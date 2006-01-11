Alpari Ltd

Account: 143972 Name: stochastic1.1EAJpy Currency: USD 2006 January 12, 13:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
27215492006.01.11 21:51balanceDeposit10 000.00
27215562006.01.11 21:52sell1.00usdjpy114.15114.140.002006.01.12 02:59114.140.00-38.638.76
27246032006.01.12 02:59sell1.00usdjpy114.11113.990.002006.01.12 07:41113.990.000.00105.27
27279332006.01.12 07:41sell1.00usdjpy113.94113.690.002006.01.12 10:11113.690.000.00219.90
  0.00 -38.63 333.93
Closed P/L: 295.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
27316882006.01.12 10:11sell1.00usdjpy113.670.000.00 113.750.000.00-70.33
  0.00 0.00 -70.33
 Floating P/L: -70.33
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 295.30 Floating P/L: -70.33 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 10 295.30 Equity: 10 224.97 Free Margin: 9 224.97