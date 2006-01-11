Alpari Ltd
|Account: 143662
|Name: stochastic1.1EA
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 12, 13:23
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2715057
|2006.01.11 15:49
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2715070
|2006.01.11 15:50
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.15
|114.19
|0.00
|2006.01.11 16:40
|114.19
|0.00
|0.00
|35.03
|2716142
|2006.01.11 16:41
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2109
|1.2113
|0.0000
|2006.01.11 17:54
|1.2124
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|2717658
|2006.01.11 17:54
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.08
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.01.11 20:01
|114.13
|0.00
|0.00
|43.81
|2720124
|2006.01.11 20:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7643
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.01.11 21:48
|1.7643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2721567
|2006.01.11 21:53
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7639
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.01.12 00:11
|1.7665
|0.00
|-6.30
|-182.00
|2723043
|2006.01.12 00:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7666
|1.7673
|0.0000
|2006.01.12 09:25
|1.7673
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|2730650
|2006.01.12 09:25
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7677
|1.7683
|0.0000
|2006.01.12 10:18
|1.7683
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|2732099
|2006.01.12 10:22
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7684
|1.7698
|0.0000
|2006.01.12 11:02
|1.7698
|0.00
|0.00
|98.00
|2733018
|2006.01.12 11:02
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7702
|1.7711
|0.0000
|2006.01.12 11:25
|1.7711
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|
|0.00
|-6.30
|298.84
|Closed P/L:
|292.54
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2733636
|2006.01.12 11:25
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7715
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.7687
|0.00
|0.00
|-196.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-196.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-196.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|292.54
|Floating P/L:
|-196.00
|Margin:
|1 240.05
|Balance:
|10 292.54
|Equity:
|10 096.54
|Free Margin:
|8 856.49