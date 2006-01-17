|A/C No: 140838
|Name: 19_19_19_19
|2006.02.09 03:17 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2814071
|1001
|2006.01.17 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2099
|1.2047
|0.0000
|2006.01.19 10:00
|1.2076
|-23.00
|2
|2857546
|1001
|2006.01.19 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2087
|1.2143
|0.0000
|2006.01.20 21:00
|1.2139
|-52.00
|-75.00
|Summary P/L:
|-75.00
|Winning trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Losing trades:
|(2) -75.00
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|0.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-52.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-75.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|0.00 (0)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-75.00 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|75.00 (1.50%)
|Profit factor:
|0.00
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|-1.00