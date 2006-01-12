Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 140838Name: 19_19_19_192006.02.09 03:20 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1274724210072006.01.12 18:00buy0.10usdjpy114.351.200.002006.01.17 20:37115.57122.00
2285422710092006.01.19 17:00sell0.10usdjpy115.04115.510.002006.01.19 19:56115.51-47.00
3287898210092006.01.20 21:04buy0.10usdjpy115.27114.680.002006.01.23 02:18114.68-59.00
4294107210092006.01.25 17:00buy0.10usdjpy115.77117.100.002006.01.31 10:03117.10133.00
5302747310092006.01.31 17:00sell0.10usdjpy117.07117.460.002006.01.31 20:30117.46-39.00
110.00
 
Summary P/L:110.00
 
Winning trades:(2) 255.00
Losing trades:(3) -145.00
Max summary P/L:149.00
Largest winning trade:133.00
Largest losing trade:-59.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (133.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-106.00)
Max consecutive profit:133.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-106.00 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:106.00 (2.07%)
Profit factor:1.76
Avg. profit factor:2.64
Risk factor:1.04
 
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