Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 140838Name: 19_19_19_192006.02.09 03:21 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1266530110072006.01.09 02:00sell0.10usdchf1.26951.27550.00002006.01.09 09:361.2755-60.00
2270008110072006.01.10 19:03buy0.10usdchf1.28081.27800.00002006.01.11 15:261.2780-28.00
3271537310072006.01.11 16:00sell0.10usdchf1.27761.27860.00002006.01.12 14:151.2786-10.00
4305955910072006.02.01 21:01buy0.10usdchf1.28961.28380.00002006.02.02 17:301.2838-58.00
5310951510072006.02.06 09:02buy0.10usdchf1.29701.29710.00002006.02.07 10:321.29711.00
-155.00
 
Summary P/L:-155.00
 
Winning trades:(1) 1.00
Losing trades:(4) -156.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:1.00
Largest losing trade:-60.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (1.00)
Max consecutive losers:4 (-156.00)
Max consecutive profit:1.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-156.00 (4)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:156.00 (3.12%)
Profit factor:0.01
Avg. profit factor:0.03
Risk factor:-0.99
 
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