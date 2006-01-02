|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2006.01.02 00:00 - 2006.02.11 00:00
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Bars in test
|17585
|Ticks modelled
|110822
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|-346.65
|Gross profit
|695.93
|Gross loss
|-1042.58
|Profit factor
|0.67
|Expected payoff
|-8.06
|Absolute drawdown
|350.65
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|545.91 (45.7%)
|Total trades
|43
|Short positions (won %)
|22 (36.36%)
|Long positions (won %)
|21 (23.81%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|13 (30.23%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|30 (69.77%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|235.68
|loss trade
|-109.00
|Average
|profit trade
|53.53
|loss trade
|-34.75
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|3 (129.84)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|7 (-246.74)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|235.68 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-246.74 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.01.02 17:00
|sell
|1
|0.10
|1.1825
|1.2425
|1.1225
|2
|2006.01.03 03:00
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.1866
|1.2425
|1.1225
|-40.42
|959.58
|3
|2006.01.03 03:00
|buy
|2
|0.10
|1.1866
|1.1266
|1.2466
|4
|2006.01.05 00:00
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.2105
|1.1266
|1.2466
|235.68
|1195.26
|5
|2006.01.05 00:00
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.2105
|1.2705
|1.1505
|6
|2006.01.06 15:00
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.2164
|1.2705
|1.1505
|-58.42
|1136.84
|7
|2006.01.06 15:00
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.2164
|1.1564
|1.2764
|8
|2006.01.09 09:00
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.2103
|1.1564
|1.2764
|-61.83
|1075.01
|9
|2006.01.09 09:00
|sell
|5
|0.10
|1.2103
|1.2703
|1.1503
|10
|2006.01.10 13:00
|close
|5
|0.10
|1.2092
|1.2703
|1.1503
|11.58
|1086.59
|11
|2006.01.10 13:00
|buy
|6
|0.10
|1.2092
|1.1492
|1.2692
|12
|2006.01.10 20:00
|close
|6
|0.10
|1.2069
|1.1492
|1.2692
|-23.00
|1063.59
|13
|2006.01.10 20:00
|sell
|7
|0.10
|1.2069
|1.2669
|1.1469
|14
|2006.01.10 22:00
|close
|7
|0.10
|1.2073
|1.2669
|1.1469
|-4.00
|1059.59
|15
|2006.01.10 22:00
|buy
|8
|0.10
|1.2073
|1.1473
|1.2673
|16
|2006.01.12 15:00
|close
|8
|0.10
|1.2077
|1.1473
|1.2673
|0.68
|1060.27
|17
|2006.01.12 15:00
|sell
|9
|0.10
|1.2077
|1.2677
|1.1477
|18
|2006.01.13 13:00
|close
|9
|0.10
|1.2056
|1.2677
|1.1477
|21.58
|1081.85
|19
|2006.01.13 13:00
|buy
|10
|0.10
|1.2056
|1.1456
|1.2656
|20
|2006.01.13 14:00
|close
|10
|0.10
|1.2039
|1.1456
|1.2656
|-17.00
|1064.85
|21
|2006.01.13 14:00
|sell
|11
|0.10
|1.2039
|1.2639
|1.1439
|22
|2006.01.13 17:00
|close
|11
|0.10
|1.2078
|1.2639
|1.1439
|-39.00
|1025.85
|23
|2006.01.13 17:00
|buy
|12
|0.10
|1.2078
|1.1478
|1.2678
|24
|2006.01.16 18:00
|close
|12
|0.10
|1.2117
|1.1478
|1.2678
|38.17
|1064.02
|25
|2006.01.16 18:00
|sell
|13
|0.10
|1.2117
|1.2717
|1.1517
|26
|2006.01.18 01:00
|close
|13
|0.10
|1.2108
|1.2717
|1.1517
|11.32
|1075.34
|27
|2006.01.18 01:00
|buy
|14
|0.10
|1.2108
|1.1508
|1.2708
|28
|2006.01.18 08:00
|close
|14
|0.10
|1.2080
|1.1508
|1.2708
|-28.00
|1047.34
|29
|2006.01.18 08:00
|sell
|15
|0.10
|1.2080
|1.2680
|1.1480
|30
|2006.01.18 09:00
|close
|15
|0.10
|1.2119
|1.2680
|1.1480
|-39.00
|1008.34
|31
|2006.01.18 09:00
|buy
|16
|0.10
|1.2119
|1.1519
|1.2719
|32
|2006.01.19 06:00
|close
|16
|0.10
|1.2095
|1.1519
|1.2719
|-24.83
|983.51
|33
|2006.01.19 06:00
|sell
|17
|0.10
|1.2095
|1.2695
|1.1495
|34
|2006.01.19 19:00
|close
|17
|0.10
|1.2114
|1.2695
|1.1495
|-19.00
|964.51
|35
|2006.01.19 19:00
|buy
|18
|0.10
|1.2114
|1.1514
|1.2714
|36
|2006.01.20 03:00
|close
|18
|0.10
|1.2079
|1.1514
|1.2714
|-35.83
|928.68
|37
|2006.01.20 03:00
|sell
|19
|0.10
|1.2079
|1.2679
|1.1479
|38
|2006.01.20 16:00
|close
|19
|0.10
|1.2096
|1.2679
|1.1479
|-17.00
|911.68
|39
|2006.01.20 16:00
|buy
|20
|0.10
|1.2096
|1.1496
|1.2696
|40
|2006.01.24 04:00
|close
|20
|0.10
|1.2283
|1.1496
|1.2696
|185.34
|1097.02
|41
|2006.01.24 04:00
|sell
|21
|0.10
|1.2283
|1.2883
|1.1683
|42
|2006.01.25 14:00
|close
|21
|0.10
|1.2304
|1.2883
|1.1683
|-19.26
|1077.76
|43
|2006.01.25 14:00
|buy
|22
|0.10
|1.2304
|1.1704
|1.2904
|44
|2006.01.25 16:00
|close
|22
|0.10
|1.2255
|1.1704
|1.2904
|-49.00
|1028.76
|45
|2006.01.25 16:00
|sell
|23
|0.10
|1.2255
|1.2855
|1.1655
|46
|2006.01.26 09:00
|close
|23
|0.10
|1.2266
|1.2855
|1.1655
|-10.42
|1018.34
|47
|2006.01.26 09:00
|buy
|24
|0.10
|1.2266
|1.1666
|1.2866
|48
|2006.01.26 14:00
|close
|24
|0.10
|1.2242
|1.1666
|1.2866
|-24.00
|994.34
|49
|2006.01.26 14:00
|sell
|25
|0.10
|1.2242
|1.2842
|1.1642
|50
|2006.01.26 15:00
|close
|25
|0.10
|1.2254
|1.2842
|1.1642
|-12.00
|982.34
|51
|2006.01.26 15:00
|buy
|26
|0.10
|1.2254
|1.1654
|1.2854
|52
|2006.01.26 18:00
|close
|26
|0.10
|1.2226
|1.1654
|1.2854
|-28.00
|954.34
|53
|2006.01.26 18:00
|sell
|27
|0.10
|1.2226
|1.2826
|1.1626
|54
|2006.01.27 10:00
|close
|27
|0.10
|1.2214
|1.2826
|1.1626
|12.58
|966.92
|55
|2006.01.27 10:00
|buy
|28
|0.10
|1.2214
|1.1614
|1.2814
|56
|2006.01.27 12:00
|close
|28
|0.10
|1.2183
|1.1614
|1.2814
|-31.00
|935.92
|57
|2006.01.27 12:00
|sell
|29
|0.10
|1.2183
|1.2783
|1.1583
|58
|2006.01.27 16:00
|close
|29
|0.10
|1.2224
|1.2783
|1.1583
|-41.00
|894.92
|59
|2006.01.27 16:00
|buy
|30
|0.10
|1.2224
|1.1624
|1.2824
|60
|2006.01.27 17:00
|close
|30
|0.10
|1.2134
|1.1624
|1.2824
|-90.00
|804.92
|61
|2006.01.27 17:00
|sell
|31
|0.10
|1.2134
|1.2734
|1.1534
|62
|2006.01.30 14:00
|close
|31
|0.10
|1.2083
|1.2734
|1.1534
|51.58
|856.50
|63
|2006.01.30 14:00
|buy
|32
|0.10
|1.2083
|1.1483
|1.2683
|64
|2006.02.01 11:00
|close
|32
|0.10
|1.2126
|1.1483
|1.2683
|39.68
|896.18
|65
|2006.02.01 11:00
|sell
|33
|0.10
|1.2126
|1.2726
|1.1526
|66
|2006.02.02 17:00
|close
|33
|0.10
|1.2088
|1.2726
|1.1526
|38.58
|934.76
|67
|2006.02.02 17:00
|buy
|34
|0.10
|1.2088
|1.1488
|1.2688
|68
|2006.02.03 15:00
|close
|34
|0.10
|1.2005
|1.1488
|1.2688
|-83.83
|850.93
|69
|2006.02.03 15:00
|sell
|35
|0.10
|1.2005
|1.2605
|1.1405
|70
|2006.02.07 03:00
|close
|35
|0.10
|1.1961
|1.2605
|1.1405
|45.16
|896.09
|71
|2006.02.07 03:00
|buy
|36
|0.10
|1.1961
|1.1361
|1.2561
|72
|2006.02.08 16:00
|close
|36
|0.10
|1.1955
|1.1361
|1.2561
|-8.49
|887.60
|73
|2006.02.08 16:00
|sell
|37
|0.10
|1.1955
|1.2555
|1.1355
|74
|2006.02.09 02:00
|close
|37
|0.10
|1.1988
|1.2555
|1.1355
|-32.42
|855.18
|75
|2006.02.09 02:00
|buy
|38
|0.10
|1.1988
|1.1388
|1.2588
|76
|2006.02.09 18:00
|close
|38
|0.10
|1.1961
|1.1388
|1.2588
|-27.00
|828.18
|77
|2006.02.09 18:00
|sell
|39
|0.10
|1.1961
|1.2561
|1.1361
|78
|2006.02.09 19:00
|close
|39
|0.10
|1.1974
|1.2561
|1.1361
|-13.00
|815.18
|79
|2006.02.09 19:00
|buy
|40
|0.10
|1.1974
|1.1374
|1.2574
|80
|2006.02.10 12:00
|close
|40
|0.10
|1.1969
|1.1374
|1.2574
|-5.83
|809.35
|81
|2006.02.10 12:00
|sell
|41
|0.10
|1.1969
|1.2569
|1.1369
|82
|2006.02.10 15:00
|close
|41
|0.10
|1.2020
|1.2569
|1.1369
|-51.00
|758.35
|83
|2006.02.10 15:00
|buy
|42
|0.10
|1.2020
|1.1420
|1.2620
|84
|2006.02.10 17:00
|close
|42
|0.10
|1.1911
|1.1420
|1.2620
|-109.00
|649.35
|85
|2006.02.10 17:00
|sell
|43
|0.10
|1.1911
|1.2511
|1.1311
|86
|2006.02.10 22:59
|close at stop
|43
|0.10
|1.1907
|1.2511
|1.1311
|4.00
|653.35