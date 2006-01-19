Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 140838Name: 19_19_19_192006.02.09 03:19 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1284511710022006.01.19 10:00sell0.10gbpusd1.75541.76190.00002006.01.19 16:351.7619-65.00
2288362510022006.01.23 03:00buy0.10gbpusd1.78031.78590.00002006.01.25 16:481.785956.00
3302068510022006.01.31 11:00sell0.10gbpusd1.77341.77910.00002006.01.31 17:001.7777-43.00
4303512210022006.01.31 21:00buy0.10gbpusd1.78061.77090.00002006.02.01 21:001.7731-75.00
-127.00
 
Summary P/L:-127.00
 
Winning trades:(1) 56.00
Losing trades:(3) -183.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:56.00
Largest losing trade:-75.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (56.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-118.00)
Max consecutive profit:56.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-118.00 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:127.00 (2.54%)
Profit factor:0.31
Avg. profit factor:0.92
Risk factor:-1.00
 
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