03 16:00
|t/p
|46
|2.40
|1.1935
|1.1839
|1.1935
|864.00
|24143.67
|93
|2006.01.09 11:35
|sell
|47
|2.50
|1.2080
|1.2143
|1.2044
|94
|2006.01.10 08:29
|t/p
|47
|2.50
|1.2044
|1.2143
|1.2044
|914.75
|25058.42
|95
|2006.01.13 19:30
|buy
|48
|2.60
|1.2136
|1.2076
|1.2172
|96
|2006.01.16 00:53
|t/p
|48
|2.60
|1.2172
|1.2076
|1.2172
|914.16
|25972.58
|97
|2006.01.17 16:10
|sell
|49
|2.60
|1.2053
|1.2116
|1.2017
|98
|2006.01.17 23:24
|s/l
|49
|2.60
|1.2116
|1.2116
|1.2017
|-1638.00
|24334.58
|99
|2006.01.23 01:40
|buy
|50
|2.50
|1.2190
|1.2130
|1.2226
|100
|2006.01.23 01:41
|t/p
|50
|2.50
|1.2226
|1.2130
|1.2226
|900.00
|25234.58
|101
|2006.01.27 19:10
|sell
|51
|2.60
|1.2120
|1.2183
|1.2084
|102
|2006.01.30 09:31
|t/p
|51
|2.60
|1.2084
|1.2183
|1.2084
|951.34
|26185.92