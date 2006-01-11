Alpari Ltd
|Account: 143978
|Name: stochastic1.1EACHF
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 12, 13:26
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2721603
|2006.01.11 21:59
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2721669
|2006.01.11 22:03
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2757
|1.2752
|0.0000
|2006.01.12 01:38
|1.2752
|0.00
|-32.50
|39.21
|2723768
|2006.01.12 01:38
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2748
|1.2742
|0.0000
|2006.01.12 03:28
|1.2742
|0.00
|0.00
|47.09
|
|0.00
|-32.50
|86.30
|Closed P/L:
|53.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2724836
|2006.01.12 03:28
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2764
|0.00
|0.00
|-211.53
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-211.53
|
|Floating P/L:
|-211.53
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|53.80
|Floating P/L:
|-211.53
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|10 053.80
|Equity:
|9 842.27
|Free Margin:
|8 842.27