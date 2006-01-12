|A/C No: 140838
|Name: 19_19_19_19
|2006.02.09 03:20 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2747242
|1007
|2006.01.12 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.35
|1.20
|0.00
|2006.01.17 20:37
|115.57
|122.00
|2
|2854227
|1009
|2006.01.19 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.04
|115.51
|0.00
|2006.01.19 19:56
|115.51
|-47.00
|3
|2878982
|1009
|2006.01.20 21:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.27
|114.68
|0.00
|2006.01.23 02:18
|114.68
|-59.00
|4
|2941072
|1009
|2006.01.25 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.77
|117.10
|0.00
|2006.01.31 10:03
|117.10
|133.00
|5
|3027473
|1009
|2006.01.31 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.07
|117.46
|0.00
|2006.01.31 20:30
|117.46
|-39.00
|110.00
|Summary P/L:
|110.00
|Winning trades:
|(2) 255.00
|Losing trades:
|(3) -145.00
|Max summary P/L:
|149.00
|Largest winning trade:
|133.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-59.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (133.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-106.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|133.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-106.00 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|106.00 (2.07%)
|Profit factor:
|1.76
|Avg. profit factor:
|2.64
|Risk factor:
|1.04