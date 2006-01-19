|A/C No: 140838
|Name: 19_19_19_19
|2006.02.09 03:19 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2845117
|1002
|2006.01.19 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7554
|1.7619
|0.0000
|2006.01.19 16:35
|1.7619
|-65.00
|2
|2883625
|1002
|2006.01.23 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7803
|1.7859
|0.0000
|2006.01.25 16:48
|1.7859
|56.00
|3
|3020685
|1002
|2006.01.31 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7734
|1.7791
|0.0000
|2006.01.31 17:00
|1.7777
|-43.00
|4
|3035122
|1002
|2006.01.31 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7806
|1.7709
|0.0000
|2006.02.01 21:00
|1.7731
|-75.00
|-127.00
|Summary P/L:
|-127.00
|Winning trades:
|(1) 56.00
|Losing trades:
|(3) -183.00
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|56.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-75.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (56.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-118.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|56.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-118.00 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|127.00 (2.54%)
|Profit factor:
|0.31
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.92
|Risk factor:
|-1.00