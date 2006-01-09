|A/C No: 140838
|Name: 19_19_19_19
|2006.02.09 03:21 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2665301
|1007
|2006.01.09 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2695
|1.2755
|0.0000
|2006.01.09 09:36
|1.2755
|-60.00
|2
|2700081
|1007
|2006.01.10 19:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2808
|1.2780
|0.0000
|2006.01.11 15:26
|1.2780
|-28.00
|3
|2715373
|1007
|2006.01.11 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2776
|1.2786
|0.0000
|2006.01.12 14:15
|1.2786
|-10.00
|4
|3059559
|1007
|2006.02.01 21:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2896
|1.2838
|0.0000
|2006.02.02 17:30
|1.2838
|-58.00
|5
|3109515
|1007
|2006.02.06 09:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2970
|1.2971
|0.0000
|2006.02.07 10:32
|1.2971
|1.00
|-155.00
|Summary P/L:
|-155.00
|Winning trades:
|(1) 1.00
|Losing trades:
|(4) -156.00
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|1.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-60.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (1.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|4 (-156.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|1.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-156.00 (4)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|156.00 (3.12%)
|Profit factor:
|0.01
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.03
|Risk factor:
|-0.99