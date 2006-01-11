Alpari Ltd

Account: 143981 Name: stochastic1.1EAEUR Currency: USD 2006 January 12, 13:26
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
27216412006.01.11 22:02balanceDeposit10 000.00
27217812006.01.11 22:17buy1.00eurusd1.21271.21290.00002006.01.12 01:381.21290.00-21.3020.00
27237762006.01.12 01:38buy1.00eurusd1.21321.21420.00002006.01.12 04:141.21420.000.00100.00
27251732006.01.12 04:14buy1.00eurusd1.21441.21470.00002006.01.12 10:221.21470.000.0030.00
  0.00 -21.30 150.00
Closed P/L: 128.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
27320852006.01.12 10:22buy1.00eurusd1.21500.00000.0000 1.21320.000.00-180.00
  0.00 0.00 -180.00
 Floating P/L: -180.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 128.70 Floating P/L: -180.00 Margin: 1 215.00
Balance: 10 128.70 Equity: 9 948.70 Free Margin: 8 733.70