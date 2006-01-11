Alpari Ltd
|Account: 143981
|Name: stochastic1.1EAEUR
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 12, 13:26
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2721641
|2006.01.11 22:02
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2721781
|2006.01.11 22:17
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2127
|1.2129
|0.0000
|2006.01.12 01:38
|1.2129
|0.00
|-21.30
|20.00
|2723776
|2006.01.12 01:38
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2132
|1.2142
|0.0000
|2006.01.12 04:14
|1.2142
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2725173
|2006.01.12 04:14
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2144
|1.2147
|0.0000
|2006.01.12 10:22
|1.2147
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|
|0.00
|-21.30
|150.00
|Closed P/L:
|128.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2732085
|2006.01.12 10:22
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2150
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2132
|0.00
|0.00
|-180.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-180.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-180.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|128.70
|Floating P/L:
|-180.00
|Margin:
|1 215.00
|Balance:
|10 128.70
|Equity:
|9 948.70
|Free Margin:
|8 733.70