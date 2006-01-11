Alpari Ltd

Account: 143662 Name: stochastic1.1EA Currency: USD 2006 January 12, 13:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
27150572006.01.11 15:49balanceDeposit10 000.00
27150702006.01.11 15:50buy1.00usdjpy114.15114.190.002006.01.11 16:40114.190.000.0035.03
27161422006.01.11 16:41buy1.00eurusd1.21091.21130.00002006.01.11 17:541.21240.000.00150.00
27176582006.01.11 17:54buy1.00usdjpy114.080.000.002006.01.11 20:01114.130.000.0043.81
27201242006.01.11 20:01sell1.00gbpusd1.76430.00000.00002006.01.11 21:481.76430.000.000.00
27215672006.01.11 21:53sell1.00gbpusd1.76390.00000.00002006.01.12 00:111.76650.00-6.30-182.00
27230432006.01.12 00:19buy1.00gbpusd1.76661.76730.00002006.01.12 09:251.76730.000.0049.00
27306502006.01.12 09:25buy1.00gbpusd1.76771.76830.00002006.01.12 10:181.76830.000.0042.00
27320992006.01.12 10:22buy1.00gbpusd1.76841.76980.00002006.01.12 11:021.76980.000.0098.00
27330182006.01.12 11:02buy1.00gbpusd1.77021.77110.00002006.01.12 11:251.77110.000.0063.00
  0.00 -6.30 298.84
Closed P/L: 292.54
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
27336362006.01.12 11:25buy1.00gbpusd1.77150.00000.0000 1.76870.000.00-196.00
  0.00 0.00 -196.00
 Floating P/L: -196.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 292.54 Floating P/L: -196.00 Margin: 1 240.05
Balance: 10 292.54 Equity: 10 096.54 Free Margin: 8 856.49