Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 140838Name: 19_19_19_192006.02.09 03:17 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1281407110012006.01.17 21:00buy0.10eurusd1.20991.20470.00002006.01.19 10:001.2076-23.00
2285754610012006.01.19 20:00sell0.10eurusd1.20871.21430.00002006.01.20 21:001.2139-52.00
-75.00
 
Summary P/L:-75.00
 
Winning trades:(0) 0.00
Losing trades:(2) -75.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:0.00
Largest losing trade:-52.00
Max consecutive winners:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-75.00)
Max consecutive profit:0.00 (0)
Max consecutive loss:-75.00 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:75.00 (1.50%)
Profit factor:0.00
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:-1.00
 
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