Alpari Ltd

Account: 143978 Name: stochastic1.1EACHF Currency: USD 2006 January 12, 13:26
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
27216032006.01.11 21:59balanceDeposit10 000.00
27216692006.01.11 22:03sell1.00usdchf1.27571.27520.00002006.01.12 01:381.27520.00-32.5039.21
27237682006.01.12 01:38sell1.00usdchf1.27481.27420.00002006.01.12 03:281.27420.000.0047.09
  0.00 -32.50 86.30
Closed P/L: 53.80
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
27248362006.01.12 03:28sell1.00usdchf1.27370.00000.0000 1.27640.000.00-211.53
  0.00 0.00 -211.53
 Floating P/L: -211.53
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 53.80 Floating P/L: -211.53 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 10 053.80 Equity: 9 842.27 Free Margin: 8 842.27