Alpari Ltd
|Account: 143972
|Name: stochastic1.1EAJpy
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 12, 13:25
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2721549
|2006.01.11 21:51
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2721556
|2006.01.11 21:52
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.15
|114.14
|0.00
|2006.01.12 02:59
|114.14
|0.00
|-38.63
|8.76
|2724603
|2006.01.12 02:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.11
|113.99
|0.00
|2006.01.12 07:41
|113.99
|0.00
|0.00
|105.27
|2727933
|2006.01.12 07:41
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|113.94
|113.69
|0.00
|2006.01.12 10:11
|113.69
|0.00
|0.00
|219.90
|
|0.00
|-38.63
|333.93
|Closed P/L:
|295.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2731688
|2006.01.12 10:11
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|113.67
|0.00
|0.00
|
|113.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.33
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.33
|
|Floating P/L:
|-70.33
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|295.30
|Floating P/L:
|-70.33
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|10 295.30
|Equity:
|10 224.97
|Free Margin:
|9 224.97